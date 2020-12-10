 CohhCarnage left speechless after meeting himself in Cyberpunk 2077 - Dexerto
CohhCarnage left speechless after meeting himself in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 10/Dec/2020 1:06

by Andrew Amos
Twitter: CohhCarnage / CD Projekt Red

Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell was one of a select few Twitch streamers and content creators to find themselves in CD Projekt Red’s newly-released Cyberpunk 2077. After years of development, he was left speechless after discovering his own character in-game, and sharing it with his fans.

Cyberpunk 2077 was the hit game release everyone was looking forward to in 2020. Excusing the fact that it almost got delayed into 2021, now that everyone’s got their hands on it, it’s living up to expectations.

Seven years on since it was initially teased, and many more years before that since entering development, Cyberpunk 2077 is now all the rage. It’s taken over Twitch, smashing through the 1 million viewer barrier just a matter of hours after release.

Cyberpunk gameplay
CD PROJEKT RED
Cyberpunk 2077 has taken over Twitch, peaking at nearly 1.2 million viewers at release.

One of the streamers who has benefitted the most from it is CohhCarnage. The long-time variety streamer hit a new channel high at over 98,000 viewers as he walked around Night City. He also said he got over 4,000 subs over the 13 hour broadcast.

What he also got was a truly amazing in-game experience ⁠— a once-in-a-lifetime one. CohhCarnage got to work on Cyberpunk 2077, and finally got to see himself in-game. He might be Ben Cassell in real life, but in Night City, he’s Garry the Prophet.

Cohh’s character was standing on the side of the street, spewing out theories about life. As the streamer heard himself in the game, he was in shock of finally seeing his character come to life. It’s been a long time since he confirmed the cameo in June, and now he got to see it with his fans.

“Oh dude, this is so cool,” he said on stream. “Dude that sounds pretty good. They made that work. Wow. They’ve worked some magic on that.”

While he was in awe of finally seeing himself in a game, he also got to give fans a bit of advanced notice on a little event they could trigger in game.

“I can talk about this now ⁠— this is interesting ⁠— because there was an event. They might not have kept it in, but basically, people would walk up…oh nevermind, I think it’s later. No spoilers.”

Cohh hasn’t gotten up to that part of the story yet, but given he plans on streaming the game from start to finish over the next week, he’s bound to revisit himself as Garry the Prophet and show that off too.

Xbox players can play Cyberpunk 2077 early with simple trick

Published: 9/Dec/2020 12:33

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt

The wait for Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly over, but some crafty players have discovered a trick that enables them to play the eagerly awaited title early. 

While a number of Cyberpunk 2077 copies have already made their way into the wild, it seems a handful of Xbox Series X|S players have managed to jump into Night City a little early. With a new trick, however, players can jump into Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as they wish – even if it’s earlier than your country’s release date. 

Whether you can’t wait any longer or just want to begin your adventure early, this trick has got you covered. 

If you do choose to access Cyberpunk 2077 early, then make sure you avoid posting any potential spoilers or early-game footage that could ruin the game for others. With that out of the way, let’s get on with how people are entering Night City.

How to play Cyberpunk 2077 early

character creation in cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
If you start playing Cyberpunk 2077, you might be done creating your character by tomorrow.

In order to play Cyberpunk 2077 before its December 10 release date, players have discovered that just a few simple steps need to be followed. 

  1. Press the Xbox button.
  2. Scroll across to Profile & System.
  3. Head over to the System menu.
  4. Click on Language & location.
  5. Scroll down to Location.
  6. Change the location to New Zealand.

Doing this will enable you to play Cyberpunk 2077 a day early as New Zealand is a number of hours ahead. Once the game is officially live in your region, simply follow the instructions listed above to change your location back to your original one. It’s really as simple as that, and has worked for multiple games on the Xbox Store in the past. 

This method has been used by plenty of Xbox players and Microsoft has yet to issue any bans. After all, it is just a case of changing your location, which is hardly a bannable offense.