Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Five features Cyberpunk 2077 needs to add in 2021

Published: 31/Dec/2020 0:13

by Michael Gwilliam
CDPR

Share

To say Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t meet expectations upon release would be an understatement. While the bug-filled game has been lamented as the worst AAA title launch of the generation, CDPR hasn’t given up hope, promising patches and even DLC going into 2021.

Now, with the game pulled from the Sony store, lawsuits brewing and refunds being issued aplenty, the developers may have an opportunity to revamp the game, introduce some bizarrely missing features and reinvent itself for when it properly launches on next-gen hardware.

It would be easy to simply write, “fix the game” and leave it at that, but we wanted to dig a bit deeper than that in our list of features that the game needs in 2021.

While Cyberpunk is an unfinished mess, there is a gem of sorts somewhere in-between the influx of crashes, floating cell phones and mind-bending physics sending cars miles into the sky.

girl looks at pc monitor in cyberpunk
CDPR
Cyberpunk badly needs more customization options.

More character customization

It’s one thing to go design your character at the start of the game, right down to their genitals, but the inability to go back and change up something as simple as V’s haircut after that is a bit nonsensical.

Do barbershops not exist in Night City? Where did Judy dye her hair? Did she do it herself or was she born with it like that?

All jokes aside, there needs to be a way to customize V’s appearance after you start up the game. You don’t need new individual locations to change up the character, just let V do it in any mirror he/she sees.

Officer in cyberpunk 2077
CDPR
“Well, do you mind if I look around the car a little bit?”

Police

The cops in this game are a joke who spawn out of nowhere the second any crime is committed. With such a fast response time, you’d think Night City takes the law super seriously, but you can get away from the police by just walking a block away.

As such, the blue in Cyberpunk may as well just not even exist. Heaven forbid a citizen accidentally gets shot in the crossfire when you’re taking out a gang because you’re going to have cops spawning right behind you.

Until the AI and police system can be revamped completely, they should probably just be removed. Which is why “police” are listed here to even begin with, they’re a feature that should definitely be added once they’re programmed properly.

Shooting someone in Cyberpunk
CDPR
There’s a good game hidden somewhere.

More types of map icons

As it stands, a car purchase and a side quest appear exactly the same on the map, forcing players to highlight an icon to see exactly what type of mission it is.

While fast travel spots, ripper docs and police sections stand out, even the main story quest icons look far too similar to side missions, resulting in a map filled with yellow exclamation marks.

Even some sort of color-coding system would be better, not that we want that per se, but it just goes to show how just about anything would it easier for players to decide what to do or where to go next.

driving in cyberpunk
CDPR
Do cars ever even run out of gas?

Enhanced vehicle and weapon modification

For a game with such beautiful car interiors, it’s a massive shame that there are no customization options at all. Unless you want to count what items you can store in your stash, which no normal person ever would.

You can drive around Night City and find plenty of cars for sale or to simply jack like almost any other open world game from Saints Row to The Simpsons: Hit and Run to a little-known franchise called Grand Theft Auto. But while you can own, you can’t customize. Unless there’s some bizarre car law that passed in the future banning citizens from being able to change how their car looks, this is a feature that needs to be added.

The same can be said for weapons, though there is some slight options users get with those such as adding scopes or damage modifiers. Still, it would be great to change up a gun’s look from its color to even small details like stickers or keychains. Make a gun really feel like your own.

Judy in Cyberpunk 2077
CDPR
Seriously, where does Judy get her hair done?

New Game Plus

With a game like this that will no doubt improve over time, being able to hop back in once you’ve completed it for a New Game Plus would seem like a no brainer.

Being able to pick the game back up a bit down the road once a few patches have come in with all your weapons and/or stats already unlocked would the return to Night City all the better.

Hopefully, CDPR can get things together and focus on improving the Cyberpunk experience, transforming the game into the one it knows it can be.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer goes viral with incredible Judy transformation TikTok

Published: 29/Dec/2020 16:55

by Daniel Megarry
Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez Tiktok
CD Projekt RED / TikTok: @molzenna

Share

A talented Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer has gone viral with a TikTok that sees her make an impressive transformation into Judy Alvarez.

After almost a decade of waiting, CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated open-world game is finally out. It’s had a mixed response from players, with many left frustrated over bugs and glitches that have plagued the game since launch.

Despite these issues, the game’s detailed and colorful cast of NPCs has won over a legion of fans, and more than a few of them have seized the opportunity to recreate their favorite characters in real life with some impressive cosplay outfits.

Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez
CD Projekt RED
Judy Alvarez has become a fan-favorite character in Cyberpunk 2077

The latest comes from cosplayer Molzenna, who recreated the popular ‘transformation’ trend from TikTok while dressed as Moxes member Judy Alvarez. It’s gone viral on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, with over 30,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The clip starts with Molzenna wearing pajamas, but after throwing a sneaker into the air and catching it with her foot, she becomes fan-favorite Cyberpunk 2077 character Judy, complete with dip-dyed hair and black leather overalls.

I really like how this Judy cosplay transformation turned out, so I thought this subreddit might enjoy it too >////< Sorry if that’s too much for you guys haha from cyberpunkgame

 

The comments section is full of people praising her transformation, requesting to see more Cyberpunk 2077 cosplays, and even asking where she got her shoes (they’re Rick Owens Geobaskets, apparently).

“Holy smokes this is amazing,” wrote one Reddit user, while another praised: “You look perfect, this is fantastic. Strong work.”

Molzenna also shared images from a photoshoot that she did while dressed as Judy on Instagram, showing off the hard work that went into the Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay.

Many people highlighted the quality of the tattoos featured in the cosplay, pointing out how similar they are to the character’s appearance in the game. Molzenna explained how she managed to achieve the look with temporary tattoos.

“The tattoos were redrawn from scratch based on game screenshots, sized accordingly, and then printed on a special water paper, which allows to decal the print on human skin,” she explained. “They are not crazy long-lasting though, but enough for cosplay.”

It’s not just cosplaying that Cyberpunk 2077 has inspired – one imaginative player recreated the game as a PS1 release, complete with hilarious glitches and a distorted version of Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand.