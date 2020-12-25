Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Shroud pinpoints key Cyberpunk 2077 feature everyone should play

Published: 25/Dec/2020 11:47

by Joe Craven
Shroud next to V from Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt/Twitch: shroud

Streaming legend Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has highlighted one key reason gamers should pick up and play CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077, despite the launch issues that have surrounded the highly anticipated title.

Even before launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was a highly anticipated (and discussed) game. The inclusion of Keanu Reeves and the dev studio behind The Witcher 3 led many to believe that the upcoming title would join The Witcher adaptation as one of the best games of all time.

The game has, for many, hit the heights they hoped for. However, some players, particularly those playing on PS4 and Xbox One, have been left disappointed by graphical inconsistencies and invasive bugs. The issues led to CD Projekt offering an unprecedented refund scheme, and Sony removing the game from the PS4 store for the time being.

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
Current-gen texture bugs are the stuff of nightmares.

Shroud, though, who is playing the game on PC, has been enjoying his time in Night City. In a December 24 YouTube upload, he pinpointed one particular aspect of Cyberpunk 2077 that sets it apart from other titles, and a key reason why gamers of all ilks should try it out.

After working his way through a hacking mission, he became engrossed in one of the many side missions available to players.

“These side missions are kinda fun,” he said. “I don’t really do them [but] there’s so many of them. Side quests in this game – that’s the reason you play this game. After playing it a second time I now understand. F**k the main [missions]. You just get to the open world part of the game and then you just do sides all day.”

Timestamp: 3:40 

The side mission shroud was playing at the time was The Heisenburg Principle Gig. It’s fair to say he more than enjoyed the side quest, working his way through a Night City warehouse and taking out all foes as he went.

His generally positive feedback fits with the comments of other prominent creators, like PewDiePie and JackSepticEye. Both YouTube stars have been overwhelmingly complimentary, and don’t think the hate is at all warranted, despite some obvious graphical issues.

Still, as CD Projekt have found out, with great expectations comes great responsibility to deliver a flawless gaming experience. Something like that, anyway.

Cyberpunk 2077

Class action lawsuit filed against CD Projekt Red over Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 24/Dec/2020 22:34 Updated: 25/Dec/2020 3:01

by Tanner Pierce
CD Projekt Red

After Cyberpunk 2077’s abysmal launch and many controversies, a class action lawsuit has been filed against developer CD Projekt Red in order to “recover damages for CD Projekt investors under the federal securities laws.”

According to Rosen Law Firm, who is leading the fight, the class action lawsuit was filed against CD Projekt Red due to the many issues that have come to light with the video game company over the past few weeks since Cyberpunk 2077’s launch on December 10, 2020.

The lawsuit asserts that CD Projekt Red failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was “virtually unplayable” on Xbox One and PS4, which would then result in forced refunds from Sony, Xbox, and CDPR, with the former taking the game completely off the PlayStation Store.

CD Projekt Red
The lawsuit claims that the current-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are virtually unplayable, which resulted in damages to CD Projekt Red’s investors.

The lawsuit also asserts that CD Projekt Red made “false and misleading statements” about “businesses, operations, and prospects,” and that the investors of the company suffered damages “when the true details entered the market.”

It is worth noting that this class action lawsuit was only filed on behalf of the CD Projekt’s investors, who are allowed to join the lawsuit if they suffered damages from Cyberpunk’s release – not the everyday people who bought a copy of the game. That being said, this lawsuit is still significant due to the game’s infamous launch.

According to a Senior Analyst at Niko Partners and gaming insider Daniel Ahmad, this is only the first lawsuit that has been filed against the company, and that more lawsuits might be coming from other firms in the future. As of the time of this writing, details of these lawsuits have not been made available.

While Cyberpunk 2077 was generally in a decent shape on PC when it released, the game’s PS4 and Xbox versions were slammed by critics over the amount of bugs and crashes, with many outside of the lawsuit deeming those versions “unplayable.” Even after multiple patches, as of December 24, 2020, the game still has a lot of bugs on those two systems.

Unfortunately, no other details about the class action lawsuit are available right now, as it was just filed on December 24, 2020. As time goes on and the lawsuit progresses, more details about it will surely become available.

Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC.