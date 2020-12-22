Logo
Cyberpunk 2077 player recreates game for PS1 with hilarious glitches

Published: 22/Dec/2020 10:52

by Daniel Megarry
Cyberpunk PS1
u/alundbjork

Cyberpunk 2077 has been recreated for the PlayStation One in epic detail, and it’s almost as glitch-filled as the real game.

CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated game took eight long years to finally release, but it’s been bogged down in glitches and bugs that have dampened the experience – players have even been offered refunds in an unprecedented turn of events.

Fortunately, most people have managed to see the funny side in all of this; some of the best memes of the year have come from the game, and there are hilarious glitches being shared across social media every day.

But the best reaction to the game may have come from Reddit user alundbjork, who shared a video in the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit of what the game could look like on PS1.

Bad graphics on Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
An example of some of the graphic issues tripping up players on previous-gen consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 looks hilarious as a PS1 game

It’s been dubbed “the most high-effort sh*tpost ever” by fans, and we have to agree.

The video sees V travel through a pixelated Night City as cars fly off into the sky and civilians disappear completely. There’s even an appearance from a distorted version of Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand.

Of course, it all ends with the ‘Please insert PlayStation format disc’ warning, making the whole experience feel very authentic. The video has received over 70,000 upvotes on Reddit and is getting plenty of praise from people who have followed the game’s journey over the last eight years.

Finally got my PS1 copy of the game! from cyberpunkgame

 

“God, the game was disappointing, but these memes are worth 60$ by themselves,” wrote one player. Another agreed, writing: “No matter your opinion about the game, I think we can all agree on one thing. All the memes this situation has produced are f***ing hilarious.”

Other gamers jumped at the chance to roast Cyberpunk 2077 even more in the comments, with one person joking: “This is the base console version isn’t it?” and another adding: “This subreddit is now a ‘burnt by CD Projekt Red’ support group.”

This isn’t the first time Cyberpunk 2077 has been recreated in retro glory. Back in 2019, before the game was even released, a fan turned it into an impressive PS1 demo – although this one was far more optimistic about how smooth-running the final game would be.

You can keep up to date with the latest news, guides, and leaks over on our dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 hub.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077’s best katana

Published: 21/Dec/2020 16:50

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077 best Katana
CD Projekt

The Satori katana is one of the strongest weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, but it is incredibly easy to miss. However, some savvy players have discovered an exploit that enables you to claim this powerful sword after the opening act. Here’s how it works.

Melee builds are some of the most devastatingly powerful in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to their incredible attack speed, general mobility, and ludicrous critical hit chance. Due to this, the katana has become one of the most popular weapons. However, if you wish to be the most powerful sci-fi samurai Night City has ever seen, then you’ll want to get your hands on the Satori katana. 

This Legendary sword has the highest critical multiplier in the entire game, enabling players to kill enemies with just one lethal slice. Even Cyberpunk’s toughest foes will cower as you slice and dice them. Whether you’re a dedicated melee-focused build or just wanting to see how powerful the katana is, this guide will show you how to add the Satori to your collection. 

How to get Cyberpunk 2077’s best katana

CD Projekt Red
The Satori offers incredible amounts of crit chance.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City is brimming with all kinds of deadly weaponry that V can use in their fight against Arasaka, but the Satori blade is incredibly easy to miss the first time around. This legendary katana is located at the very top of Konpeki Plaza and is obtainable during The Heist mission. 

If you failed to get the Satori during the game’s prologue, then you’ll want to use either of the methods below. Before we begin, make sure V is equipped with the Reinforced Tendons (double jump) and Kerenzikov implant (slows down time). These handy Cyberware mods can be fitted at any Ripperdoc, so make sure you do this before attempting any of the methods below. 

After you’ve obtained both implants, simply fast travel over to California & Cartwright, which is directly southwest of Watson. Head over to the Drop Point on the left side of the map and dive into the water. Swim around the Konpeki Plaza wall and climb ashore. Once you’ve done that, follow either of the two methods below. 

Fastest method

Cyberpunk 2077 glitch
CD Projekt / TagBackTV
If you’ve done the weapon switch glitch, your screen should look like the above.

The quickest way to claim the best katana can be pretty difficult to nail down, but if you get the movements right, you’ll be using the Satori in a matter of minutes. 

In order to grab this powerful sword for yourself, you’ll first need to do the following:  

  1. Head around to the left side of the Konpeki Plaza.
  2. Walk up to the third pillar.
  3. Change the time of day to later in the evening.
  4. Equip a katana.
  5. Position your camera so that you’re looking directly up the pillar.
  6. Cycle the katana with Alt and scrolling down on the mouse wheel, or Y /Triangle on controller.

If pulled off correctly, your katana will disappear from your view. Simply mash the left mouse button/trigger button as fast as you can. This will cause V to fly up the side of the building, enabling you to claim the Satori at the top. 

With the Satori in hand, it’s time to plunge into the ocean below. Doing this can take a few tries, so make sure you save before taking the leap of faith. In order to land into the ocean below, simply head over to the right of the helipad and activate the Kerenzikov ability. 

To do this, simply aim down your gun’s sights, hit the dodge button, and let go of the aim button. Doing this will give V insane amounts of movement speed, so use this technique and combine it with a jump to land in the ocean below. 

Most reliable method

Cyberpunk 2077 car
CD Projekt / TagBackTV
You can also use this exploit to glitch through other buildings in Night City.

If you’re struggling with the mechanics of the first method, then you’ll want to use this one instead. It takes a little more time but it much easier. 

  1. Head around to the left side of the Konpeki Plaza.
  2. Call a car to your position.
  3. Park the car as close as you can to Konpeki Plaza’s main entrance, while still being able to exit the vehicle on the left.
  4. Get out of the car.

This can take a few goes to get right, but if done correctly, you’ll be able to glitch yourself through the door and into the building. Once inside, simply make your way to the top and using the double jump from the Reinforced Tendons. 

Once you’ve reached the top and claimed the Satori, simply use the Kerenzikov technique above to return to the ground. 

So there you have it, two ways you can get your hands on the best katana in Cyberpunk 2077.