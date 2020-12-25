Shroud pinpoints key Cyberpunk 2077 feature everyone should play

Streaming legend Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has highlighted one key reason gamers should pick up and play CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077, despite the launch issues that have surrounded the highly anticipated title.

Even before launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was a highly anticipated (and discussed) game. The inclusion of Keanu Reeves and the dev studio behind The Witcher 3 led many to believe that the upcoming title would join The Witcher adaptation as one of the best games of all time.

The game has, for many, hit the heights they hoped for. However, some players, particularly those playing on PS4 and Xbox One, have been left disappointed by graphical inconsistencies and invasive bugs. The issues led to CD Projekt offering an unprecedented refund scheme, and Sony removing the game from the PS4 store for the time being.

Shroud, though, who is playing the game on PC, has been enjoying his time in Night City. In a December 24 YouTube upload, he pinpointed one particular aspect of Cyberpunk 2077 that sets it apart from other titles, and a key reason why gamers of all ilks should try it out.

After working his way through a hacking mission, he became engrossed in one of the many side missions available to players.

“These side missions are kinda fun,” he said. “I don’t really do them [but] there’s so many of them. Side quests in this game – that’s the reason you play this game. After playing it a second time I now understand. F**k the main [missions]. You just get to the open world part of the game and then you just do sides all day.”

Timestamp: 3:40

The side mission shroud was playing at the time was The Heisenburg Principle Gig. It’s fair to say he more than enjoyed the side quest, working his way through a Night City warehouse and taking out all foes as he went.

His generally positive feedback fits with the comments of other prominent creators, like PewDiePie and JackSepticEye. Both YouTube stars have been overwhelmingly complimentary, and don’t think the hate is at all warranted, despite some obvious graphical issues.

Still, as CD Projekt have found out, with great expectations comes great responsibility to deliver a flawless gaming experience. Something like that, anyway.