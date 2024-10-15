Twitch streamer takes Hype Trains to another level by literally spawning a train

Twitch streamer ‘Blurbs’ is going viral for modding Red Dead Redemption 2 to spawn a train in the game whenever he gets a streak in a hilarious take on the site’s ‘Hype Trains’ feature.

Twitch’s ‘Hype Train’ tool is a way for community members to hype up their favorite streamers by participating in Support Events, such as purchasing subscriptions, cheering with bits, etc.

When enough viewers do this, a Hype Train will start, giving fans certain rewards if they participate and keep the train going.

The platform’s Hype Train feature has become a beloved part of the chat experience, and some streamers have even set records with it. For instance, PirateSoftware broke his own record back in April 2024 of 54,380 Gift Subs and 8,225,386 Bits in total at Level 106.

Unsplash.com: Caspar Camille Rubin Twitch’s Hype Train record is a beloved part of the site’s viewer culture.

Now another broadcaster is taking on Twitch’s Hype Train… but he’s not trying to break any records. Instead, streamer ‘Blurbs’ found a way to visualize the Hype Trains in a game when they happen in his community.

Formerly a software engineer, Blurbs has used his creative talents to become an online entertainer, streaming to an audience of 103,000 followers.

Thanks to his skills with tech, he often mods games like Red Dead Redemption 2 to hilarious results, such as making every character be drunk all the time — even in cutscenes.

Blurbs’ latest venture saw him utilize Twitch’s Hype Trains to spawn an actual train in RDR2, often knocking his character over and, in other cases, outright killing him.

“The Hype Train is too powerful!” the streamer joked in one clip going viral on social media.

Viewers can’t get enough of Blurbs’ hilarious mod, with one writing on X, “Can you mod it so the trains are Thomas the Tank engine? Then it’d be perfect.”

“This game is so comical at times. Drives me crazy,” another said.

“Perfection. Now, what if every horse was a train?” yet another suggested.

It looks like Blurbs is already cooking up another mod for the game after his Hype Train hoedown went viral, leaving viewers completely curious what he’s got in store that could possibly top this one.