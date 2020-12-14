Elon Musk takes cheeky swipe at Cyberpunk 2077 over refunds

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on the release of Cyberpunk 2077 release with a series of memes, following CD Projekt Red’s decision to offer refunds to players after bug complaints.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has been a hugely anticipated game, with a huge number of gaming fans marking it in their calendars as a game to beat in 2020.

Following on from the huge success of the Witcher 3 from the same developers, people had high hopes for the game that looked to have a vibrant, and exciting concept.

The game already suffered from delays in the run up to its release, at one point looking like it could be pushed back into 2021, but to the relief of many the game was at long last released on December 10.

However, many players particularly on the now 7-year-old PS4 were left thoroughly disappointed by terrible frame rates, low resolution, and strange graphics errors, leading to an outpouring of criticism directed at CK Projekt Red, leading to them offering refunds for those who didn’t want to wait for patches.

Elon Musk has his say on Cyberpunk 2077

The reaction was so strong that even Elon Musk had something to say about the huge talking point. He replied to Cyberpunk’s long apology message on December 14 with some interesting images.

The first was a screenshot of a post from the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit entitled “does anyone else just feel empty? I’ve just been crying for the last few days.”

The disgruntled user talks about how the game did not meet their standards that they had been building for the past eight years, saying they expected it to be “the future of gaming.”

Musk then went on to post a picture from sitcom the Office, edited in the style of Cyberpunk’s neon aesthetic.

What does he actually think?

While it seems like Musk was clowning the devs for the disappointing release, he also stopped by in the replies to tell one commenter what he really thought of the game, when they asked him if he’d had a chance to play it.

“Yeah, briefly,” he replied. “Seems pretty good. I picked Nomad, so start was a little slow, but picks up fast. Seemed like almost everyone on Steam was playing Cyberpunk at some point this weekend!”

While his opinions on the game certainly seem to be mixed, it just goes to show that just about everyone has been weighing in on the Cyberpunk 2077 controversy.

It’s nice to see there’s room for some lighthearted takes, too, as some verdicts have been pretty wild.