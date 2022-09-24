Cyberpunk 2077 smashes The Witchers 3’s Steam player record as game resurges

Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying a major resurgence on Steam as Netflix’s Cyberpunk Edgerunners has captivated fans and the game has been patched to run properly after a disaster of a launch.

Cyberpunk 2077, as you may be aware, had one of the most disastrous launches in gaming history. CD Projekt Red’s long-awaited futuristic FPS was released in a horrid state back in December 2020, and soon after launch, offered players a full refund of the game.

Since then, the game’s devs have been hard at work patching the game and putting it in a stable state and have introduced ray-tracing, performance mode, and new weapons and vehicles for next-gen players.

With Cyberpunk 2077 in a better state than ever, it’s quickly climbed back up the Steam charts one of the most popular games on the platform, nearly two years after launch.

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk 2077 is more popular than ever.

Cyberpunk 2077 topples The Witch 3 peak Steam player count

Cyberpunk has has such a massive revival it’s already beaten the peak player count of CD Projekt’s other biggest game, The Witcher 3.

According to Steam stats, on September 24, Cyberpunk 2077 hit nearly 105,000 concurrent players. The WItcher’s all-time peak player count was 103,329 from three years ago.

Nearly two years after the game came out in a complete disaster, the devs have turned the game around to be a massive success story.

Cyberpunk 2077 has also been revived thanks to the new anime which debuted on Netflix called Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which captures all the style of the game with a fantastic story and characters that help Night City shine on the big screen.

The Cyberpunk IP was once dead in the water, but now, is a major juggernaut on the gaming scene years after release.