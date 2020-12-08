Logo
Moistcr1tikal explains why Cyberpunk 2077 “cult” could kill the game

Published: 8/Dec/2020 17:04

by Daniel Megarry
Moistcr1tikal Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red / Moistcr1tikal

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie ‘Moistcr1tikal’ White has shared his concerns that a “cult” of Cyberpunk 2077 fans could lead to the game’s downfall.

Cyberpunk 2077 is without a doubt one of the most anticipated video games of all time. It looks great, and it’s developed and produced by CD Projekt Red, who previously brought us The Witcher series, so it’s easy to see why gamers are so excited about it.

But too much hype for a game can easily backfire, something streamer Moistcr1tikal explained in his December 7 video which looks at the “unrealistic expectations” that are surrounding the open-world game.

CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the most-hyped video games of all time

Cyberpunk 2077 already has a “cult” following

The content creator started the video by reassuring viewers he’s excited for Cyberpunk 2077 too, but he’s critical of gamers on Reddit and Twitter who are anticipating a “life-changing experience” from it, which is an “unnecessary amount of expectation” to put on a video game.

“It is, at the end of the day, probably just going to be more of what we’ve seen before from video games. Just very good writing, a very good universe, it’s going to look great, and I think the gameplay’s going to be fun,” he explained.

“But I don’t think it’s going to live up to these absolutely absurd expectations people are putting on this game. An entire cult is developing around the worship of this game pre-release. It’s crazy to me, and I don’t really understand why.”

Timestamp below at 03:34

He went on to question the internet’s unwavering loyalty to a game that hasn’t even been released yet, and urged players to lower their expectations and actually play Cyberpunk 2077 before deciding what they think of it.

“I think you should definitely wait to play the game before giving them the status of Game of the Year forever, the perpetual perfect game. That sh*t needs to wait until it’s in your hands, you’ve played it, and you can form an opinion of it,” he said.

“But that’s just my take away. I’m excited for it, I think it’ll be good, but I think it will disappoint an incredible amount of people no matter how good the game is because it’s achieved Half-Life 3 levels of hype… this is up there with The Bible 2. This sh*t is crazy.”

CD Projekt RedAfter months of delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally coming out this December.

Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be released on December 10, eight years after it was first announced by CD Projekt Red.

The game’s faced several delays throughout 2020, and early reviews have warned there could be some “game-breaking” bugs at launch – although there will be a Day 1 patch that will hopefully fix those.

Shroud explains why Cyberpunk 2077 won’t match GTA 5

Published: 8/Dec/2020 13:38 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 13:53

by James Busby
Shroud
Shroud

shroud

Shroud has given his thoughts on whether he thinks Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to match GTA 5’s day one sales — and he didn’t seem too optimistic. Here’s what the FPS pro had to say. 

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is known for his impeccable aim and snappy reaction times. However, when he’s not busy fragging out on his favorite FPS titles, he enjoys diving into the latest open-world titles. In fact, it’s not uncommon for the Twitch streamer to voice his opinions on the latest AAA titles.

After all, shroud has stated that he is excited to see whether CD Projekt has been able to create a truly revolutionary next-gen title. 

So far, the reviews of the game seem largely positive — despite there being a number of game-breaking bugs being present. Of course, these problems will likely be fixed by the massive day one patch and will likely deter any fans from canceling their preorders. 

CD Projekt RED

However, shroud recently voiced his views on whether Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to sell more copies on release day than GTA 5. After all, Rockstar’s title famously broke industry sales records and became the fastest-selling entertainment product in history, earning $800 million in its first day.

Over the years, this has led to GTA being a household name. Whether you love or hate GTA, there’s certainly no denying how dominant this franchise has become. “GTA 5 is like known across [the world], like Grand Theft Auto was hype,” states shroud. The Twitch streamer then goes onto discuss the excitement around GTA 6. 

“GTA 6 is going to be equally as hype, you know? I don’t know if Cyberpunk can beat that, but there’s a chance. But I doubt it, man. GTA is like, known. My Grandma knows GTA, you know what I mean? That’s the best thing you can say when you’re talking about games. If your grandma knows it, then you’re good.”

In the end, shroud thinks GTA’s popularity will make it difficult for Cyberpunk 2077 to beat its day one sales record. For now, only time will tell whether CD Projekt’s long-anticipated sci-fi title has what it takes to dethrone the current king. 