How to make money fast in Cyberpunk 2077 | Get rich quick guide

Like most open-world games, collecting money is an essential part of the Cyberpunk 2077 experience. Here’s how to get more of it, fast.

CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here, and it has its own in-game currency called eurodollars – or the slang term ‘eddies’, as Night City’s characters refer to it. It’s represented by a euro and dollar symbol side-by-side.

Everything in Night City requires eddies. Whether you want the greatest weapons, a faster car, the coolest outfit choices, or the best cybernetic upgrades, you’re going to need to stock up on money.

There will also be a point in the story that will require you to have a certain amount of eddies to progress, so it’s definitely worth taking a break from the main game every now and then to look for more money-making avenues.

How to get more eddies in Cyberpunk 2077

There’s no magic path or cheat code to get more eddies, but there are several ways to earn money in the game, from completing fixer quests to hacking access points and looting for potentially-rare items.

We’ve listed some of the best tips for you below.

1. Work your way through the story

It seems obvious to say, but the most straightforward way to earn eddies is to simply play through the game’s story. As you complete missions, you’ll accumulate a fair amount of cash as you go.

2. Complete as many optional side quests as you can

There are a number of fixers in each region of Night City who will offer you gigs as you get to know them, and they’re usually pretty quick to complete. Most of them will give you eddies as a reward, but if not, you’ll likely get a rare weapon or something equally cool instead.

However, if you’re trying to be a law-abiding citizen, you can also help the NCPD stop crime by taking down gangs in your spare time. All of this will get you some extra money.

3. Make sure you’re looting everything

As with any open-world game, looting containers and corpses is a good way to top up your cash level. A lot of the stuff you’ll find will be junk, but you can sell this to vendors for a small profit. Each piece of junk will display the value, so you know whether it’s worth collecting or not.

The same logic can also be applied to armor and weapons, which can often be sold for a respectable profit if they’re rare. Collect them even if you don’t need them, and sell them on later.

4. Hack all the access points

Hacking access points on electronics like computers and vending machines is one of Cyberpunk 2077’s unique gameplay elements. It can also earn you a decent amount of money as you transfer funds into your own account; the better you do, the more eddies you’ll make.

It’s also worth spending perk points on the Advanced Datamine and Extended Network Interface as soon as you’re able to, as they will make it easier to spot access points and earn you more eddies as you hack.

And that’s it for our tips to get more eddies in Cyberpunk 2077. We’ll update this guide on the fastest ways to make in-game money in the future, so be sure to check back regularly.

In the meantime, make sure you visit our dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 hub to get all the latest news, guides, and patch notes for the game.