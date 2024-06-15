Cyberpunk 2077 leaks reveal canceled Moon DLC expansion

We’re probably not getting Keanu for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel but here’s hoping for another celebrity companion.

New leaks surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 have revealed a canceled DLC expansion that would have taken place on the moon.

Developer CD Projekt Red continued work on Cyberpunk 2077 for years following its rocky launch, and after a decade of work is finished with the game.

The culmination of the company’s development resulted in a massive game update, as well as the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion which added a whole new storyline, city, and quests to the game.

While development on Cyberpunk 2077 is officially over, it seems there was a sizable chunk of content left on the cutting room floor if recent leaks are anything to go off of.

Thanks to files and images that surfaced on social media, we can get a glimpse of the size and scale of the scrapped DLC expansion.

CD Projekt RED

Among the leaks is a rough map of the Moon DLC, which would have been roughly six square kilometers. Though smaller than Night City’s 24 square kilometers, it would have been a sizeable map to explore.

Additionally, fans can see early assets for lunar bases, moon rovers, and even parts of the moon itself.

In Cyberpunk 2077’s narrative, information about the moon crops up throughout the main game, the Phantom Liberty DLC, and extended-universe material.

For those who may not know, Cyberpunk 2077’s moon was colonized in 1997 due to Earth’s collapsing ecosystem. Throughout the game, the player character V can learn about the moon colony, as well as the Crystal Palace orbital space station between the Earth and the moon.

Additionally, the moon is a plot point throughout the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime and is a major point in some of Phantom Liberty’s endings.

Unfortunately for those who were eager to explore the moon in Cyberpunk 2077, it seems it was not meant to be. Active development has ceased, and this content will never see the light of day.

The best fans can hope for is to imagine what could have been thanks to these leaks, or hope that the locale makes an appearance in the sequel.