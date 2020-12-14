Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Elon Musk takes cheeky swipe at Cyberpunk 2077 over refunds

Published: 14/Dec/2020 16:27

by Georgina Smith
Elon Musk next to an image from Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red, Wikimedia Commons

CyberPunk 2077 Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on the release of Cyberpunk 2077 release with a series of memes, following CD Projekt Red’s decision to offer refunds to players after bug complaints. 

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has been a hugely anticipated game, with a huge number of gaming fans marking it in their calendars as a game to beat in 2020.

Following on from the huge success of the Witcher 3 from the same developers, people had high hopes for the game that looked to have a vibrant, and exciting concept.

The game already suffered from delays in the run up to its release, at one point looking like it could be pushed back into 2021, but to the relief of many the game was at long last released on December 10.

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City
CD Projekt Red
Some fans have immediately warmed to Night City — but some feel very disappointed.

However, many players particularly on the now 7-year-old PS4 were left thoroughly disappointed by terrible frame rates, low resolution, and strange graphics errors, leading to an outpouring of criticism directed at CK Projekt Red, leading to them offering refunds for those who didn’t want to wait for patches.

Elon Musk has his say on Cyberpunk 2077

The reaction was so strong that even Elon Musk had something to say about the huge talking point. He replied to Cyberpunk’s long apology message on December 14 with some interesting images.

The first was a screenshot of a post from the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit entitled “does anyone else just feel empty? I’ve just been crying for the last few days.”

The disgruntled user talks about how the game did not meet their standards that they had been building for the past eight years, saying they expected it to be “the future of gaming.”

Musk then went on to post a picture from sitcom the Office, edited in the style of Cyberpunk’s neon aesthetic.

What does he actually think?

While it seems like Musk was clowning the devs for the disappointing release, he also stopped by in the replies to tell one commenter what he really thought of the game, when they asked him if he’d had a chance to play it.

“Yeah, briefly,” he replied. “Seems pretty good. I picked Nomad, so start was a little slow, but picks up fast. Seemed like almost everyone on Steam was playing Cyberpunk at some point this weekend!”

While his opinions on the game certainly seem to be mixed, it just goes to show that just about everyone has been weighing in on the Cyberpunk 2077 controversy.

It’s nice to see there’s room for some lighthearted takes, too, as some verdicts have been pretty wild.

Cyberpunk 2077

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 refund on PlayStation, Xbox & PC

Published: 14/Dec/2020 14:36

by Jacob Hale
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 players are being offered an extended refund period after complaints over performance and bugged gameplay. So, here’s how you can get your money back.

While Cyberpunk has been very well-received from a commercial and critical standpoint, many players are dissatisfied with the performance of one of the most highly-anticipated games of modern times.

This rings especially true for players on previous generation consoles such as the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, who have reported graphical and bug-related issues in abundance since the game was released on December 10.

While this can often be par for the course for games as hyped as Cyberpunk, Sony themselves have actually been offering players extended refunds past the two-hour window in which you’re usually allowed to get one. Here’s how to get a refund on every platform.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 refund on PS4/PS5

cyberpunk 2077 car
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk has been massively hyped.

If you’re within the usual refund period for PlayStation games (under two hours played within 14 days of purchase), here’s what you need to do:

  1. Visit the PlayStation Store Refund Request page.
  2. Click on the ‘Sign in’ button to log into your PlayStation account.
  3. Scroll down and click on ‘Contact us.’
  4. Scroll back down on the next page and select ‘Open Chatbox.’
  5. Answer some questions that Support staff will ask.
  6. If you’re eligible for a refund, you will be granted one.

However, as one PlayStation user found out, you might be able to get a refund way past the two-hour period, saying they had actually played over 10 hours.

They went through the above process and ended up calling a support agent, who granted them the refund, not noting that it was a one-time offer, so it may be worth attempting this too if you’ve played over two hours.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 refund on Xbox

Cyberpunk 2077 mercenary
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 came out around 8 years after it was first announced.

Though there are no reports of Xbox offering extended refunds, we do know how you can go about the usual process.

Here’s what you have to do:

  1. Visit the Xbox refunds page.
  2. Sign in to your account.
  3. Choose ‘Request a subscription refund’.
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the refund.

Similarly to PlayStation, you can only get a refund if you’ve played less than two hours and the purchase was made less than 14 days ago.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 refund on Steam

PC players likely aren’t experiencing as many issues as those on console due to the higher capabilities, but if you are looking for a refund, follow these steps:

  1. Navigate to Steam Help and log in with your Steam account.
  2. After you have logged in, click on A Purchase.
  3. Find the purchase you would like to refund and click on it. If your purchase is not listed, it falls too far outside of the refund window.
  4. Select the problem you are having with the product.
  5. Click ‘I’d like to request a refund.’
  6. Fill out and submit the request form.
  7. You should receive a confirmation email that your request was successfully submitted.

The same refund rules apply to Steam as they do to consoles: within 14 days of purchase and two hours of gameplay is when games are eligible for refund.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 refund on GOG

Though the refund process isn’t as well fleshed out on Cyberpunk’s native launcher, those playing on GOG on their PC instead of Steam can head to GOG Support to try and get a refund.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Head over to the GOG support request page.
  2. Select ‘Orders & Payments’ — NOT Cyberpunk 2077.
  3. Fill out the form with all of the necessary information.
  4. Be sure to select ‘Refunds & returns’ under the ‘Problem type’ dropdown.
  5. Submit your completed form.
  6. You should hopefully hear back from GOG if you’re eligible for a refund.

So, regardless of which platform you’re using, you should be eligible for a refund for Cyberpunk, though you’ll want to keep tabs on how many hours you’ve racked up in-game because if it’s more than two, you’re probably out of luck.

It’s unclear whether Sony will be issuing more refunds to players similar to the story above, who got it after more than 10 hours, so it’s not worth trying your luck: if you want a refund, don’t play too much and lose out.