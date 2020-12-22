Cyberpunk 2077 player recreates game for PS1 with hilarious glitches

Cyberpunk 2077 has been recreated for the PlayStation One in epic detail, and it’s almost as glitch-filled as the real game.
CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated game took eight long years to finally release, but it’s been bogged down in glitches and bugs that have dampened the experience – players have even been offered refunds in an unprecedented turn of events.
Fortunately, most people have managed to see the funny side in all of this; some of the best memes of the year have come from the game, and there are hilarious glitches being shared across social media every day.
But the best reaction to the game may have come from Reddit user alundbjork, who shared a video in the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit of what the game could look like on PS1.
Cyberpunk 2077 looks hilarious as a PS1 game
It’s been dubbed “the most high-effort sh*tpost ever” by fans, and we have to agree.
The video sees V travel through a pixelated Night City as cars fly off into the sky and civilians disappear completely. There’s even an appearance from a distorted version of Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand.
Of course, it all ends with the ‘Please insert PlayStation format disc’ warning, making the whole experience feel very authentic. The video has received over 70,000 upvotes on Reddit and is getting plenty of praise from people who have followed the game’s journey over the last eight years.
“God, the game was disappointing, but these memes are worth 60$ by themselves,” wrote one player. Another agreed, writing: “No matter your opinion about the game, I think we can all agree on one thing. All the memes this situation has produced are f***ing hilarious.”
Other gamers jumped at the chance to roast Cyberpunk 2077 even more in the comments, with one person joking: “This is the base console version isn’t it?” and another adding: “This subreddit is now a ‘burnt by CD Projekt Red’ support group.”
- Read More: How to get Cyberpunk 2077’s best katana
This isn’t the first time Cyberpunk 2077 has been recreated in retro glory. Back in 2019, before the game was even released, a fan turned it into an impressive PS1 demo – although this one was far more optimistic about how smooth-running the final game would be.
You can keep up to date with the latest news, guides, and leaks over on our dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 hub.