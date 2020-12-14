Logo
Apex Legends voice actors discovered in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 14/Dec/2020 16:37

by Jacob Hale
Several Apex Legends voice actors have been discovered in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, and now fans are questioning how many of them are involved.

Cyberpunk released on December 10 around eight years after it was first announced, to massive fanfare and a hugely varied critical reception as one of the most highly-anticipated games of recent years.

It didn’t take long, then, for the strong legion of Apex Legends players to notice some similarities between some of the Cyberpunk characters and their favorite legends in the Apex Games. Here are the characters and voice actors we’ve found so far.

Loba voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077

One of the first voice actors to be found was that of Loba, who is voiced by Fryda Wolff. Wolff voices Carol in Cyberpunk, as shown in the clip here, with her distinctive voice slightly altered for the new character.

However, Wolff may voice some other characters in Cyberpunk too. She tweeted on December 13 about voicing Carol but also some other characters in the game, including “some ‘Latina accented’ randos and a super shrill stalker fangirl.”

Crypto voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077

The voice behind Crypto, Johnny Young, has also been discovered within Cyberpunk.

After being tweeted a video that a fan presumed was him, Young quote tweeted it saying that they “found one of him” — possibly hinting that he features even more throughout the game.

Octane voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077

Finally, one voice actor that has revealed they are in Cyberpunk 2077 is Nicolas Roye, who voices Octane in Apex Legends.

Though we haven’t found any snippets yet, he posted a tweet on December 10 saying that he “had an awesome time playing a few characters” in the game.

As for the other actors in Apex Legends, we won’t know if they feature in Cyberpunk 2077 until they reveal it themselves or more clips are discovered similar to those of Loba’s or Crypto’s.

It’s definitely been fun hearing some of our favorite legends in Cyberpunk, but there is something weird about hearing them in a game that’s very out of place.

Apex Legends player becomes first to reach 100k Ranked Points

Published: 14/Dec/2020 14:49

by Alex Garton
A former professional Apex Legends player turned Twitch streamer has achieved the highest ever rank in the game’s history, hitting an unbelievable 100k ranked points before the end of the split.

As with any competitive title, certain players take their rank extremely seriously and want to climb to the top of the ranked ladder. This is no different in Apex Legends, where reaching ‘Apex Predator’ is an incredibly difficult task reserved only for the best of the best.

In order to hit the game’s highest-ranked tier, you need to be in the top 500 players for any of the available platforms. This is entirely dependent on the number of ranked points you have. As there is no threshold to hit ‘Apex Predator’, it means the required ranked points to stay in the tier are constantly going up as the split goes on.

Well, an Apex player has seemingly achieved the impossible, reaching 100k points and becoming the highest-ranked ‘Apex Predator’ of all time.

Season 7’s ranked split reset is planned for December 15.

Apex player achieves highest-rank ever reached in-game

Apex Legends player Trenton ‘lou’ Clements managed to hit the incredible milestone on December 13, making him the highest-ranked ‘Apex Predator’ of all time.

“First person on PC to hit 100000 RP in a single split on @PlayApex!, “he tweeted. “Thanks to all my supporters and family that’s helped me through tough times! I am so overwhelmed with happiness and I have worked so hard to be where I am at. Thank you!”

The achievement is even more impressive when you incorporate the matchmaking issues ranked players are encountering at the moment.

It’s insane to think a player has reached over 100,000 thousand ranked points in a single split. It makes you wonder how long it’ll be before the record is broken as the bar is now set so high.

Either way, the Apex Legends community will be tipping their hats to Lou for setting a record that defies expectation and will, undoubtedly, hold its positions for a long time to come.