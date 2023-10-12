All GTA Online ghost locations for Ghosts Exposed collectibles & $250k reward

GTA Online players can get a Ghostbusters-esque livery and $250k for completing the spooky Ghosts Exposed collectible hunt in the Halloween event. Here’s what you need to know.

Whenever a real-world holiday rolls around, Rockstar Games typically goes pretty hard to celebrate it in GTA Online. Every Christmas you can expect to see snow on the ground and get free presents.

When it comes to Halloween, though, things are a little more sinister. As you’d expect. There are phantom cars driving around, just looking to ruin your day, and you can also expect some close encounters of a third kind with UFOs.

That’s not all, though. With this year’s Halloween celebrations coming around, Rockstar have added a Ghost Hunting event that you can complete to earn $250,000 and a Ghostbusters-themed livery for the all-new Albany Brigham. Here’s everything you need to know.

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed collectible: All ghost locations

The Ghost Hunting event is pretty similar to previous things that Rockstar have done, as there is a time limit on it.

You’ve got to photograph nine different ghosts in the northern part of Los Santos – well, around Sandy Shores – but each ghost will only be around for an hour of in-game time. So, that means you’ve got two minutes to find each one. It is possible to knock the ten off in one go, but as GTA Series points out, you’ll pretty much need the Oppressor to do so.

Once you’ve photographed all nine, you’ll then have to photograph a tenth – Johnny Klebitz from The Lost MC in the part of Sandy Shores where Trevor stamped on his head.

GTA Series Every ghost can be collected in one shot with this route.

All spawns for Ghosts Exposed collectibles in GTA Online

Each ghost has two spawn locations around the main area where they’ll appear and these are typically pretty close to each other. You won’t have to stress about using your two minutes to go on a wild goose chase.

Again, thanks to GTA Series, we have each ghost and its alternate spawn.

Ghost 1 – Front side of the barn or back side of the barn

Ghost 2 – Windows in a trailer

Ghost 3 – Outside the rusted bus or inside the bus

Ghost 4 – At the bottom of the lighthouse looking at the water or on the top of lighthouse

Ghost 5 – On top of the overhand above the door or in the window of the rear of the house

Ghost 6 – Floating above a grave or on the top of the church roof

Ghost 7 – In the crack of the roof or in the window behind the house

Ghost 8 – On the right side of the waterfall or the left side

Ghost 9 – On top of the train tunnel or next to the parachute spawn on the bridge

All Ghosts Exposed GTA Online rewards

Once you spot each ghost, you simply have to take a photo of them, they’ll disappear and you’ll get the Ghosts Exposed message on-screen.

Each ghost is worth $20,000 and once you’ve collected all 10, you’ll get a bonus $50,000 in your bank. That makes $250,000 in total. Plus, you get a Ghostbusters-themed livery for the Albany Brigham – complete with a horn.

This event is only going to be around for the Halloween celebrations, so act fast, or you’ll be haunted by the fact you didn’t get the rewards.