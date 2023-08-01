Dead by Daylight x Alien collab: Reveal date and everything we know

Behaviour Interactive finally unveiled Dead by Daylight’s long-rumored Alien collaboration; here’s everything we know thus far.

Rumors of a DbD chapter featuring Alien hit the web earlier this year after players noticed interesting social media behavior by a Disney employee.

In August 2022, Disney’s Franchise Management Coordinator, Ken Pejoro, asked Dead by Daylight fans on Twitter which horror characters they’d like to see enter the game next. Pejoro’s use of a “SciFI” hashtag also sounded the alarm for fans who spotted him using it months prior for Alien Day.

Evidently, these theories were right on the money. Behaviour Interactive is indeed working on Alien-themed content; here’s what we know about it so far.

Dead by Daylight developers confirm long-rumored Alien collab

Though Alien Day (April 26) came and went without the suspected DbD announcement, August 1 has brought exciting news for fans of both franchises. The DbD crew plans to release an Alien crossover, though the specifics remain under wraps.

Fortunately, that will change in the very near future. A full reveal is slated to go live on August 8, as confirmed in a post on the Dead by Daylight Twitter account.

Better yet, a teaser trailer accompanied the announcement, showing off a series of atmospheric settings – presumably aboard the Nostromo ship.

What to expect from DbD’s Alien crossover?

The title of the chapter and its teaser trailer suggests Dead by Daylight’s Alien content will only cover the first film.

In addition, the Xenomorph that appears at the very end of the trailer indicates the eponymous Alien will assume the role of a DbD killer.

Which characters from the franchise may appear as Survivors is anyone’s guess for the time being. But all should be revealed on Tuesday, August 8.