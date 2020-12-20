Logo
Cyberpunk 2077

Apex Legends fan brings Crypto to Cyberpunk 2077 with in-game cosplay

Published: 20/Dec/2020 12:05

by Daniel Cleary
Crypto and night city in cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red / Respawn Entertainment

CyberPunk 2077

A creative Apex Legends fan has brought Crypto’s outfit to Cyberpunk 2077, after recreating the Surveillance Expert with the new title’s character customization tools.

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 has been highly anticipated for many years, and despite some early troubles on last-gen consoles, CD Projekt has still delivered some impressive new features to their open-world game.

One of the most notable features is the unique character customization options that can be selected throughout the game, with plenty of different outfits and pieces that players can pick up around Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 character creator
CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red added a lot of customization options to Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to customize their characters however they please, but one creative Apex Legends fan u/Lootmaster06 decided to merge the two games together by bringing one of their favorite Legends to the futuristic title.

Lootmaster06 recreated Crypto in Cyberpunk 2077, and shared an image of their “V” with a near-identical outfit to the Surveillance Expert in Apex Legends, donning a similar jacket and boots to Crypto’s default skin.

Out of all the fan-favorite characters in Apex Legends, Crypto is well known for his tech abilities and would also be a natural fit as a character in the Cyberpunk universe.

Crypto outfit in Cyberpunk 2077.
u/Lootmaster06 / CD Projekt Red
The closest you’ll get to making Crypto in Cyberpunk.

This unique in-game cosplay, along with other creative fans in Cyberpunk 2077, has highlighted the potential for CD Projekt Red to collaborate with different game studios in the future, to allow players to recreate even more of their favorite heroes from other titles.

CD Projekt RED has already included nods to some other games in their new release, with eagle-eyed fans finding easter eggs from games like Overwatch and more in Cyberpunk 2077. Not to mention there are a handful of familiar voices from Apex too – Loba’s voice actor plays Carol in Cyberpunk for example.

While it is unclear if they will choose to collaborate with other games going forwards, this Cyberpunk Crypto outfit is still quite impressive, considering that the Legend’s exact look can be difficult to replicate in-game.

Apex Legends

LIVE: ALGS Autumn Circuit Playoffs: Complexity wins in North America

Published: 20/Dec/2020 4:50

by Julian Young
Apex Legends ALGS Autumn Circuit
Respawn Entertainment / EA

Apex Legends Global Series

The Apex Legends Global Series Autumn Circuit wraps up with two days of playoffs on December 19 and December 20. Here’s how to watch all of the action on both days.

  • Complexity take out North America after nine scrappy games.
  • Fennel Korea and Team Cruelty take out APAC North and South America respectively.
  • EMEA and APAC South continues on December 20 at 7am GMT

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Autumn Circuit is nearly complete. After three months of competition, the remaining teams will face off one more time in the Autumn Circuit Playoffs.

ALGS Autumn Playoffs stream

Viewers can watch the event on the official Apex Legends Twitch and YouTube channels, where all of the Autumn Circuit Playoff action will be broadcasted. Many of the competitors will also be streaming the event on their own channels, so viewers can tune in alongside their favorite competitors as well.

While the next ALGS event – the Winter Circuit – has been announced by Respawn, there is still plenty left to fight for in the Autumn Circuit. The top 20 teams in each region will compete for the best placement and their share of a hefty $451,000 prize pool.

The remaining Autumn Circuit prize money and implications for future competitive play are on the line, and teams will push themselves to provide their best performance yet. First place in each of the NA, SA and EMEA regions will win $45,000, while $18,000 is the top prize in both the APAC regions.

The Autumn Circuit playoffs will take place December 19 and December 20. The action will be broken down by region, and fans can watch their favorite teams compete per the schedule confirmed by Respawn.

ALGS Autumn Playoffs schedule & results

Global Schedule

  • Saturday, December 19:
    • APAC North – 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 9 AM GMT / 10 AM CET
    • South America – 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST / 5 PM GMT / 6 PM CET
    • North America – 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST / 11 PM GMT / 12 AM CET
  • Sunday, December 20:
    • APAC South – 11 PM PST / 2 AM EST / 7 AM GMT / 8 AM CET
    • EMEA –  8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET

ALGS Autumn Circuit APAC North final placements

Placement Team ALGS Points Prize Money (USD)
1 Fennel Korea 4,500 $18,000
2 Fennel 4,350 $9,500
3 T1 4,275 $6,000
4 Crazy Racoon 4,200 $4,080
5 03 ghost 4,125 $3,000
6 SunSister God 4,050 $2,220
7 REJECT 3,975 $1,650
8 NEXUS 3,900 $1,260
9 Hybrid Eclipse Arise 3,825 $990
10 Connect Gaming Ace 3,750 $800
11 CrazyCatsCosmo IXiA 3,675 $0
12 Sengoku Gaming 3,600 $0
13 Steady Aiming Faker 3,525 $0
14 Luster7 Korea 3,450 $0
15 Crest Gaming 3,375 $0
16 Flora esports 3,300 $0
17 JUPITER VEGA 3,225 $0
18 SCARZ White 3,150 $0
19 DeToNator 3,075 $0
20 BlackBird Ventus 3,000 $0

ALGS Autumn Circuit South America final placements

Placement Team ALGS Points Prize Money (USD)
1 Team Cruelty 4,500 $45,000
2 ELITE BR BLACK 4,350 $22,500
3 Los Reyes Gorreados 4,275 $15,000
4 Carnage Gaming 4,200 $10,620
5 Trust Yourself 4,125 $7,820
6 Loto Gaming 4,050 $5,760
7 iFluzz 3,975 $4,320
8 BRAZUCAS Yellow 3,900 $3,300
9 Team Fenrir 3,825 $2,580
10 Team Singularity 3,750 $2,100
11 Team Brave Soldiers 3,675 $0
12 Insomnia 3,600 $0
13 ELITE BR YELLOW 3,525 $0
14 Oie 3,450 $0
15 TENGAA 3,375 $0
16 WithOutSponsor 3,300 $0
17 BRAZUCAS 3,225 $0
18 Omega Team 3,150 $0
19 CODE 3,075 $0
20 Magnificient 3,000 $0

ALGS North America final placements

Placement Team ALGS Points Prize Money (USD)
1 Complexity 4,500 $45,000
2 SolaFide AimAssist 4,350 $22,500
3 TSM 4,275 $15,000
4 Flash Point 4,200 $10,620
5 Sentinels 4,125 $7,820
6 NRG 4,050 $5,760
7 Rogue 3,975 $4,320
8 HPS 3,900 $3,300
9 Team Liquid 3,825 $2,580
10 Bottom 20 3,750 $2,100
11 HRN 3,675 $0
12 Xeratricky 3,600 $0
13 SIZ 3,525 $0
14 SZN 3,450 $0
15 Team Rockstar 3,375 $0
16 2 Brains 1 Controller 3,300 $0
17 Rice Krispies 3,225 $0
18 Farmboys 3,150 $0
19 Dudes Night Out 3,075 $0
20 MST 3,000 $0