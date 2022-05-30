Cyberpunk 2077 gets huge sales boost after Next-Gen update

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated games of 2020 — but a release plagued by bugs stopped the hype train in its tracks. Fortunately, a well-selling next-gen version has the game heading back on track.

Owners of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S were able to install a free next-gen upgrade on February 15, 2022. The next-gen update made several key changes including ray tracing and 4k, faster loading speeds, vehicle customization options, and new weapons and attachments.

CD Project Red has not given up on Cyberpunk 2077 despite its initial shortcomings, and recently shared positive news regarding the title in its Q1 2022 financial briefing.

Cyberpunk 2077 sales boosted by next-gen update

Piotor Nielubowicz, CDPR CFO, announced, “in the first three months of the year the Group obtained 216 million PLN in revenues. The bulk of this figure is attributable to Cyberpunk which, owing to its next-gen release, has enjoyed a strong quarter, particularly on consoles.”

216 million PLN converts to just about 50,777,992 dollars. Nielubowicz said that the earnings from Q1 of 2022 were “twice as much as the first quarter in 2021.”

It was also discussed in the briefing that CDPR is focusing most of its development efforts on the upcoming Cyberpunk DLC that is expected to have the first batch of Story content released in 2o23.

Presumably, after the expansion, CDPR will shift its focus elsewhere because it was also announced that the studio is working on a new Witcher title.

The graph above released by CDPR shows the amount of engagement by the development teams for upcoming studio projects.

Support for the Cybperunk 2077 next-gen version has been toned down, and the focus looks to now mostly be on the upcoming Cyberpunk DLC which is sure to excite the fanbase.

Stay tuned for more coverage on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 updates.