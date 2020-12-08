Moistcr1tikal explains why Cyberpunk 2077 “cult” could kill the game

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie ‘Moistcr1tikal’ White has shared his concerns that a “cult” of Cyberpunk 2077 fans could lead to the game’s downfall.

Cyberpunk 2077 is without a doubt one of the most anticipated video games of all time. It looks great, and it’s developed and produced by CD Projekt Red, who previously brought us The Witcher series, so it’s easy to see why gamers are so excited about it.

But too much hype for a game can easily backfire, something streamer Moistcr1tikal explained in his December 7 video which looks at the “unrealistic expectations” that are surrounding the open-world game.

Cyberpunk 2077 already has a “cult” following

The content creator started the video by reassuring viewers he’s excited for Cyberpunk 2077 too, but he’s critical of gamers on Reddit and Twitter who are anticipating a “life-changing experience” from it, which is an “unnecessary amount of expectation” to put on a video game.

“It is, at the end of the day, probably just going to be more of what we’ve seen before from video games. Just very good writing, a very good universe, it’s going to look great, and I think the gameplay’s going to be fun,” he explained.

“But I don’t think it’s going to live up to these absolutely absurd expectations people are putting on this game. An entire cult is developing around the worship of this game pre-release. It’s crazy to me, and I don’t really understand why.”

Timestamp below at 03:34

He went on to question the internet’s unwavering loyalty to a game that hasn’t even been released yet, and urged players to lower their expectations and actually play Cyberpunk 2077 before deciding what they think of it.

“I think you should definitely wait to play the game before giving them the status of Game of the Year forever, the perpetual perfect game. That sh*t needs to wait until it’s in your hands, you’ve played it, and you can form an opinion of it,” he said.

“But that’s just my take away. I’m excited for it, I think it’ll be good, but I think it will disappoint an incredible amount of people no matter how good the game is because it’s achieved Half-Life 3 levels of hype… this is up there with The Bible 2. This sh*t is crazy.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be released on December 10, eight years after it was first announced by CD Projekt Red.

The game’s faced several delays throughout 2020, and early reviews have warned there could be some “game-breaking” bugs at launch – although there will be a Day 1 patch that will hopefully fix those.