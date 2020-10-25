 Fake s1mple & Shroud scam streams take over CSGO on Twitch again - Dexerto
Fake s1mple & Shroud scam streams take over CSGO on Twitch again

Published: 25/Oct/2020 14:15 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 14:23

by Connor Bennett
S1mple and a csgo character with a pistol
Valve/Dexerto

s1mple shroud Twitch

Troll streams have been taking over the CS:GO category on Twitch yet again, using Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek and Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev’s names to promote scam giveaways. 

Typically, the only times you’ll find Counter-Strike: Global Offensive dominating the Twitch viewership charts is when there’s a major tournament on the go, a former pro like Shroud makes a surprise return, or a celebrity like Neymar shows off their skills.

However, there are times when the game gets some incredible viewing numbers when trolls decide to take over the section and capitalize on its popularity. 

These trolls claim to be someone like Shroud, s1mple, or NiKo while running fake giveaways that put the Steam accounts of CS:GO fans in danger of being hacked. 

Shroud on Twitch
Twitch: Shroud
Despite being a former CS:GO pro, Shroud is still used in these scams.

These fake streams pop up every few months, and have been called out by pros like s1mple in the past, however, neither the pros or Twitch have been able to completely stamp them out yet.

On October 25, with the ESL One New York CIS tournament attracting thousands of viewers, these trolls struck once again by using old VODs from both s1mple and Shroud, once again claiming that fans can win prizes by getting involved.

In fact, at one point, the two channels were in the top three watch channels of the day – amassing 22,000 and 17,500 viewers respectively – and sitting just behind the main Russian stream for ESL One New York CIS. 

Screenshot of Twitch showing the CSGO category with fake streams
Screenshot via Twitch
The fake channels have the names of CSGO pros, but have unusual graphics attached.

The two channels that cropped up intially, s1mple6282 and ShroudWRBE, have since been deleted, but other channels named s1mple1021 and ShroudRXND have taken their place.

At the time of writing, both channels have been running the same fake giveaways and graphics, as well as the same past VODs from both s1mple and Shroud, so it might hard to tell the difference to some viewers, but they’re not the real thing.

Cloud9 drop CSGO players for ‘unacceptable’ contract breaches

Published: 25/Oct/2020 11:47

by Joe Craven
Cloud9 CSGO Roster
DreamHack

Esports organization Cloud9 have terminated deals with four of their CS:GO roster over breaches of contract, meaning JT, motm, Sonic and coach T.c are now free agents. 

Cloud9 are one of the world’s premier esports brands, fielding teams in Dota 2, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

However, they have experienced issues with discipline when it comes CS:GO rosters, particularly in light of the ongoing global health crisis.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of active rosters are prohibited from interacting with people outside of their households, to keep themselves and the organization’s staff safe.

motm playing for Cloud9
DreamHack
motm is one of Cloud9’s players who has been released.

This appears to have been what forced the separation between the organization and multiple players, coming to light on October 24. Sources claim that unauthorized guests were invited into the team’s residence, making it the second time a contract breach of this nature has occurred.

In response to a request for comment from Rush B Media, Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne said: “The details that really matter is this was the second offence of unauthorized guests coming into Cloud9 property after being told that this is not all acceptable. And the reason it is not acceptable is because you are putting our staff at risk.”

The news was confirmed via Twitter, with the American organization retweeting comments from all those dismissed stating they were now free agents.

Similar tweets were made by motm and JT, confirming the news about their time with Cloud9 ending.

Notably, Joshua ‘oSee’ Ohm remains a part of Cloud9. He does not reside in the team house, and so has been able to retain his spot and has not been held responsible for the unauthorised interactions with the unknown visitors.

Furthermore, Cloud9’s ‘Colossus’ roster remains completely intact. What becomes of oSee, though, remains to be seen. We could well see more players come in to form a new roster, or oSee bide his time as Cloud9 formulate their next moves.