Hideo Kojima found in Cyberpunk & everybody’s thinking the same thing

Published: 10/Dec/2020 10:56

by David Purcell
Kojima in cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

Notorious game developer Hideo Kojima has been spotted walking the streets of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, and players want to meet him for something very specific. 

The founder of Kojima Productions, which created Death Stranding, Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill and others, is one of the most popular game devs in the world.

He certainly has a cult following on social media, too, who sniff around his posts on a daily basis to see what he’s up to. Well, on Cyberpunk 2077 launch day – December 10 – he dropped an absolute bombshell of an announcement.

Hideo is in the game, and anybody can go find him.

Nighty City in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Kojima is out there, waiting for you to find him.

Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077

In a message to CD Projekt RED, he posted: “HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to CD Projekt RED on the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. We can’t wait to play it and see what’s in store, some of you might even recognize a familiar face!” 

Alongside that, you guessed it, was a picture of him sitting in a bar.

The immediate reaction of everybody was something you might expect, where can you find him? And we’ll come onto that.

But with the game’s romance option allowing you to interact and pursue different people walking the streets of the Cyberpunk 2077 map, of course people want that connection with Hideo now as well. After all, he’s a star.

One said: “The real important question is whether is he a romance option though,” while another posted: “Where is he in the game so that I can find him and put a slug in him”. Very romantic, you have to say.

Where to find Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077

If you’re wondering where to track him down in-game, it looks like going out and about for a drink is going to help you.

One Twitter user, Adam Scannell, found him sitting with a few ladies in Night City with a drink. So, if you have a look around, surely your paths will cross soon enough.

Is he a romance option you might be asking yourself? Well, have a look around and find out.

One thing is for certain, though, Kojima is clearly enjoying the experience so far.

Cyberpunk 2077: How to get insane ASHURA Smart Sniper rifle

Published: 10/Dec/2020 10:44

by James Busby
CD Projekt

CyberPunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is home to plenty of futuristic weaponry that you can use to tear through your enemies, so it was only a matter of time before players discovered the Epic ASHURA Smart Sniper Rifle.

Night City is an incredibly dangerous place and you’ll need to have your wits about you if you wish to survive in Cyberpunk 2077’s dystopian world. No matter which Life Path you choose, you’ll always find yourself facing some unsavory foes. From grizzled street gangs to ruthless assassins, there are plenty of folks out to put an end to your rise to the top.

Fortunately, there are a number of deadly weapons and implants you can kit yourself out with to take on the world. 

While the game’s conventional firearms and razor-sharp swords prove lethal in their own right, the very best weapons are the ones that do all the work for you. These AI-assisted weapons are known as Smart Weapons. The majority will be tucked away in the later section of the game, but you can get your hands on the ASHURA Smart Sniper Rifle in the prologue.

If you wish to add this Epic sniper to your arsenal, then follow our guide below.

How to get the ASHURA Smart Sniper Rifle

ASHURA Sniper Rifle Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
The ASHURA Sniper Rifle is one of the most devastating early-game weapons.

In order to equip the ASHURA Smart Sniper Rifle, you’ll first need to make your way through the prologue until you can accept a mission called The Pickup. You’ll then need to do the following:

  1. Use the All Foods intercom to alert Maelstorm.
  2. Once inside, follow the path until you get to the main production floor.
  3. Take the Elevator.
  4. Sit on the couch and begin talking to Dum Dum.
  5. Shoot Royce and take down the rest of the gang members.

Once you’ve done the above, simply head on over to Royce’s room (located at the back) and open the side door on the right. 

The ASHURA Sniper Rifle is located in the small white crate next to the computer table. Simply interact with the crate to add the Epic Sniper Rifle to your arsenal. 

ASHURA Sniper stats

The weapon has the following stats:

  • 54.8 DPS
  • 192-235 Damage 
  • 0.26 Attack Per Second 

However, in order to wield this deadly weapon, you’ll need to reach level four and have Smart Link cyberware to enable the gun’s smart targeting. Once you have met these requirements, the ASHURA Sniper Rifle will home in on targets with its self-guided micro-projectiles. 

