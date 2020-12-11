 Shroud loses his head in Cyberpunk 2077, literally - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Shroud loses his head in Cyberpunk 2077, literally

Published: 11/Dec/2020 10:52

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Twitch: shroud

CyberPunk 2077 shroud

With Night City free to explore, players all over the world are heading into Cyberpunk 2077 to live their best life. As with any game, though, people are experiencing bugs. Mostly visual oddities, and shroud experienced a bug that left him, well, headless.

Like many streamers all around the world, such as Cohh Carnage, xQC, and Dr Disrespect, Shroud has been playing his way through the hotly-awaited game. Taking his viewers on a wild ride through Nigh City and what hides around every corner, he’s also come face to face with some absolutely hilarious bugs.

Headless Shroud

Shroud has been streaming the game since it was made available to industry names and streamers, which was December 9 – a day before its worldwide launch.

In one recent hilarious bug that was clipped over on Twitch, we see his player character step out of his vehicle, headless. Literally headless.

Finding this absolutely hilarious, he starts jumping around outside of his vehicle screaming, “Oh, no, dude!” through a fit of laughter. His community of viewers found it equally hysterical.

With the camera locked into a third-person view due to being in a vehicle, fans were treated to a unique perspective to this bug; something that would go amiss with the regular first-person perspective.

People are experiencing bugs galore throughout their personal Night City – with Reddit users discussing the impact of these issues on the perception of Cyberpunk and what it means for the state of the game as we move away from release day.

User thrill_ho13 stated that “I feel there is a good game here, but all these bugs are taking away my ability to be immersed in the game.”

As we move through the month of December, it’ll be interesting to see how fans continue to react to the game.

CD Projekt Red will also need to restore some trust in their player base. One way this can be fixed is with a patch outside of the Day 1 drop. This would aid in starting to smooth out some of these initial growing pains people have faced.

One thing is for sure, though. While there might be some annoying glitches to deal with, some of them – you just have to admit – are hilarious.

Cyberpunk 2077

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 car in Forza Horizon 4

Published: 11/Dec/2020 10:27

by James Busby
Cyberpunk Car
CD Projekt

Forza Horizon 4

Cyberpunk 2077 is home to many cool-looking cars and bikes, but one of the most iconic is the Quadra Turbo-R V Tech. Here’s how you can add this car to your collection in Forza Horizon 4.

Night City’s neon-soaked streets are absolutely brimming with all kinds of futuristic tech, but despite the game’s futuristic look, it seems the residents still have a thing for 80’s-inspired sports cars. Over the years, the Quadra Turbo-R V Tech has been featured on numerous Cyberpunk 2077 promotional artwork, but now the wait is finally over. 

However, it’s not just Cyberpunk players that will get to tear through the streets in the Quadra Turbo-R V Tech. In fact, Microsoft surprised everyone at the Game Awards when they announced that this speedy sports car would be coming to Forza Horizon 4. Whether you’re a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 or just wish to take its car for a spin, then you’ll want to add it to your Forza 4 car collection. 

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 car in Forza Horizon 4

Cyberpunk car
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly brimming with plenty of cool cars.

While racing through the gorgeous landscapes of Great Britain with real-world cars is incredibly fun, sometimes you need to add a sci-fi flair to the mix. 

Fortunately, obtaining Cyberpunk’s Quadra Turbo-R V Tech is incredibly easy. Simply follow the instructions outlined below to add this futuristic sports car to your collection:

  1. Load up Forza Horizon 4. 
  2. Head over to your World Map.
  3. Filter for new in Street Scene. 
  4. Click on the _:NIGHTCITY.EXE:_

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be tasked with completing the head-to-head race. It’s not overly difficult and you can retry the event as many times as you like, so there’s plenty of opportunities to pick this car up for yourself. 

So there you have it, claiming your very own Cyberpunk 2077 car in Forza Horizon 4 is as simple as that. For more Cyberpunk 2077 news, stick with Dexerto. 