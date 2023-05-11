Roblox Da Hood codes (May 2023): Free Cash & more

Da Hood is one of the top crime action games on Roblox

Roblox‘s Da Hood is inspired by the popular GTA San Andreas video game, where players are placed in a similarly dangerous neighborhood, and in order to become a powerful boss, you’ll require cash and other items. So, here are all the Roblox Da Hood codes you can redeem in May 2023.

Roblox is known to consist of games that are quirky, family-friendly, and fun for kids. However, games like Da Hood bust the common misconception about Roblox by dropping players into a crime-ridden neighborhood where they must learn the ways to survive in the hood.

The game features gameplay similar to Bad Business and Wasteland Tycoon, which are also well-known action shooter games on Roblox.

However, to become the most powerful boss in the game and upgrade your character, you need cash and crates that can be quite hard to get. There are certain codes that can help make the job easier.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Da Hood in May 2023.

Working Roblox Da Hood Codes in May 2023

As of yet, there are only two working codes in Roblox Da Hood. We’ll keep updating this list as soon as any new working code is available.

Code Items CINCODEMAYO 150k Cash PIXEL2023 111111 Cash

Expired Roblox Da Hood Codes

Here’s a list of expired Da Hood codes:

Code Items April2023 100k Cash DaHoodRawr! 330k Cash EASTER2023 150k Cash 2BVISITS 200k Cash @DAHOOD 50k Cash secretcodeinmain 100,000 Da Hood Cash (DHC) 4LEAFCLOVER 20k Cash GOLDPOT 10 Crates allstar3k Fish Shotgun Skin militarybase 100k DHC 1MLIKES 1 Million DHC LunarNewYear 200k DHC MLK 196,300 DHC HappyNewYear2023 250k DHC RifleWinter2022 100k and a Wrap RevolverWinter2022 100k and a Wrap SMGWinter2022 100k and a Wrap ShotgunWinter2022 100k and a Wrap P90Winter2022 100k and a Wrap TacticalShotgunWinter2022 100k and a Wrap FlamethrowerWinter2022 100k and a Wrap DrumWinter2022 100k and a Wrap DoubleBarrelWinter2022 100k and a Wrap GlockWinter2022 100k and a Wrap AugWinter2022 100k and a Wrap Ak47Winter2022 100k and a Wrap RPGWinter2022 100k and a Wrap LMGWinter2022 100k and a Wrap SilencedGlockWinter2022 100k and a Wrap SilencedAR15Winter2022 100k and a Wrap BACK2SCHOOL Exclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates and DHC HAPPYHALLOWEEN! Halloween AR and 10k DHC WASHINGMACHINE 100k DHC, 7 Premium Crates, and 2 Random Marker Knife Skins ACCOMPLISHMENT 200k DHC, 5 Premium Crates, and 5 Knife Crates AUGUST2022! Knife Skin Crates and DHC DHSUPRISE! 50k Cash, 10 Crates, and 8 Premium Crates #FREED 50k DHC 2022JUNE Several Crate Rolls June2022 250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, and 5 Regular Crates FIREWORKS 100k DHC, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks freepremiumcrate Premium crate roll easterdahood Free crate roll Stars Free Reward DHUpdate Free Reward

Roblox Players can redeem a working code in the window above

How to redeem Da Hood Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Da Hood in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open Da Hood on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Locate the treasure chest icon on the bottom left side of your screen and click on it. Enter a working code in the box on the bottom left of the window from the list above. Click the Redeem button. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Da Hood codes grant access to a bunch of cash and items that enable you to be the most popular hood boss in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Da Hood codes in Roblox for May 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

