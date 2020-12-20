Apex Legends fan brings Crypto to Cyberpunk 2077 with in-game cosplay

A creative Apex Legends fan has brought Crypto’s outfit to Cyberpunk 2077, after recreating the Surveillance Expert with the new title’s character customization tools.

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 has been highly anticipated for many years, and despite some early troubles on last-gen consoles, CD Projekt has still delivered some impressive new features to their open-world game.

One of the most notable features is the unique character customization options that can be selected throughout the game, with plenty of different outfits and pieces that players can pick up around Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to customize their characters however they please, but one creative Apex Legends fan u/Lootmaster06 decided to merge the two games together by bringing one of their favorite Legends to the futuristic title.

Lootmaster06 recreated Crypto in Cyberpunk 2077, and shared an image of their “V” with a near-identical outfit to the Surveillance Expert in Apex Legends, donning a similar jacket and boots to Crypto’s default skin.

Out of all the fan-favorite characters in Apex Legends, Crypto is well known for his tech abilities and would also be a natural fit as a character in the Cyberpunk universe.

This unique in-game cosplay, along with other creative fans in Cyberpunk 2077, has highlighted the potential for CD Projekt Red to collaborate with different game studios in the future, to allow players to recreate even more of their favorite heroes from other titles.

CD Projekt RED has already included nods to some other games in their new release, with eagle-eyed fans finding easter eggs from games like Overwatch and more in Cyberpunk 2077. Not to mention there are a handful of familiar voices from Apex too – Loba’s voice actor plays Carol in Cyberpunk for example.

While it is unclear if they will choose to collaborate with other games going forwards, this Cyberpunk Crypto outfit is still quite impressive, considering that the Legend’s exact look can be difficult to replicate in-game.