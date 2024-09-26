Destiny 2 raids set to have multiple world’s first races thanks to future revamps

The Destiny 2 developers have announced that there will be multiple world’s first raid races moving forward thanks to revamps coming to the activities in the future.

Destiny 2 developers Bungie have gone all out in trying to maintain the player base of the looter shooter. After the news of multiple layoffs at the studio dropped, alongside reduced content plans for Destiny, much of the player base was left wondering what’s next for the franchise.

Since that time, the devs have done much to reassure players that they’re “just getting started” with Destiny and announced multiple new things for the game. This includes the promise of a new raid each year, despite cutting back on other forms of story content and activities.

Alongside the promise of a new raid each year, Bungie has announced that they’ll also be doing revamps to these new raids. This includes a second raid race event and another opportunity for experienced raiders to challenge themselves.

Bungie Destiny 2’s newest raid will receive a revamp shortly after launch, alongside a new world’s first raid race.

In the September 25 developer insight blog, the devs mentioned that the first raid to release during Codename: Apollo will receive a “Challenge Update”. This means adding in new rewards, new mechanics, new Feats, and “potentially even new encounters.”

The revamp will take place in the first major update following Codename: Apollo, which should be approximately three months after the expansion’s release. Bungie has also mentioned that this update will kick off with a Raid Race event, signifying that the changes made in the revamp are enough to warrant a new try at the activity.

Completing new challenges offered in the revamp will net you the highest tier of raid rewards, as well as new and exclusive ones that will be added in. This means new weapons and a chance at getting the catalyst for the raid exotic, bolstering its power even further.