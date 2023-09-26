Cyberpunk 2077 players are trying to solve Phantom Liberty’s Witcher mystery

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has come with a whole slew of Witcher-themed Easter eggs, and they all seem to lead to a massive mystery that has yet to be solved by players.

Before the success of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red was known mainly for its work on the Witcher series. The first two titles in the series were critical darlings with decent sales, but The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt really took off.

Wild Hunt’s critical acclaim and commercial success led to some extremely well-received DLC and, eventually, the studio wound up making Cyberpunk 2077, a game that was just as much of a breakout hit as its predecessor.

CD Projekt Red has been hinting at the two games being connected for a long time and them being in the same universe despite the massive difference in setting and time period. Players believe that there’s a Witcher-themed mystery that ties these games together through a complex series of yet-to-be-solved Easter eggs.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty adds massive Witcher mystery

Easter eggs come in all shapes and sizes when it comes to games, and Cyberpunk 2077 runs the gamut. From big references to small little things players can find, there’s a lot out there.

And, considering the high regard the Witcher games are held in, it’s no surprise that Cyberpunk 2077 has a good many Easter eggs related to it.

Fans have already found some smaller Easter eggs in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty upon release, like one that’s tied to calling a certain phone number on the wall in a sequence where you’re using a pay phone. And, while this secret in particular is tied to the Witcher, there’s a much bigger fish out there for Witcher fans.

Cyberpunk 2077 content creator SynthPotato put together a lengthy Twitter thread about the biggest revelations involving the mystery.

And, while that thread is good for getting the basics, the real investigative work is going down on r/FF06B5, a subreddit named after a secret code to one of the Voodoo Boys’ hideouts that has since been tied to even more secrets since the release of Phantom Liberty.

This bustling subreddit is doing its absolute best to solve Cyberpunk’s biggest mysteries, and the challenge Phantom Liberty poses has really pushed the subreddit to its limits. Players have already spent hours upon hours trying to uncover the mystery.

The lengths players are going to in order to decipher what the devs tried to leave behind for fans has been an ongoing process, and we already know there’s a big reveal at the end.

This reveal has already been datamined, but CDPR asked those dataminers to remove their content. Most of them have obliged, and the FF06B5 community has shunned anyone looking to spoil the hunt.

In other words, there’s a big revelation at the end that we know is there, but no one’s managed to put the pieces together just yet. This adds yet another layer of complexity to an already dense game and something that’s sure to keep detectives glued to the game for a while.