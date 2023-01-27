Roblox Murder Mystery 3 codes (January 2023): Free knives, pets, weapons, and more

You can use Murder Mystery 3 (MM3) promo codes to redeem several free in-game items like Chroma Kinetic Staff, knives, pets, and a lot more in Roblox. So, below we have listed down all the active codes that you can redeem in January 2023.
Murder Mystery 3 is like hide-and-seek but involves guns. Here, you are either appointed as a killer who needs to slay all the other hiding players in the lobby or one of those who need to hide. The basic concept of the game is identical to its prequel, Murder Mystery 2.
In Murder Mystery 3, the codes help you to redeem a bunch of free in-game items like weapons, knives, pets, and a lot more. Want to get a headstart or flaunt your friends with rare items, these codes are what you should look for.
With that said, here’s a rundown of all the active codes you can redeem in Murder Mystery 3 in January 2023.
Contents
- Are there any active Murder Mystery 3 codes in Roblox?
- How to redeem MM3 codes in Roblox
- All expired Murder Mystery 3 codes
- What are Murder Mystery 3 codes used for in Roblox?
Are there any active Murder Mystery 3 codes in Roblox (January 2023)?
As of January 27, 2023, there are 61 active codes that you can redeem right now in Murder Mystery 3. It’s better to redeem the codes in-game as soon as you come across them. If you delay, who knows the codes might get expired.
Here’s a rundown of all the active MM3 codes:
|Code
|Rewards
|$!BL4Z3$!
|
Redeem Dragon’s Blaze Knife
|$!CR1MS0N!$
|
Redeem Crimson Trident
|!CHR0M4LIF3!
|
Redeem Chroma Slayer Sword
|!D4G!
|
Redeem Dagger of Dimensions
|!DUCK!
|
Redeem Duck Knife Skin
|!H0LID4Y!
|
Redeem Christmas Wand
|!R3D!!
|
Redeem Red Venom
|!SH4RK!
|
Redeem Mercy Knife
|!T3N!
|
Redeem 10M Knife
|3DG3D
|
Redeem Void Scythe
|3MP
|
Redeem Chroma Kinetic Staff
|BAGUETTE
|
Redeem Baguette
|B0X
|
Redeem Box Cutter Knife
|C01L
|
Redeem Chroma Coil
|CH13F
|
Redeem Chief Gavel
|CHROMA4U
|
Redeem Chromalized Gem
|CHR0M4
|
Redeem free rewards
|D34TH
|
Redeem free rewards
|D4RK!ED
|
Redeem Darksteel Knife
|DR4G0N5
|
Redeem free rewards
|EDW4RD
|
Redeem set of Big Scissors
|FR33C0D3
|
Redeem Chroma Kinetic Staff
|FR33!
|
Redeem Mercy Knife
|G4L4XY!
|
Redeem Galaxy Saber
|GH05T
|
Redeem free rewards
|H0L1D4Y
|
Redeem Santa’s Cat Pet
|H1DD3N
|
Redeem Hidden Sparkletime Pet
|H3LH4MM2R3D
|
Redeem free rewards
|IMASBN37
|
Redeem Mercy Knife
|INF3RN10
|
Redeem Infernal Axe
|INF3RN4L
|
Redeem Infernal Axe & Soul Knives
|JR
|
Redeem Chroma Kinetic Staff
|LOLPOP
|
Redeem free rewards
|LUCK3Y
|
Redeem Lucy Axe
|LUG3R
|
Redeem Blue Luger
|M1DN1GHT
|
Redeem Midnight Scythe
|N00B3Y
|
Redeem Oof effect
|NU47H7
|
Redeem Mercy Knife
|OM837B
|
Redeem Mercy Knife
|P0T4T0
|
Redeem Potato Knife
|P1ZZ4!
|
Redeem free rewards
|PDJ
|
Redeem PDJ Knife
|PH4R40H
|
Redeem Pharoh’s slayer
|PR1S0N3D
|
Redeem Blood Scythe
|R3TURN
|
Redeem Box Cutter Knife
|R41N
|
Redeem Rainbow Set
|S0RR0W
|
Redeem Blade of Sorrow
|S1L
|
Redeem free rewards
|S3N
|
Redeem Sen Knife
|SK00L
|
Redeem free rewards
|SL1C3R0
|
Redeem free rewards
|T1NY
|
Redeem Pink Mini Hammer
|TH0R
|
Redeem Thor’s Hammer
|TH4NK5!
|
Redeem Chroma Initiate
|TURK3Y
|
Redeem Turkey Knife
|UEY743
|
Redeem Mercy Knife
|UPD4T3
|
Redeem free rewards
|V4L3N
|
Redeem Heart Axe
|V4P0R
|
Redeem free rewards
|WINTER
|
Redeem Candy Spirit Knife
|Y3P!
|
Redeem Pegasus Pet
How to redeem Murder Mystery 3 codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes in Murder Mystery 3 is quite simple. However, if you are not aware of where to look, just follow these steps:
- Launch the game.
- Once the game loads up and your character shows inside the world, look for the small blue Twitter icon on the panel located on the left side of the screen.
- Hover your mouse on the Twitter icon, and a box will pop up with a space to enter the codes.
- Enter any of the codes from the table above and click on the ‘Redeem‘ button.
- That’s it — you can now enjoy the rewards from the codes you’ve redeemed.
Full list of expired Murder Mystery 3 codes
Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in Murder Mystery 3, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:
|Code
|Rewards
|4000
|Chroma
|BLOXKIN
|–
|CHRISTMAS
|–
|GIFT
|–
|MINT
|–
|SECRET
|–
|PINK
|Icebreaker
|!F0R3V3RUSA!
|USA Knife
|P1ZZ4
|Free rewards
|FR33
|Teal Scythe
|!$LUCKY$!
|Set of knives
|$!C3LT1C!$
|Celtic Sword
|ATHZEAISCOOL
|Cupid’s Slayer
|SK311!
|Free rewards
|@!V3N0M!@
|Free rewards
|c4rd1s
|Deck of Cards
|CH40Z
|Athezea’s Chaos Edge
|R$@@
|Admin Gun
|MM3RETURN
|Green Heart Balloon
|W1Z4D
|Chroma Kinetic Staff
What are Murder Mystery 3 codes used for in Roblox?
Like any other Roblox game, codes in Murder Mystery 3 are essential for any player to unlock special in-game rewards at no additional cost.
These codes can give rewards like a new knife, sword, or pet, which cannot be found anywhere else in the game.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about MM3 codes in Roblox for January 2023.
