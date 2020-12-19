YouTuber gets Cyberpunk to run on Switch and it’s better than PS4

YouTuber Nintendrew managed to get new release Cyberpunk 2077 to run on his Nintendo Switch, and some people think it could even be better than the PS4 which has experienced an array of issues since launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, with people gearing up for a stunning release from CD Projekt Red, the same company who developed smash hit, The Witcher 3.

However after a series of delays people seemed to be gearing up for disappointment, and their predictions were met when upon release many PS4 and Xbox One owners found an array of issues including weird glitches, low frame rates and poor resolution.

This led to an unprecedented move by Sony to refund players, and pull the game from the store altogether.

One smart YouTuber, Nintendrew, decided that they would take their shot at getting the divisive game to run on their Nintendo Switch, a seemingly impossible feat.

He revealed that his plan was to focus on a quality level of performance from the port, “or at least it had to look better than it does on the base Xbox One and PS4.” Nintendrew also wanted to ensure it had full joycon support.

The YouTuber did also issue a warning to any viewers who might be tempted to try and take Cyberpunk on the go with them using this method, as the use of modifications has the potential to brick the device.

Can you play Cyberpunk 2077 on a Switch?

Nintendrew showed viewers that it’s possible to get a version of Android running on a hacked Switch due to a shared processor, and explained the process of securing additional parts for a low cost that would allow users to modify their Switch.

Using Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia, this YouTuber got Cyberpunk 2077 up and running on his Switch, and the results were certainly impressive.

He was able to get the game to run at full speed on Nintendo Switch in handheld version, with joycons fully operable. It was also playable at 1080p when docking the console and playing via a TV.

Commenters were wowed by the feat, saying “at least it’s playable on something” and “I wonder if they can do this to actually make it run on PS4 and Xbox 1.”

The feat is certainly an impressive one, and it may well end up tempting some dissatisfied PS4 users to give this slightly risky process a try.