CohhCarnage left speechless after meeting himself in Cyberpunk 2077 - Dexerto

Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell was one of a select few Twitch streamers and content creators to find themselves in CD Projekt Red’s newly-released Cyberpunk 2077. After years of development, he was left speechless after discovering his own character in-game, and sharing it with his fans.

Cyberpunk 2077 was the hit game release everyone was looking forward to in 2020. Excusing the fact that it almost got delayed into 2021, now that everyone’s got their hands on it, it’s living up to expectations.

Seven years on since it was initially teased, and many more years before that since entering development, Cyberpunk 2077 is now all the rage. It’s taken over Twitch, smashing through the 1 million viewer barrier just a matter of hours after release.

One of the streamers who has benefitted the most from it is CohhCarnage. The long-time variety streamer hit a new channel high at over 98,000 viewers as he walked around Night City. He also said he got over 4,000 subs over the 13 hour broadcast.

What he also got was a truly amazing in-game experience ⁠— a once-in-a-lifetime one. CohhCarnage got to work on Cyberpunk 2077, and finally got to see himself in-game. He might be Ben Cassell in real life, but in Night City, he’s Garry the Prophet.

Cohh’s character was standing on the side of the street, spewing out theories about life. As the streamer heard himself in the game, he was in shock of finally seeing his character come to life. It’s been a long time since he confirmed the cameo in June, and now he got to see it with his fans.

“Oh dude, this is so cool,” he said on stream. “Dude that sounds pretty good. They made that work. Wow. They’ve worked some magic on that.”

While he was in awe of finally seeing himself in a game, he also got to give fans a bit of advanced notice on a little event they could trigger in game.

“I can talk about this now ⁠— this is interesting ⁠— because there was an event. They might not have kept it in, but basically, people would walk up…oh nevermind, I think it’s later. No spoilers.”

Cohh hasn’t gotten up to that part of the story yet, but given he plans on streaming the game from start to finish over the next week, he’s bound to revisit himself as Garry the Prophet and show that off too.