Space Marine 2 devs “hopeful” PS5 Pro will surpass Quality Mode with higher performance

Since the PS5 Pro was announced, fans have been eagerly awaiting its promised performance increases and graphical revamp thanks to the console’s many hardware upgrades. Along with this, plenty of games were promised an improvement – but one more looks like it’s being added to the list.

In an interview with IGN, Saber Interactive CCO Tim Willits explained how he hopes that Space Marine 2 will be able to thrive on the PS5 Pro thanks to its promised AI upscaling (otherwise known as PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) as part of the hardware upgrade.

Article continues after ad

Speaking with IGN, Willits added: “So what I hope — and it’s just me, I don’t know anything technical — but what I hope is with the PS5 Pro, with the AI upsampling, that players will be able to play Space Marine 2 in Performance [Speed] Mode, and it’ll look better, hopefully — hopefully, I don’t know — it’ll look better than it does in Quality Mode now.”

Article continues after ad

Saber Interactive PS5 Pro players could be on their way to seeing Titas’ determined face at a higher quality.

So, while it’s not confirmed by either Sony or Saber Interactive, it’s likely that Space Marine 2 will greatly benefit from the AI upscaling, both in its performance and its graphical design.

Article continues after ad

Currently, in its console form, Xbox and PlayStation players can choose between two modes: Quality, which increases the resolution but drops to 30fps, and Speed, which drops the graphics a little but ensures the game runs at 60fps.

Tim Willits hopes that the PS5 Pro will find the perfect balance between the two modes, meaning players can enjoy battling Tyranids at 60fps, while also ensuring the game will “look better than it does in Quality Mode now.”

Article continues after ad

Previously, PlayStation 5 players aired frustrations over the game’s performance, calling out drops in framerate, crashes, and the occasional stutter. While that will hopefully be fixed in upcoming patches, it’s clear PS5 Pro buyers will have one more game they can enjoy at the highest quality.

Article continues after ad

For more details on all the games getting upgrades, check out our guide on all the confirmed PS5 Pro-enhanced games.