Cyberpunk 2077 unlimited money exploit discovered

Published: 15/Dec/2020 10:33

by James Busby
Money doesn’t come easy in Cyberpunk 2077, but this in-game exploit will make V a millionaire in just a few minutes. 

Just like the Witcher 3, it’s quite the process to build up your money in Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll need to start saving your hard-earned eurodollars (eddies), if you want to secure the game’s best gear and equipment as well. While completing Night City’s various side quests, hacking access points, and hoovering up every single piece of loot will net you a quick buck, it won’t make you reach quick. 

Whether you’re looking to get your hands on the best Cyberware upgrades or saving for that flashy ride, you’ll need to get your hands on plenty of cash.

Fortunately, this exploit enables V to earn millions of eurodollars in just a matter of minutes. Here’s how it’s letting players become richer than Cyberpunk 2077’s biggest Corpo industries. 

How to make money fast in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 painting
CD Projekt
The painting is the key component to this exploit.

While looting and shooting your way through Cyberpunk 2077 can net you a decent amount of eddies, this way is far from lucrative. Not only does the above way take a long time, but it can also become incredibly tedious. 

However, TagBackTV’s money farming exploit is both incredibly time-efficient and easy to do.

Simply follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Pick the Space Oddity side quest. 
  2. Head over to Santo Domingo and talk to the bums.
  3. Hack the military briefcase.
  4. Driving to the drop point and defeat all the enemies.
  5. Open the package.
  6. Head over to the nearest Drop Point.
  7. Save your game.
  8. Sell the Untiled 18 painting.
  9. Exit the Drop Point menu.
  10. Reopen the Drop Point menu.

Upon reopening the Drop Point, you should see that the painting can be repurchased for just five eurodollars – not bad considering the painting sells for $4000. Simply keep repurchasing the painting and reselling it net yourself millions of dollars. 

So there you have it, a quick and easy way to make millions in Cyberpunk 2077. Players will no doubt be rushing to use this exploit before CD Projekt patches it. 

Apex Legends voice actors discovered in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 14/Dec/2020 16:37

by Jacob Hale
Loba Apex Legends voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077
Several Apex Legends voice actors have been discovered in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, and now fans are questioning how many of them are involved.

Cyberpunk released on December 10 around eight years after it was first announced, to massive fanfare and a hugely varied critical reception as one of the most highly-anticipated games of recent years.

It didn’t take long, then, for the strong legion of Apex Legends players to notice some similarities between some of the Cyberpunk characters and their favorite legends in the Apex Games. Here are the characters and voice actors we’ve found so far.

Loba voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077

One of the first voice actors to be found was that of Loba, who is voiced by Fryda Wolff. Wolff voices Carol in Cyberpunk, as shown in the clip here, with her distinctive voice slightly altered for the new character.

However, Wolff may voice some other characters in Cyberpunk too. She tweeted on December 13 about voicing Carol but also some other characters in the game, including “some ‘Latina accented’ randos and a super shrill stalker fangirl.”

Crypto voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077

The voice behind Crypto, Johnny Young, has also been discovered within Cyberpunk.

After being tweeted a video that a fan presumed was him, Young quote tweeted it saying that they “found one of him” — possibly hinting that he features even more throughout the game.

Octane voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077

Finally, one voice actor that has revealed they are in Cyberpunk 2077 is Nicolas Roye, who voices Octane in Apex Legends.

Though we haven’t found any snippets yet, he posted a tweet on December 10 saying that he “had an awesome time playing a few characters” in the game.

As for the other actors in Apex Legends, we won’t know if they feature in Cyberpunk 2077 until they reveal it themselves or more clips are discovered similar to those of Loba’s or Crypto’s.

It’s definitely been fun hearing some of our favorite legends in Cyberpunk, but there is something weird about hearing them in a game that’s very out of place.