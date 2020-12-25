5 essential Cyberpunk 2077 mods for PC you need to install

With Cyberpunk 2077’s beautifully crafted, immersive city at players’ disposal with Night City, it’s only natural for PC players to want to mod it. Here are the 5 mods every PC player needs to be using right now.

While Cyberpunk 2077’s storyline and artistry is undoubtedly beautiful, it’s safe to say that the meat of the game leaves a lot to be desired. With a world that places such an emphasis on body modification and customization, the stark reality is that what’s available to players is incredibly stifling.

Fortunately for all of the PC gamers out there (sorry, console folks) modders are yet again saving the day with some fantastic Cyberpunk mods to improve your gaming experience.

User-Friendly Hairstyle Changer Mod

Created by UTF8X on Nexus mods, this Cyberpunk mod is absolutely essential for players to be able to take further control of their character’s appearance. Perhaps a hairstyle looks great in the creator but didn’t turn out to look quite right on V in-game. In an RPG where customization is paramount, it’s shocking that Cyberpunk doesn’t include a barber, tattooist, or plastic surgeon to visit to switch up your looks in exchange for a few eddies.

For now, this incredibly easy-to-use mod gives us back some of that freedom. For those of us who aren’t comfortable with coding and HxD, this simple EXE file modifies the hairstyle of a particular save file, allowing you to experiment with different looks. The executable needs to be launched when not in-game, though, and it’s also wise to back up your saves with a copy in case anything goes wrong.

The creator also notes that they’re looking into working on adding beard compatibility, along with eye and hair color changes, so make sure to check back with the creator often.

Better Vehicle Handling Mod

Nexus mods user CalinZ2 has provided players with some great file tweaks that are incredibly easy to install. Aiming to take away some of the floaty driving, it attempts to take away some of the frustration of vehicles almost icy road-like handling. You’ll be able to turn your ride without fear of veering off into a wall of passing NPC, and handbrakes feel much more responsive when you’re blasting down a road and wanting to make a turn.

To install this mod, all you need to do is drag and drop the contents of the zip file into the location of Cyberpunk 2077 folder. The author is constantly updating this mod, too, providing further tweaks and slightly different tunings to make the handling fit what feels most natural to you.

E to Interact – V to walk and Drive Mod

While PCs have great functionality for mapping actions and allowing smooth movement-world, sometimes the default options don’t feel quite right. This mod over on Nexus mods by Asunan1 adds fantastic functionality to keyboard users.

This mod for Cyberpunk includes a slow drive and walk toggle that activates by holding down the V key, (apt for V themselves) meaning you’re able to explore the world more carefully, and it’ll aid in the initial driving experience outside of the above-mentioned mod.

As well as this, you’re getting a dedicated dodge button by pressing Left Ctrl, taking away the need for a double-tap to move away from enemies.

With more fantastic options for tuning to cater to your needs, including further button remaps and an option to use scrolling to move through dialogue options, this mod will make your experience much easier to navigate through.

Third-Person Mod

While this mod isn’t out yet, it provides a fantastic look at what could be possible down the line for players who want a third-person experience. The mod, posted on YouTube by Cineagle has been blowing up with fans, and rightly so.

The decision for CD Projekt to keep the game a solely first-person experience was a valid artistic decision (as we’ve seen with games like Mirror’s Edge), but many similar RPGs like Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls series ultimately leaves the choice in the hands of the player.

Choice, resulting in player agency is always a fantastic thing, and a third-person mod would be sure to allow players to explore the world through a new lens. With over 300,000 views on YouTube, it seems that many also view this mod as a necessity.

While it doesn’t look like the uploader has much interest in creating a full-blown mod from this, they do share that they have friends who may be looking into it for the future. It’s a fantastic look at what could come down the line.

Better Field of View Slider Mod

This handy dandy mod makes it much easier to further control your visual experience in Cyberpunk. The default FOV options can be slightly too stifling for some players, and so this mod provides tweaks to each current setting by reducing how much the FOV is affected by what setting you choose.

It gives players a minimum FOV of 30 for an incredibly narrow field of view, with a contrasting maximum of 150 for a wider perspective. This is great for people that want to see more of a scene, or perhaps want to take cool photos through the first-person perspective in photo mode.

So, there you have it – five fantastic Cyberpunk mods that will totally change up your trip through Night City. Be sure to be check back often, we’ll update as we find more!