 Destiny 2 devs respond to anger over Shadebinder nerfs in Beyond Light - Dexerto
Logo
Destiny

Destiny 2 devs respond to anger over Shadebinder nerfs in Beyond Light

Published: 21/Nov/2020 18:56

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Warlock Shadebinder Dreg
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

The balancing of Destiny 2’s new Stasis subclasses has been a point of contention since the release of Beyond Light. Developer Bungie pushed out a hotfix on November 19 that addressed many concerns surrounding Stasis, but changes made to the new Warlock Shadebinder have left some players feeling slighted.

The introduction of new content into any game kicks the door wide open for bugs and balancing issues to make themselves known. The latest Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, is no exception.

Bungie’s introduction of the game’s first Darkness-based subclasses resulted in some hilarious bugs. However, other players are not amused with the balancing of Stasis in the Crucible and have called for the developer to make adjustments in PVP.

Bungie quickly responded by pushing out Hotfix 3.0.0.3 just 9 days after the launch of Beyond Light. This update included numerous tweaks to the power of Stasis, and while some praised Bungie’s quick reaction, others are saying the nerfs went too far.

Destiny 2 Warlock Shadebinder Class
Bungie
Bungie has seen both positive and negative feedback on their recent Stasis tuning.

Players criticize Shadebinder nerfs

With the release of patch 3.0.0.3, Bungie provided a detailed list of all updates being made. While some high-level Stasis changes were implemented, the Warlock Shadebinder subclass was targeted with several specific nerfs.

After experiencing the updated Shadebinder’s performance first-hand, Redditor u/Cranberry_Jealous questioned Bungie’s nerfs to the Warlock, saying “this doesn’t affect me but I do think they went overboard here.” At the time of writing, this post has received more than 7k upvotes.

The post includes a video, credited to u/a_persian, showing off the nerfs firsthand. In the clip, a Guardian jumps into the air and activates their Warlock’s melee ability, sending a Stasis projectile flying at a Fallen Dreg.

It coasts through the air for a second, then explodes before reaching the intended target. The player moves closer to the enemy and uses their regular melee to put them down.

This functionality appears to be in-line with the nerfs implemented by Bungie. In the recent hotfix, the developer made changes to the Warlock’s Stasis melee ability, including a reduction in projectile speed of 20% and a nerf to the ability’s range from 28m to 16m.

Destiny 2 Warlock Shadebinder Abilities
Bungie
Hotfix 3.0.0.3 recently nerfed Stasis, and the Warlock Shadebinder in particular.

Destiny community calls for additional feedback

While many appear to be frustrated with the recent changes made by Bungie, other players and Bungie team members have both called for patience and more feedback to help the developer fine-tune Stasis balancing.

Destiny 2 Community Manager dmg04 tweeted out reassurance that Bungie was taking player concerns into consideration with the recent nerfs.

Destiny 2 content creator Ms5000Watts also called for patience, and asked players using the new Warlock subclass to provide feedback to Bungie “after you’ve been able to play with them [the new changes] for a while.”

Bungie certainly seems aware of the concerns surrounding the recent changes to Stasis, and will be monitoring the community’s feedback closely. Players should look out for any updates from the official Bungie social media accounts regarding future Stasis balancing.

Destiny

How to watch Deep Stone Crypt raid race in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Published: 21/Nov/2020 16:48 Updated: 21/Nov/2020 18:16

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

The cornerstone of any Destiny 2 expansion is the new raid, and Beyond Light’s raid activity is no exception. Here’s how you can watch the top teams compete for World’s First in the game’s newest raid: the Deep Stone Crypt.

With any new Destiny 2 release, Bungie provides players with an offering of fresh content to explore. New story missions, Strikes, and seasonal activities are all typical additions to the game when new content drops.

For many, the most exciting part of a new Destiny expansion is the raid.

These challenging activities require a coordinated effort from a pre-made fireteam of six Guardians, and are considered by many to be the pinnacle of the game’s content.

Destiny 2 Last Wish Raid
Bungie
Clan Redeem, who achieved World’s First for the Last Wish raid, are looking to add the Deep Stone Crypt to their list of raid achievements.

How to watch the raid race

At 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6PM GMT / 7PM CET on November 21, the new Deep Stone Crypt raid will unlock. The top raid teams in the Destiny 2 community will race against each other to obtain the prestigious World’s First title, granted to the fireteam with the first, Bungie-verified raid completion.

In the weeks leading up to the release of Beyond Light’s new raid, the Bungie team provided players with guidelines on how to prepare for the challenge, and how to watch the raid race once the activity is live.

Instead of their typical in-studio broadcast, the developer will be re-streaming several community raid attempts via a dedicated page on their website. Viewers can tune in there to watch the excitement and catch several different streams at once.

Many community members will also be hosting their own watch parties. Well-known Destiny 2 streamer ProfessorBroman will be watching the raid race with his community, and will “include as many teams as possible” in the viewing experience.

Teams to watch for World’s First

With each new raid race in Destiny 2, the community’s top personalities and most talented players come together and form stacked teams to face off against each other.

See below for a list of the top teams to watch during the Deep Stone Crypt raid race:

  1. Clan Redeem: considered by many to be the favorites, Clan Redeem is renowned in the Destiny 2 community for their raid achievements. Redeem’s lineup for the new raid is stacked with PVE powerhouses AyyItsChevy, Ehroar, FleshCrunch, Gladd, ModernTryhard and Sweatcicle. Keep an eye on this team as they look to add Deep Stone Crypt to Redeem’s list of World’s First completions
  2. Teawrex and company: well-known Destiny 2 streamer Teawrex and his team will also be competing for World’s First. Including other Destiny 2 content creators CharOnTwitch, Gunny629, Gothalion, Rebelize_, and HeyFitzy this team is another contender to watch out for
  3. Primal GG: another popular Destiny 2 content creation team, their squad is also full of top-tier players. Mtashed, LemurFTW, nKuchGaming, GunnaTroLL, IFrostBolt, and ZkMushroom are another solid team for viewers to watch during the race

Outside of those groups, almost every member of the Destiny 2 community will be taking part in the raid race. Check your favorite Destiny 2 content creator’s social media accounts to see if they will be participating or hosting a watch party.

Destiny 2’s Beyond Light raid, the Deep Stone Crypt, releases at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST on November 21.