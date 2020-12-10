Hideo Kojima found in Cyberpunk & everybody’s thinking the same thing

Notorious game developer Hideo Kojima has been spotted walking the streets of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, and players want to meet him for something very specific.

The founder of Kojima Productions, which created Death Stranding, Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill and others, is one of the most popular game devs in the world.

He certainly has a cult following on social media, too, who sniff around his posts on a daily basis to see what he’s up to. Well, on Cyberpunk 2077 launch day – December 10 – he dropped an absolute bombshell of an announcement.

Hideo is in the game, and anybody can go find him.

Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077

In a message to CD Projekt RED, he posted: “HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to CD Projekt RED on the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. We can’t wait to play it and see what’s in store, some of you might even recognize a familiar face!”

Alongside that, you guessed it, was a picture of him sitting in a bar.

The immediate reaction of everybody was something you might expect, where can you find him? And we’ll come onto that.

But with the game’s romance option allowing you to interact and pursue different people walking the streets of the Cyberpunk 2077 map, of course people want that connection with Hideo now as well. After all, he’s a star.

One said: “The real important question is whether is he a romance option though,” while another posted: “Where is he in the game so that I can find him and put a slug in him”. Very romantic, you have to say.

Where to find Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077

If you’re wondering where to track him down in-game, it looks like going out and about for a drink is going to help you.

One Twitter user, Adam Scannell, found him sitting with a few ladies in Night City with a drink. So, if you have a look around, surely your paths will cross soon enough.

Is he a romance option you might be asking yourself? Well, have a look around and find out.

One thing is for certain, though, Kojima is clearly enjoying the experience so far.