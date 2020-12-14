Apex Legends voice actors discovered in Cyberpunk 2077

Several Apex Legends voice actors have been discovered in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, and now fans are questioning how many of them are involved.

Cyberpunk released on December 10 around eight years after it was first announced, to massive fanfare and a hugely varied critical reception as one of the most highly-anticipated games of recent years.

It didn’t take long, then, for the strong legion of Apex Legends players to notice some similarities between some of the Cyberpunk characters and their favorite legends in the Apex Games. Here are the characters and voice actors we’ve found so far.

Loba voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077

One of the first voice actors to be found was that of Loba, who is voiced by Fryda Wolff. Wolff voices Carol in Cyberpunk, as shown in the clip here, with her distinctive voice slightly altered for the new character.

Loba, is that you? If you're playing #Cyberpunk2077 you might recognize a few familiar voices – Loba, Crypto and Octane voice actors are all in the game 👀 pic.twitter.com/gGJIwL9lHP — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) December 14, 2020

However, Wolff may voice some other characters in Cyberpunk too. She tweeted on December 13 about voicing Carol but also some other characters in the game, including “some ‘Latina accented’ randos and a super shrill stalker fangirl.”

Also some "Latina accented" randos and a super shrill stalker fangirl but who knows if the other characters I recorded made it. The fun thing about being a voice actor is nobody tells us if the thing we recorded makes it out the door, yay! — Fryda Wolff (@FreeTheWolfVO) December 13, 2020

Crypto voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077

The voice behind Crypto, Johnny Young, has also been discovered within Cyberpunk.

After being tweeted a video that a fan presumed was him, Young quote tweeted it saying that they “found one of him” — possibly hinting that he features even more throughout the game.

You found 1 of me 😬 possibly ❤️🙏 https://t.co/7bl5EwJj0M — Johnny Young (@JohnnyYoung115) December 11, 2020

Octane voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077

Finally, one voice actor that has revealed they are in Cyberpunk 2077 is Nicolas Roye, who voices Octane in Apex Legends.

Read More: Apex Legends player becomes first to reach 100k Ranked Points

Though we haven’t found any snippets yet, he posted a tweet on December 10 saying that he “had an awesome time playing a few characters” in the game.

Congrats to @CDPROJEKTRED and @PierceOToole on the release of #Cyberpunk2077 ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡Had an awesome time playing a few lil characters on this!🥂 — Nicolas Roye (@TheNicolasRoye) December 10, 2020

As for the other actors in Apex Legends, we won’t know if they feature in Cyberpunk 2077 until they reveal it themselves or more clips are discovered similar to those of Loba’s or Crypto’s.

It’s definitely been fun hearing some of our favorite legends in Cyberpunk, but there is something weird about hearing them in a game that’s very out of place.