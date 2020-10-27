 S1mple & dev1ce hit out at Twitch and YouTube over CSGO scam streams - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

S1mple & dev1ce hit out at Twitch and YouTube over CSGO scam streams

Published: 27/Oct/2020 16:30 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 17:17

by Marco Rizzo
s1mple at IEM Katowice 2020
ESL

Share

CSGO s1mple Twitch youtube

Professional CSGO players Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz have spoken out on the lack of measures against fake skin giveaway scammers on Twitch and Youtube. 

Scammers of CSGO personalities such as Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, s1mple and dev1ce have been roaming around streaming platforms with little consequence for a while. The problem reached new heights in late 2019, when s1mple initially started to comment on the situation.

The issue of fake streams has started to resurface again, and unsuspecting fans are being cheated out of their Steam inventories. 

On October 27, the Ukrainian shared an email from a fan expressing their disappointment in having his CSGO inventory stolen after falling prey to a scammer impersonating s1mple on Twitch.

Astralis player Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz also voiced his unhappiness with the lack of action from Youtube, referencing his own problems with impersonators on the Google platform. 

The way these scammers operate is relatively straight-foward: they create an account pretending to be a famous personality or pro player and use old footage to simulate a live stream. They will then provide links to websites claiming to give free prizes, instead they ask for login details and sometimes more. Richard Lewis has previously covered the issue on Dexerto. 

S1mple has pointed this issue out multiple times over the last eight months, however it seems that Twitch is unable or unwilling to deal with the growing problem on their platform. 

Just a couple of days ago, fake streams of shroud and s1mple appeared on the Amazon-owned platform with upwards of 20,000 viewers. These fake streams took over the CSGO section of twitch, claiming a higher percentage of viewers than the regional final of a major CS tournament. 

Twitch
CS:GO streams are popular targets, claiming to give away ‘free skins’.

While those accounts were eventually deleted, new ones have already taken their place. Twitch and Youtube have so far, failed to keep up with the problem of fake streams and this poses a risk to its users, with today’s one being the most recent example.

CS:GO

US Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 2:43

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

October

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.