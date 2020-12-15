Cyberpunk 2077 unlimited money exploit discovered

Money doesn’t come easy in Cyberpunk 2077, but this in-game exploit will make V a millionaire in just a few minutes.

Just like the Witcher 3, it’s quite the process to build up your money in Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll need to start saving your hard-earned eurodollars (eddies), if you want to secure the game’s best gear and equipment as well. While completing Night City’s various side quests, hacking access points, and hoovering up every single piece of loot will net you a quick buck, it won’t make you reach quick.

Whether you’re looking to get your hands on the best Cyberware upgrades or saving for that flashy ride, you’ll need to get your hands on plenty of cash.

Fortunately, this exploit enables V to earn millions of eurodollars in just a matter of minutes. Here’s how it’s letting players become richer than Cyberpunk 2077’s biggest Corpo industries.

How to make money fast in Cyberpunk 2077

While looting and shooting your way through Cyberpunk 2077 can net you a decent amount of eddies, this way is far from lucrative. Not only does the above way take a long time, but it can also become incredibly tedious.

However, TagBackTV’s money farming exploit is both incredibly time-efficient and easy to do.

Simply follow the steps outlined below:

Pick the Space Oddity side quest. Head over to Santo Domingo and talk to the bums. Hack the military briefcase. Driving to the drop point and defeat all the enemies. Open the package. Head over to the nearest Drop Point. Save your game. Sell the Untiled 18 painting. Exit the Drop Point menu. Reopen the Drop Point menu.

Upon reopening the Drop Point, you should see that the painting can be repurchased for just five eurodollars – not bad considering the painting sells for $4000. Simply keep repurchasing the painting and reselling it net yourself millions of dollars.

So there you have it, a quick and easy way to make millions in Cyberpunk 2077. Players will no doubt be rushing to use this exploit before CD Projekt patches it.