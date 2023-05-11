Roblox Da Hood codes (May 2023): Free Cash & more
Da Hood is one of the top crime action games on Roblox
Roblox‘s Da Hood is inspired by the popular GTA San Andreas video game, where players are placed in a similarly dangerous neighborhood, and in order to become a powerful boss, you’ll require cash and other items. So, here are all the Roblox Da Hood codes you can redeem in May 2023.
Roblox is known to consist of games that are quirky, family-friendly, and fun for kids. However, games like Da Hood bust the common misconception about Roblox by dropping players into a crime-ridden neighborhood where they must learn the ways to survive in the hood.
The game features gameplay similar to Bad Business and Wasteland Tycoon, which are also well-known action shooter games on Roblox.
However, to become the most powerful boss in the game and upgrade your character, you need cash and crates that can be quite hard to get. There are certain codes that can help make the job easier.
Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Da Hood in May 2023.
Contents
- Working Roblox Da Hood Codes in May 2023
- Expired Roblox Da Hood Codes
- How to redeem Da Hood Codes in Roblox
Working Roblox Da Hood Codes in May 2023
As of yet, there are only two working codes in Roblox Da Hood. We’ll keep updating this list as soon as any new working code is available.
|Code
|Items
|CINCODEMAYO
|150k Cash
|PIXEL2023
|111111 Cash
Expired Roblox Da Hood Codes
Here’s a list of expired Da Hood codes:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
|Code
|Items
|April2023
|100k Cash
|DaHoodRawr!
|330k Cash
|EASTER2023
|150k Cash
|2BVISITS
|200k Cash
|@DAHOOD
|50k Cash
|secretcodeinmain
|100,000 Da Hood Cash (DHC)
|4LEAFCLOVER
|20k Cash
|GOLDPOT
|10 Crates
|allstar3k
|Fish Shotgun Skin
|militarybase
|100k DHC
|1MLIKES
|1 Million DHC
|LunarNewYear
|200k DHC
|MLK
|196,300 DHC
|HappyNewYear2023
|250k DHC
|RifleWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|RevolverWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|SMGWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|ShotgunWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|P90Winter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|TacticalShotgunWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|FlamethrowerWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|DrumWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|DoubleBarrelWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|GlockWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|AugWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|Ak47Winter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|RPGWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|LMGWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|SilencedGlockWinter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|SilencedAR15Winter2022
|100k and a Wrap
|BACK2SCHOOL
|Exclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates and DHC
|HAPPYHALLOWEEN!
|Halloween AR and 10k DHC
|WASHINGMACHINE
|100k DHC, 7 Premium Crates, and 2 Random Marker Knife Skins
|ACCOMPLISHMENT
|200k DHC, 5 Premium Crates, and 5 Knife Crates
|AUGUST2022!
|Knife Skin Crates and DHC
|DHSUPRISE!
|50k Cash, 10 Crates, and 8 Premium Crates
|#FREED
|50k DHC
|2022JUNE
|Several Crate Rolls
|June2022
|250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, and 5 Regular Crates
|FIREWORKS
|100k DHC, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks
|freepremiumcrate
|Premium crate roll
|easterdahood
|Free crate roll
|Stars
|Free Reward
|DHUpdate
|Free Reward
How to redeem Da Hood Codes in Roblox
To redeem a working code from the list above in Da Hood in Roblox, follow these simple steps:
- Open Da Hood on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device.
- Locate the treasure chest icon on the bottom left side of your screen and click on it.
- Enter a working code in the box on the bottom left of the window from the list above.
- Click the Redeem button.
- And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.
Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.
Popular among players, Roblox’s Da Hood codes grant access to a bunch of cash and items that enable you to be the most popular hood boss in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.
But there you have it – everything you need to know about Da Hood codes in Roblox for May 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:
The best Roblox games to play in 2022 | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes