Cyberpunk 2077

How to make money fast in Cyberpunk 2077 | Get rich quick guide

Published: 10/Dec/2020 12:19

by Daniel Megarry
Cyberpunk 2077 eddies money
CD Projekt RED

Like most open-world games, collecting money is an essential part of the Cyberpunk 2077 experience. Here’s how to get more of it, fast.

CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here, and it has its own in-game currency called eurodollars – or the slang term ‘eddies’, as Night City’s characters refer to it. It’s represented by a euro and dollar symbol side-by-side.

Everything in Night City requires eddies. Whether you want the greatest weapons, a faster car, the coolest outfit choices, or the best cybernetic upgrades, you’re going to need to stock up on money.

Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles
CD Projekt RED
Getting the best vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 will require plenty of eddies

There will also be a point in the story that will require you to have a certain amount of eddies to progress, so it’s definitely worth taking a break from the main game every now and then to look for more money-making avenues.

How to get more eddies in Cyberpunk 2077

There’s no magic path or cheat code to get more eddies, but there are several ways to earn money in the game, from completing fixer quests to hacking access points and looting for potentially-rare items.

We’ve listed some of the best tips for you below.

1. Work your way through the story

It seems obvious to say, but the most straightforward way to earn eddies is to simply play through the game’s story. As you complete missions, you’ll accumulate a fair amount of cash as you go.

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED
You’ll earn eddies as you complete the main story in Cyberpunk 2077

2. Complete as many optional side quests as you can

There are a number of fixers in each region of Night City who will offer you gigs as you get to know them, and they’re usually pretty quick to complete. Most of them will give you eddies as a reward, but if not, you’ll likely get a rare weapon or something equally cool instead.

However, if you’re trying to be a law-abiding citizen, you can also help the NCPD stop crime by taking down gangs in your spare time. All of this will get you some extra money.

Cyberpunk 2077 NCPD
CD Projekt RED
You can help the NCPD take down gangs to earn eddies

3. Make sure you’re looting everything

As with any open-world game, looting containers and corpses is a good way to top up your cash level. A lot of the stuff you’ll find will be junk, but you can sell this to vendors for a small profit. Each piece of junk will display the value, so you know whether it’s worth collecting or not.

The same logic can also be applied to armor and weapons, which can often be sold for a respectable profit if they’re rare. Collect them even if you don’t need them, and sell them on later.

CD Projekt RED
Looting and selling junk in Cyberpunk 2077 is a good way rack up money over time

4. Hack all the access points

Hacking access points on electronics like computers and vending machines is one of Cyberpunk 2077’s unique gameplay elements. It can also earn you a decent amount of money as you transfer funds into your own account; the better you do, the more eddies you’ll make.

It’s also worth spending perk points on the Advanced Datamine and Extended Network Interface as soon as you’re able to, as they will make it easier to spot access points and earn you more eddies as you hack.

Cyberpunk 2077 hacking access point
CD Projekt RED
Hacking access points is a good way to earn more eddies

And that’s it for our tips to get more eddies in Cyberpunk 2077. We’ll update this guide on the fastest ways to make in-game money in the future, so be sure to check back regularly.

In the meantime, make sure you visit our dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 hub to get all the latest news, guides, and patch notes for the game.

Hideo Kojima found in Cyberpunk & everybody’s thinking the same thing

Published: 10/Dec/2020 10:56

by David Purcell
Kojima in cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

Notorious game developer Hideo Kojima has been spotted walking the streets of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, and players want to meet him for something very specific. 

The founder of Kojima Productions, which created Death Stranding, Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill and others, is one of the most popular game devs in the world.

He certainly has a cult following on social media, too, who sniff around his posts on a daily basis to see what he’s up to. Well, on Cyberpunk 2077 launch day – December 10 – he dropped an absolute bombshell of an announcement.

Hideo is in the game, and anybody can go find him.

Nighty City in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Kojima is out there, waiting for you to find him.

Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077

In a message to CD Projekt RED, he posted: “HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to CD Projekt RED on the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. We can’t wait to play it and see what’s in store, some of you might even recognize a familiar face!” 

Alongside that, you guessed it, was a picture of him sitting in a bar.

The immediate reaction of everybody was something you might expect, where can you find him? And we’ll come onto that.

But with the game’s romance option allowing you to interact and pursue different people walking the streets of the Cyberpunk 2077 map, of course people want that connection with Hideo now as well. After all, he’s a star.

One said: “The real important question is whether is he a romance option though,” while another posted: “Where is he in the game so that I can find him and put a slug in him”. Very romantic, you have to say.

Where to find Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077

If you’re wondering where to track him down in-game, it looks like going out and about for a drink is going to help you.

One Twitter user, Adam Scannell, found him sitting with a few ladies in Night City with a drink. So, if you have a look around, surely your paths will cross soon enough.

Is he a romance option you might be asking yourself? Well, have a look around and find out.

One thing is for certain, though, Kojima is clearly enjoying the experience so far.