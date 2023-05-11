GamingRoblox

Roblox Da Hood codes (May 2023): Free Cash & more

Da Hood is one of the top crime action games on Roblox

Roblox‘s Da Hood is inspired by the popular GTA San Andreas video game, where players are placed in a similarly dangerous neighborhood, and in order to become a powerful boss, you’ll require cash and other items. So, here are all the Roblox Da Hood codes you can redeem in May 2023.

Roblox is known to consist of games that are quirky, family-friendly, and fun for kids. However, games like Da Hood bust the common misconception about Roblox by dropping players into a crime-ridden neighborhood where they must learn the ways to survive in the hood.

The game features gameplay similar to Bad Business and Wasteland Tycoon, which are also well-known action shooter games on Roblox.

However, to become the most powerful boss in the game and upgrade your character, you need cash and crates that can be quite hard to get. There are certain codes that can help make the job easier.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Da Hood in May 2023.

Da Hood is one of the top crime action games on Roblox

Working Roblox Da Hood Codes in May 2023

As of yet, there are only two working codes in Roblox Da Hood. We’ll keep updating this list as soon as any new working code is available.

CINCODEMAYO150k Cash
PIXEL2023111111 Cash

Expired Roblox Da Hood Codes

Here’s a list of expired Da Hood codes:

April2023100k Cash
DaHoodRawr!330k Cash
EASTER2023150k Cash
2BVISITS200k Cash
@DAHOOD50k Cash
secretcodeinmain100,000 Da Hood Cash (DHC)
4LEAFCLOVER20k Cash
GOLDPOT10 Crates
allstar3kFish Shotgun Skin
militarybase100k DHC
1MLIKES1 Million DHC
LunarNewYear200k DHC
MLK196,300 DHC
HappyNewYear2023250k DHC
RifleWinter2022100k and a Wrap
RevolverWinter2022100k and a Wrap
SMGWinter2022100k and a Wrap
ShotgunWinter2022100k and a Wrap
P90Winter2022100k and a Wrap
TacticalShotgunWinter2022100k and a Wrap
FlamethrowerWinter2022100k and a Wrap
DrumWinter2022100k and a Wrap
DoubleBarrelWinter2022100k and a Wrap
GlockWinter2022100k and a Wrap
AugWinter2022100k and a Wrap
Ak47Winter2022100k and a Wrap
RPGWinter2022100k and a Wrap
LMGWinter2022100k and a Wrap
SilencedGlockWinter2022100k and a Wrap
SilencedAR15Winter2022100k and a Wrap
BACK2SCHOOLExclusive Back to School Marker, x2 Crates and DHC
HAPPYHALLOWEEN!Halloween AR and 10k DHC
WASHINGMACHINE100k DHC, 7 Premium Crates, and 2 Random Marker Knife Skins
ACCOMPLISHMENT200k DHC, 5 Premium Crates, and 5 Knife Crates
AUGUST2022!Knife Skin Crates and DHC
DHSUPRISE!50k Cash, 10 Crates, and 8 Premium Crates
#FREED50k DHC
2022JUNESeveral Crate Rolls
June2022250k DHC, 3 Premium Crates, and 5 Regular Crates
FIREWORKS100k DHC, 5x Premium Crates, 5x DHC Crates, 5x Fireworks
freepremiumcratePremium crate roll
easterdahoodFree crate roll
StarsFree Reward
DHUpdateFree Reward
Roblox Dahood codes redeem windowRoblox
Players can redeem a working code in the window above

How to redeem Da Hood Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Da Hood in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

  1. Open Da Hood on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device.
  2. Locate the treasure chest icon on the bottom left side of your screen and click on it.
  3. Enter a working code in the box on the bottom left of the window from the list above.
  4. Click the Redeem button.
  5. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Da Hood codes grant access to a bunch of cash and items that enable you to be the most popular hood boss in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Da Hood codes in Roblox for May 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

