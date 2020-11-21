 Could Destiny 2 bring back classic weapons like Felwinter's Lie? - Dexerto
Destiny

Could Destiny 2 bring back classic weapons like Felwinter’s Lie?

Published: 21/Nov/2020 22:01

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Friction Fire SMG With Season of the Hunt Text
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Beyond Light added new locations and activities into Destiny 2, but a substantial portion of existing content was put into the Destiny Content Vault. Facing criticism on the lack of weapons available, should Bungie continue adding guns from older content back into the game?

Despite adding new content into Destiny 2, Beyond Light also introduced the Destiny Content Vault. The DCV is a way for Bungie to cycle out older content, update it, and reintroduce it at a later date.

Although Bungie explained how the DCV is beneficial for the game in the long run, many players have expressed concerns about removing large pieces of content with no immediate replacement.

One pain point for players is the lack of viable weapons due to the removal and sunsetting of many older guns. As the pool of high Power-level weapons in Destiny 2 has shrunk, players are calling for Bungie to reintroduce guns from previous content, like the Felwinter’s Lie shotgun.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Europa Weapons
Bungie
After seeing feedback on the current loot pool, Bungie is bringing back weapons from older content.

Should Bungie bring back Felwinter’s Lie?

Introduced in Season of the Worthy, the Felwinter’s Lie shotgun quickly became a staple of the PVP meta in Destiny 2. Despite being one of the most powerful weapons in PVP, the shotgun was only available during Season of the Worthy. When the season ended, the quest for the gun disappeared and it could no longer be acquired.

The removal of the weapon’s quest at the end of its inaugural season was criticized by many players. With the recent weapon sunsetting and DCV changes, the gun’s availability has once again come into question. In a thread posted to r/DestinyTheGame that garnered more than 4k upvotes, Reddit user ‘Hoodie_ninja1’ called Bungie out for not having the weapon available to obtain in Beyond Light.

Destiny 2 Felwinter's Lie Reddit Thread
u/Hoodie_ninja1 / Reddit
Reddit thread by u/Hoodie_ninja1 discussing the return of Felwinter’s Lie.

“It is the best shotgun in the game after the sunsetting changes bar none and not having the ability to get it especially hurts since the Mindbenders has been sunset,” Hoodie_ninja1 said, referencing the Mindbender’s Ambition shotgun. That weapon was previously one of the best guns to use in high-level PVP, but has since been sunset.

“I get the whole FOMO aspect that it had back in its season, but those of us who couldn’t play during that season are essentially at a competitive disadvantage to those who are using it,” the user goes on. Hoodie_ninja1 is voicing a common concern for many players that have experienced weapon sunsetting in Beyond Light.

Destiny 2 Felwinter's Lie Shotgun
Bungie
Although Bungie has added a kiosk to obtain some old weapons, others have yet to be reintroduced.

What are Bungie’s options?

The DCV and weapon sunsetting have both been divisive topics for Destiny 2 players since they were announced. Bungie implemented changes to their seasonal content model to reduce FOMO, but some players feel the problem is still present.

After facing backlash for the small weapon loot pool in Beyond Light, Bungie announced they are expanding the game’s weapon availability by reintroducing some guns from previous expansions and seasons. With powerful weapons like Felwinter’s Lie still unobtainable, players will need to wait and see if Bungie plans to bring back more vaulted weapons during Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt.

Destiny

Destiny 2 devs respond to anger over Shadebinder nerfs in Beyond Light

Published: 21/Nov/2020 18:56

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Warlock Shadebinder Dreg
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

The balancing of Destiny 2’s new Stasis subclasses has been a point of contention since the release of Beyond Light. Developer Bungie pushed out a hotfix on November 19 that addressed many concerns surrounding Stasis, but changes made to the new Warlock Shadebinder have left some players feeling slighted.

The introduction of new content into any game kicks the door wide open for bugs and balancing issues to make themselves known. The latest Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, is no exception.

Bungie’s introduction of the game’s first Darkness-based subclasses resulted in some hilarious bugs. However, other players are not amused with the balancing of Stasis in the Crucible and have called for the developer to make adjustments in PVP.

Bungie quickly responded by pushing out Hotfix 3.0.0.3 just 9 days after the launch of Beyond Light. This update included numerous tweaks to the power of Stasis, and while some praised Bungie’s quick reaction, others are saying the nerfs went too far.

Destiny 2 Warlock Shadebinder Class
Bungie
Bungie has seen both positive and negative feedback on their recent Stasis tuning.

Players criticize Shadebinder nerfs

With the release of patch 3.0.0.3, Bungie provided a detailed list of all updates being made. While some high-level Stasis changes were implemented, the Warlock Shadebinder subclass was targeted with several specific nerfs.

After experiencing the updated Shadebinder’s performance first-hand, Redditor u/Cranberry_Jealous questioned Bungie’s nerfs to the Warlock, saying “this doesn’t affect me but I do think they went overboard here.” At the time of writing, this post has received more than 7k upvotes.

The post includes a video, credited to u/a_persian, showing off the nerfs firsthand. In the clip, a Guardian jumps into the air and activates their Warlock’s melee ability, sending a Stasis projectile flying at a Fallen Dreg.

It coasts through the air for a second, then explodes before reaching the intended target. The player moves closer to the enemy and uses their regular melee to put them down.

This functionality appears to be in-line with the nerfs implemented by Bungie. In the recent hotfix, the developer made changes to the Warlock’s Stasis melee ability, including a reduction in projectile speed of 20% and a nerf to the ability’s range from 28m to 16m.

Destiny 2 Warlock Shadebinder Abilities
Bungie
Hotfix 3.0.0.3 recently nerfed Stasis, and the Warlock Shadebinder in particular.

Destiny community calls for additional feedback

While many appear to be frustrated with the recent changes made by Bungie, other players and Bungie team members have both called for patience and more feedback to help the developer fine-tune Stasis balancing.

Destiny 2 Community Manager dmg04 tweeted out reassurance that Bungie was taking player concerns into consideration with the recent nerfs.

Destiny 2 content creator Ms5000Watts also called for patience, and asked players using the new Warlock subclass to provide feedback to Bungie “after you’ve been able to play with them [the new changes] for a while.”

Bungie certainly seems aware of the concerns surrounding the recent changes to Stasis, and will be monitoring the community’s feedback closely. Players should look out for any updates from the official Bungie social media accounts regarding future Stasis balancing.