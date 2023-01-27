GamingRoblox

Roblox Murder Mystery 3 codes (January 2023): Free knives, pets, weapons, and more

official murder mystery 3 cover artOfficial Murder Mystery 3

You can use Murder Mystery 3 (MM3) promo codes to redeem several free in-game items like Chroma Kinetic Staff, knives, pets, and a lot more in Roblox. So, below we have listed down all the active codes that you can redeem in January 2023.

Murder Mystery 3 is like hide-and-seek but involves guns. Here, you are either appointed as a killer who needs to slay all the other hiding players in the lobby or one of those who need to hide. The basic concept of the game is identical to its prequel, Murder Mystery 2.

In Murder Mystery 3, the codes help you to redeem a bunch of free in-game items like weapons, knives, pets, and a lot more. Want to get a headstart or flaunt your friends with rare items, these codes are what you should look for.

With that said, here’s a rundown of all the active codes you can redeem in Murder Mystery 3 in January 2023.

Contents

a character from murder mystery 3Roblox Corporation
Murder Mystery 3 is as enjoyable as its prequel.

Are there any active Murder Mystery 3 codes in Roblox (January 2023)?

As of January 27, 2023, there are 61 active codes that you can redeem right now in Murder Mystery 3. It’s better to redeem the codes in-game as soon as you come across them. If you delay, who knows the codes might get expired.

Here’s a rundown of all the active MM3 codes:

Code Rewards
$!BL4Z3$!
Redeem Dragon’s Blaze Knife
$!CR1MS0N!$
Redeem Crimson Trident
!CHR0M4LIF3!
Redeem Chroma Slayer Sword
!D4G!
Redeem Dagger of Dimensions
!DUCK!
Redeem Duck Knife Skin
!H0LID4Y!
Redeem Christmas Wand
!R3D!!
Redeem Red Venom
!SH4RK!
Redeem Mercy Knife
!T3N!
Redeem 10M Knife
3DG3D
Redeem Void Scythe
3MP
Redeem Chroma Kinetic Staff
BAGUETTE
Redeem Baguette
B0X
Redeem Box Cutter Knife
C01L
Redeem Chroma Coil
CH13F
Redeem Chief Gavel
CHROMA4U
Redeem Chromalized Gem
CHR0M4
Redeem free rewards
D34TH
Redeem free rewards
D4RK!ED
Redeem Darksteel Knife
DR4G0N5
Redeem free rewards
EDW4RD
Redeem set of Big Scissors
FR33C0D3
Redeem Chroma Kinetic Staff
FR33!
Redeem Mercy Knife
G4L4XY!
Redeem Galaxy Saber
GH05T
Redeem free rewards
H0L1D4Y
Redeem Santa’s Cat Pet
H1DD3N
Redeem Hidden Sparkletime Pet
H3LH4MM2R3D
Redeem free rewards
IMASBN37
Redeem Mercy Knife
INF3RN10
Redeem Infernal Axe
INF3RN4L
Redeem Infernal Axe & Soul Knives
JR
Redeem Chroma Kinetic Staff
LOLPOP
Redeem free rewards
LUCK3Y
Redeem Lucy Axe
LUG3R
Redeem Blue Luger
M1DN1GHT
Redeem Midnight Scythe
N00B3Y
Redeem Oof effect
NU47H7
Redeem Mercy Knife
OM837B
Redeem Mercy Knife
P0T4T0
Redeem Potato Knife
P1ZZ4!
Redeem free rewards
PDJ
Redeem PDJ Knife
PH4R40H
Redeem Pharoh’s slayer
PR1S0N3D
Redeem Blood Scythe
R3TURN
Redeem Box Cutter Knife
R41N
Redeem Rainbow Set
S0RR0W
Redeem Blade of Sorrow
S1L
Redeem free rewards
S3N
Redeem Sen Knife
SK00L
Redeem free rewards
SL1C3R0
Redeem free rewards
T1NY
Redeem Pink Mini Hammer
TH0R
Redeem Thor’s Hammer
TH4NK5!
Redeem Chroma Initiate
TURK3Y
Redeem Turkey Knife
UEY743
Redeem Mercy Knife
UPD4T3
Redeem free rewards
V4L3N
Redeem Heart Axe
V4P0R
Redeem free rewards
WINTER
Redeem Candy Spirit Knife
Y3P!
Redeem Pegasus Pet
murder mystery 3 code redeem boxRoblox Corporation
Redeeming codes in the game is fairly simple.

How to redeem Murder Mystery 3 codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Murder Mystery 3 is quite simple. However, if you are not aware of where to look, just follow these steps:

  • Launch the game.
  • Once the game loads up and your character shows inside the world, look for the small blue Twitter icon on the panel located on the left side of the screen.
  • Hover your mouse on the Twitter icon, and a box will pop up with a space to enter the codes.
  • Enter any of the codes from the table above and click on the ‘Redeem‘ button.
  • That’s it — you can now enjoy the rewards from the codes you’ve redeemed.

Full list of expired Murder Mystery 3 codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in Murder Mystery 3, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

CodeRewards
4000Chroma
BLOXKIN
CHRISTMAS
GIFT
MINT
SECRET
PINKIcebreaker
!F0R3V3RUSA!USA Knife
P1ZZ4Free rewards
FR33Teal Scythe
!$LUCKY$!Set of knives
$!C3LT1C!$Celtic Sword
ATHZEAISCOOLCupid’s Slayer
SK311!Free rewards
@!V3N0M!@Free rewards
c4rd1sDeck of Cards
CH40ZAthezea’s Chaos Edge
R$@@Admin Gun
MM3RETURNGreen Heart Balloon
W1Z4DChroma Kinetic Staff

What are Murder Mystery 3 codes used for in Roblox?

Like any other Roblox game, codes in Murder Mystery 3 are essential for any player to unlock special in-game rewards at no additional cost.

These codes can give rewards like a new knife, sword, or pet, which cannot be found anywhere else in the game.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about MM3 codes in Roblox for January 2023.

