YouTuber gets Cyberpunk to run on Switch and it’s better than PS4

Published: 19/Dec/2020 15:26

by Georgina Smith
YouTuber Nintendrew shows Cyberpunk 2077 running on a Switch
YouTube: Nintendrew

YouTuber Nintendrew managed to get new release Cyberpunk 2077 to run on his Nintendo Switch, and some people think it could even be better than the PS4 which has experienced an array of issues since launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, with people gearing up for a stunning release from CD Projekt Red, the same company who developed smash hit, The Witcher 3.

However after a series of delays people seemed to be gearing up for disappointment, and their predictions were met when upon release many PS4 and Xbox One owners found an array of issues including weird glitches, low frame rates and poor resolution.

This led to an unprecedented move by Sony to refund players, and pull the game from the store altogether.

Cyberpunk 1.05 Update Patch Notes
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 has polarized fans since its launch.

One smart YouTuber, Nintendrew, decided that they would take their shot at getting the divisive game to run on their Nintendo Switch, a seemingly impossible feat.

He revealed that his plan was to focus on a quality level of performance from the port, “or at least it had to look better than it does on the base Xbox One and PS4.” Nintendrew also wanted to ensure it had full joycon support.

CD Projekt
Current-gen texture bugs are something of nightmares.

The YouTuber did also issue a warning to any viewers who might be tempted to try and take Cyberpunk on the go with them using this method, as the use of modifications has the potential to brick the device.

Can you play Cyberpunk 2077 on a Switch?

Nintendrew showed viewers that it’s possible to get a version of Android running on a hacked Switch due to a shared processor, and explained the process of securing additional parts for a low cost that would allow users to modify their Switch.

Using Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia, this YouTuber got Cyberpunk 2077 up and running on his Switch, and the results were certainly impressive.

He was able to get the game to run at full speed on Nintendo Switch in handheld version, with joycons fully operable. It was also playable at 1080p when docking the console and playing via a TV.

Commenters were wowed by the feat, saying “at least it’s playable on something” and “I wonder if they can do this to actually make it run on PS4 and Xbox 1.”

The feat is certainly an impressive one, and it may well end up tempting some dissatisfied PS4 users to give this slightly risky process a try.

Summit1g perfectly predicted Cyberpunk 2077’s launch disaster

Published: 19/Dec/2020 12:11

by Calum Patterson
Johnny Silverhand and Summit1g
CD Projekt Red / Summit1g

Summit1g

When Cyberpunk 2077 released worldwide on December 10, it was one of the most anticipated new releases in years. Almost every big-name Twitch streamer was hopping on the game right away – but Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar was conspicuously not among them.

This is not because he simply wasn’t interested in the game, but rather because the streaming giant had accurately predicted the mess that would be Cyberpunk’s launch, the day before it came out.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past week, you’ll probably be aware of at least some of the chatter around the new release. Despite all its merits as a vast and immersive RPG, bugs in the game are at an almost unplayable level for many, especially on older consoles.

In fact, the situation got so bad on the base PS4 consoles, that Sony has delisted Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store entirely, until the game is in a more playable state, and is providing refunds for any unsatisfied players.

Why Summit1g isn’t playing Cyberpunk 2077

But, Summit1g, one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, has largely managed to avoid all of the fuss. That’s because his experience of such releases didn’t let him down, and he knew exactly what to expect.

On his December 9 stream, the day before the game launched, Summit was asked if he was planning on playing it. “I’m going to skip it on release. I’ll play it another time. From my recollection, you give a game enough time to update, and give it some months and months, and you’ll play a better version later on.”

He continued, “There’s no reason [to try it]. I watched xQc play it, I watched shroud a little bit, I was cool on it to be honest. I feel perfectly fine not playing it right now.

“I don’t really jump on single-player games right when they come out very often,” he concluded. And it’s fair to say the decision has certainly paid off.

Developers CD Projekt RED have rolled out two patches already for the game, with major updates planned for January and then another in February.

Hopefully, by then, the game will be in much better shape, and Summit fans will eventually get to see his first play-through. He undoubtedly lost out on some viewers for the initial hype of the game, but his experience of it will be greatly improved when he does get around to it.