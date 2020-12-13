Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Hilarious GTA Easter Egg discovered in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 13/Dec/2020 23:55

by Bill Cooney
Cyberpunk Big Smoke
CD Projekt Red/Rockstar

One Cyberpunk 2077 player, who also knows their stuff when it comes to GTA, shared some easter eggs they discovered that recall one of the most infamous missions from San Andreas.

As people have begun to venture into the world of Cyberpunk, they’ve discovered that the game is chock-full of pop-culture nods, hidden secrets, and easter eggs shouting out other games, including San Andreas.

Reddit user ‘Spacer1997’ found what is certainly a reference to the legendary game and decided to post it for that sweet, sweet karma, but what they uncovered goes much deeper than a simple text conversation.

GTA Easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077 from gaming

In San Andreas, there’s a mission called ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ where CJ has to ride a motorcycle and chase a rival gang attempting to flee on the back of a train. And the mission’s dialogue follows almost exactly like what’s included in the Cyberpunk easter egg, with a few differences like “Little Smoke” instead of “Big Smoke,” and “JC” instead of “CJ.”

The shard this particular text is on can be located “outside of rivers trailer park on the train tracks heading east. Just before the tunnel,” according to Spacer in the comments.

If you fail the mission in San Andreas, which is pretty easy to do, Big Smoke will break out one of the most famous lines in all of Grand Theft Auto History — “All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!”

But that’s not where this particular rabbit hole ends. Outside of a random train tunnel, you can actually find the bodies of poor JC and Little Smoke next to a wrecked motorbike right on top of the tracks.

If that’s not enough morbid humor for you, next to Little Smoke’s body is a half-eaten cheeseburger, an obvious reference to Big Smoke’s ridiculous fast food order, which has also become a meme all its own.

But wait, there’s more! Little Smoke is also fully decked out in the Grove Street Family’s green, in case there was any doubt remaining in your mind that this could be a coincidence.

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular video game franchises in history, and San Andreas could definitely be considered an ancestor to Cyberpunk along with a ton of other games, so it’s no wonder a small tribute made its way in. As time goes on, we can’t wait to see what else players discover on the mean streets of Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077

Sony makes rare exception with Cyberpunk 2077 refunds on PS4

Published: 13/Dec/2020 12:32

by Calum Patterson
Cyberpunk 2077 with logo
CD Projekt Red

After Cyberpunk 2077’s extremely buggy launch, especially so on previous-gen consoles, Sony appears to be making a rare exception and allowing refunds for the game on their consoles.

The much-anticipated release from CD Projekt RED, despite all its ambition, has been marred by bugs. PC players experience them too, but nothing on the scale of console players, especially those on the now 7-year-old PS4.

From unplayable frame rates, 720p resolution, and bizarre graphical errors, it seems that either the old consoles are simply not up to spec to run the game, or it’s just poorly optimized.

As a result, Sony are making an exception to allow refunds to be processed for the game, even after the usual grace period, according to players on Reddit who have made requests.

Bad graphics on Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
An example of some of the graphic issues tripping up players on previous-gen consoles.

“PSA: Sony is issuing refunds even passed the 2 hour play time for digital games, if you file a refund claim and talk to a rep,” a post on the Cyberpunk subreddit states.

It wasn’t a straightforward process for this individual, who says they “had to file a support claim online and sit on hold for over an hour to speak with someone.” But, after doing so, Sony “were quick to issue the refund and then delete the game off my library.”

While others also managed to get a refund, after a long wait time on the phone, some have been denied instead.

PSA: Sony is issuing refunds even past the 2 hour play time for digital games, if you file a refund claim and talk to a rep. from cyberpunkgame

One successful player said: “Spent an hour on the phone after being denied by Chatbot and I got my refund! Shout out to u/SirPanic12 for the advice on mentioning the game crashing and not being able to progress further. That’s pretty much all I had to say.”

It seemed to be a mixed bag though, of some players getting refunds and others not, in the Reddit thread.

As noted by PushSquare, the PlayStation Store doesn’t really have a refund policy, but “exceptional circumstances” will often give rise to refunds being processed. There are no guarantees that you’ll be able to get a refund, but if you’re really feeling shortchanged, then it’s always an option to try.

Either that, or simply wait until the game is inevitably fixed and patched into a more playable state on consoles.