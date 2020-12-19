Summit1g perfectly predicted Cyberpunk 2077’s launch disaster

When Cyberpunk 2077 released worldwide on December 10, it was one of the most anticipated new releases in years. Almost every big-name Twitch streamer was hopping on the game right away – but Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar was conspicuously not among them.

This is not because he simply wasn’t interested in the game, but rather because the streaming giant had accurately predicted the mess that would be Cyberpunk’s launch, the day before it came out.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past week, you’ll probably be aware of at least some of the chatter around the new release. Despite all its merits as a vast and immersive RPG, bugs in the game are at an almost unplayable level for many, especially on older consoles.

In fact, the situation got so bad on the base PS4 consoles, that Sony has delisted Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store entirely, until the game is in a more playable state, and is providing refunds for any unsatisfied players.

Why Summit1g isn’t playing Cyberpunk 2077

But, Summit1g, one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, has largely managed to avoid all of the fuss. That’s because his experience of such releases didn’t let him down, and he knew exactly what to expect.

On his December 9 stream, the day before the game launched, Summit was asked if he was planning on playing it. “I’m going to skip it on release. I’ll play it another time. From my recollection, you give a game enough time to update, and give it some months and months, and you’ll play a better version later on.”

He continued, “There’s no reason [to try it]. I watched xQc play it, I watched shroud a little bit, I was cool on it to be honest. I feel perfectly fine not playing it right now.

“I don’t really jump on single-player games right when they come out very often,” he concluded. And it’s fair to say the decision has certainly paid off.

Developers CD Projekt RED have rolled out two patches already for the game, with major updates planned for January and then another in February.

Hopefully, by then, the game will be in much better shape, and Summit fans will eventually get to see his first play-through. He undoubtedly lost out on some viewers for the initial hype of the game, but his experience of it will be greatly improved when he does get around to it.