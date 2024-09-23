How to watch PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Date, time, what to expect

Sony has announced that the next State of Play will take place on September 24, 2024, which will feature announcements and updates for PlayStation 5 and PSVR2 games.

Outside of the big PlayStation 5 Pro announcement earlier this month, Sony has been pretty quiet lately when it comes to gaming news. Since PlayStation skipped Gamescom, we haven’t really heard much from them since the last State of Play in late May.

That’s finally set to change thanks to the announcement of a State of Play for September 2024. Here’s what to know about the event, including when it’s taking place and what to expect.

PlayStation

The next State of Play will take place on September 24, 2024 at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET / 11 pm BST. For those in Japan, that’s September 25 at 7 am JST.

The State of Play will be broadcast on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels in both English and Japanese.

What to expect from the September 2024 State of Play

PlayStation has said the show will last over 30 minutes and feature “news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world.”

While the announcement doesn’t mention any specific games, we expect one of the reveals to be a remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn. Rumors of the game have heated up recently thanks to a new ESRB rating, so it seems like a safe bet for this presentation.

PlayStation

On top of that, Guerilla Games is working on at least two Horizon-related games, including a multiplayer title. Though these are likely farther out than the remaster, the State of Play could reveal or tease at least one of these games to show fans that the series isn’t only looking back, but planning to move forward.

Death Stranding 2 could make a showing here. The showcase airs just a day before Tokyo Game Show starts, and we know Hideo Kojima’s next game is receiving a special panel during the event.

Silent Hill 2’s remake also has a good chance of showing up here, considering it appeared in the May 2024 State of Play. With its October 8 release date fast approaching, this would be another chance for Bloober Team and Konami to prove to skeptics that this seemingly impossible remake is worthwhile.

Beyond that, there are several prominent PlayStation studios working on unannounced projects. These include Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions, neither of which have released an entirely new game since 2020’s The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima.

That said, given that past State of Plays have mostly focused on smaller announcements like remasters, PC ports, and third-party titles, this showcase is unlikely to feature that many major reveals from PlayStation’s first-party studios.