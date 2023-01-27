Roblox Murder Mystery 3 codes (January 2023): Free knives, pets, weapons, and more

You can use Murder Mystery 3 (MM3) promo codes to redeem several free in-game items like Chroma Kinetic Staff, knives, pets, and a lot more in Roblox. So, below we have listed down all the active codes that you can redeem in January 2023.

Murder Mystery 3 is like hide-and-seek but involves guns. Here, you are either appointed as a killer who needs to slay all the other hiding players in the lobby or one of those who need to hide. The basic concept of the game is identical to its prequel, Murder Mystery 2.

In Murder Mystery 3, the codes help you to redeem a bunch of free in-game items like weapons, knives, pets, and a lot more. Want to get a headstart or flaunt your friends with rare items, these codes are what you should look for.

Article continues after ad

Roblox has plenty of other unique games to try out, too, many of which have their own special codes that can be redeemed. Take a look at our GPO codes, Blox Fruits codes, or King Legacy codes lists if you’re looking to sail the high seas in an all-out adventure. Alternatively, anime fans will feel right at home redeeming codes in Slayers Unleashed or the available Shindo Life codes.

With that said, here’s a rundown of all the active codes you can redeem in Murder Mystery 3 in January 2023.

Contents

Roblox Corporation Murder Mystery 3 is as enjoyable as its prequel.

Are there any active Murder Mystery 3 codes in Roblox (January 2023)?

As of January 27, 2023, there are 61 active codes that you can redeem right now in Murder Mystery 3. It’s better to redeem the codes in-game as soon as you come across them. If you delay, who knows the codes might get expired.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a rundown of all the active MM3 codes:

Code Rewards $!BL4Z3$! Redeem Dragon’s Blaze Knife $!CR1MS0N!$ Redeem Crimson Trident !CHR0M4LIF3! Redeem Chroma Slayer Sword !D4G! Redeem Dagger of Dimensions !DUCK! Redeem Duck Knife Skin !H0LID4Y! Redeem Christmas Wand !R3D!! Redeem Red Venom !SH4RK! Redeem Mercy Knife !T3N! Redeem 10M Knife 3DG3D Redeem Void Scythe 3MP Redeem Chroma Kinetic Staff BAGUETTE Redeem Baguette B0X Redeem Box Cutter Knife C01L Redeem Chroma Coil CH13F Redeem Chief Gavel CHROMA4U Redeem Chromalized Gem CHR0M4 Redeem free rewards D34TH Redeem free rewards D4RK!ED Redeem Darksteel Knife DR4G0N5 Redeem free rewards EDW4RD Redeem set of Big Scissors FR33C0D3 Redeem Chroma Kinetic Staff FR33! Redeem Mercy Knife G4L4XY! Redeem Galaxy Saber GH05T Redeem free rewards H0L1D4Y Redeem Santa’s Cat Pet H1DD3N Redeem Hidden Sparkletime Pet H3LH4MM2R3D Redeem free rewards IMASBN37 Redeem Mercy Knife INF3RN10 Redeem Infernal Axe INF3RN4L Redeem Infernal Axe & Soul Knives JR Redeem Chroma Kinetic Staff LOLPOP Redeem free rewards LUCK3Y Redeem Lucy Axe LUG3R Redeem Blue Luger M1DN1GHT Redeem Midnight Scythe N00B3Y Redeem Oof effect NU47H7 Redeem Mercy Knife OM837B Redeem Mercy Knife P0T4T0 Redeem Potato Knife P1ZZ4! Redeem free rewards PDJ Redeem PDJ Knife PH4R40H Redeem Pharoh’s slayer PR1S0N3D Redeem Blood Scythe R3TURN Redeem Box Cutter Knife R41N Redeem Rainbow Set S0RR0W Redeem Blade of Sorrow S1L Redeem free rewards S3N Redeem Sen Knife SK00L Redeem free rewards SL1C3R0 Redeem free rewards T1NY Redeem Pink Mini Hammer TH0R Redeem Thor’s Hammer TH4NK5! Redeem Chroma Initiate TURK3Y Redeem Turkey Knife UEY743 Redeem Mercy Knife UPD4T3 Redeem free rewards V4L3N Redeem Heart Axe V4P0R Redeem free rewards WINTER Redeem Candy Spirit Knife Y3P! Redeem Pegasus Pet

Roblox Corporation Redeeming codes in the game is fairly simple.

How to redeem Murder Mystery 3 codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Murder Mystery 3 is quite simple. However, if you are not aware of where to look, just follow these steps:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Launch the game.

Once the game loads up and your character shows inside the world, look for the small blue Twitter icon on the panel located on the left side of the screen .

on the . Hover your mouse on the Twitter icon, and a box will pop up with a space to enter the codes.

on the Twitter icon, and with a space to enter the codes. Enter any of the codes from the table above and click on the ‘ Redeem ‘ button.

‘ button. That’s it — you can now enjoy the rewards from the codes you’ve redeemed.

Full list of expired Murder Mystery 3 codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in Murder Mystery 3, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Rewards 4000 Chroma BLOXKIN – CHRISTMAS – GIFT – MINT – SECRET – PINK Icebreaker !F0R3V3RUSA! USA Knife P1ZZ4 Free rewards FR33 Teal Scythe !$LUCKY$! Set of knives $!C3LT1C!$ Celtic Sword ATHZEAISCOOL Cupid’s Slayer SK311! Free rewards @!V3N0M!@ Free rewards c4rd1s Deck of Cards CH40Z Athezea’s Chaos Edge R$@@ Admin Gun MM3RETURN Green Heart Balloon W1Z4D Chroma Kinetic Staff

What are Murder Mystery 3 codes used for in Roblox?

Like any other Roblox game, codes in Murder Mystery 3 are essential for any player to unlock special in-game rewards at no additional cost.

These codes can give rewards like a new knife, sword, or pet, which cannot be found anywhere else in the game.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about MM3 codes in Roblox for January 2023.

Article continues after ad

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | Best mobile games of 2022