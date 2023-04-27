Sigourney Weaver shuts door on Alien series return once and for all: “That ship has sailed”

Beloved actor Sigourney Weaver has revealed that she has no plans to return to the Alien franchise, with the iconic actor discussing why she thinks the “ship has sailed” for Ellen Ripley.

Ellen Ripley is one of the most iconic female heroines of all time. Sigourney Weaver’s turn as the strong-willed and badass hero paved the way for more action-focused female protagonists.

Even to this day, many still reference Ripley and the Alien franchise as being a pioneer for the space, despite the first film coming out in 1979. Of course, Weaver has gone on to do many other massive projects, including the last 2 Avatar movies.

Article continues after ad

However, all this time later, Alien fans are still hoping to see Weaver return to the world of the Alien franchise.

Sigourney Weaver says she will not return to the Alien franchise

During an interview with Total Film, Weaver was asked if she would ever return to the Alien franchise. For those who were hoping to see her appear at some point in the future, her answer leaves little hope for more Ripley in Alien.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

20th Century Studios The Alien franchise is one of the most popular horror series of all time

“There are all kinds of younger actors taking this kind of role. And there was an Alien [film] that I really wanted to do with Neill Blomkamp and we didn’t get to do that, but, you know, that ship has sailed…I’m very happy doing what I’m doing. I put in my time in space!”

Article continues after ad

The actor then added, “I think Ridley has a lot to do with [the longevity of Ellen Ripley and Alien],” she added. “They made Ripley a woman, without making her this helpless creature. Because I think I was very lucky. These were men who were creating this woman character, but they liked and respected strong women.”

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.