How to watch IEM Winter 2021: Stream, schedule, teams

CSGO is winding down for the year, but IEM Winter 2021 is here to send it off in style. The second-last “big event” of 2021 sees 16 teams duking it out for $250,000. We’ve got all the details on IEM Winter 2021 right here, including the latest results as they happen.
- IEM Winter 2021 is one of the final big events on the CS:GO calendar for 2021
- 16 teams are fighting for $250,000, but Major champions NAVI aren’t in attendance
- Points for the 2022 ESL Pro Tour are on the line as well
There’s only two big CS:GO events left on the calendar in 2021: IEM Winter 2021, and the BLAST Premier World Final. It’s a bit of a pre-holiday treat for Counter-Strike fans, especially after November’s Stockholm Major.
IEM Winter 2021 will feature 16 sides looking for redemption after the Major. Although champions Natus Vincere won’t be in attendance, their rivals will be fighting tooth and nail to try and claim one last bit of silverware heading into the player break.
Advertisement
We’ve got all the details on IEM Winter 2021 right here, including the streams to watch, the latest schedule and results, and the teams participating.
Contents
IEM Winter 2021: Stream
IEM Winter 2021 will be streamed live on the ESL CS:GO Twitch channels, which we have embedded below for your convenience.
Miss the games? Highlights and VODs will be posted on the ESL Counter-Strike YouTube channel after each day.
Main Stream
B Stream
IEM Winter 2021: Schedule & results
Group Stage
Day 1: December 2
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Upper Bracket Round 1
|NiP vs Astralis
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|MOUZ vs Vitality
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|G2 Esports vs TYLOO
|4:10AM
|7:10AM
|12:10PM
|OG vs Liquid
|4:10AM
|7:10AM
|12:10PM
|Group B Upper Bracket Round 1
|Gambit vs Fnatic
|5:20AM
|8:20AM
|1:20PM
|ENCE vs Virtus.pro
|5:20AM
|8:20AM
|1:20PM
|FaZe Clan vs BIG
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|GODSENT vs Heroic
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|Group A Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:40AM
|10:40AM
|3:40PM
|Group A Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|7:40AM
|10:40AM
|3:40PM
|Group A Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|11:10AM
|2:10PM
|7:10PM
|Group A Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|11:10AM
|2:10PM
|7:10PM
Day 2: December 3
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30AM
|7:30AM
|12:30PM
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30AM
|7:30AM
|12:30PM
|Group A Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:45AM
|10:45AM
|3:45PM
|Group B Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:45AM
|10:45AM
|3:45PM
|Group A Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Group B Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
Day 3: December 4
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30AM
|7:30AM
|12:30PM
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30AM
|7:30AM
|12:30PM
|Group A Upper Bracket Round 3
|TBD vs TBD
|7:45AM
|10:45AM
|3:45PM
|Group A Lower Bracket Round 3
|TBD vs TBD
|7:45AM
|10:45AM
|3:45PM
|Group B Upper Bracket Round 3
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Group B Lower Bracket Round 3
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
Playoffs
Day 1: December 5
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|TBD vs TBD
|10:15AM
|1:15PM
|6:15PM
Day 2: December 11
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|TBD vs TBD
|10:15AM
|1:15PM
|6:15PM
Day 3: December 12
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
IEM Winter 2021: Teams & groups
16 teams will be taking part in IEM Winter 2021 — but Major champions Natus Vincere are not one of them. However, G2 Esports and Team Vitality — their finals opponents from both the Major and BLAST Fall Finals respectively — will be in attendance.
Advertisement
The new-look Astralis will also be contending for their first title with the overhauled roster, with squads from all over the world converging on Stockholm eager to get an early Christmas present.
You can find the IEM Winter 2021 teams, and the groups they’ve been divided into, below.
Group A
|Team
|Region
|Players
|Astralis
|Europe
|Xyp9x, gla1ve, Lucky, k0nfig, blameF
|G2 Esports
|Europe
|JaCkz, AmaNEk, huNter-, NiKo, kennyS
|MOUZ
|Europe
|ropz, frozen, Bymas, acoR, dexter
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|Europe
|REZ, Plopski, hampus, dev1ce, es3tag
|OG
|Europe
|Aleksib, valde, mantuu, niko, flameZ
|Team Liquid
|North America
|EliGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN
|Team Vitality
|Europe
|apEX, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Kyojin
|TYLOO
|Asia
|somebody, Summer, Attacker, SLOWLY, DANK1NG
Group B
|Team
|Region
|Players
|BIG
|Europe
|tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, k1to, gade
|ENCE
|Europe
|doto, SPinx, dycha, hades, maden
|FaZe Clan
|Europe
|rain, olofmeister, broky, Twistzz, karrigan
|Fnatic
|Europe
|KRIMZ, Brollan, ALEX, mezii, smooya
|Gambit Esports
|CIS
|nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1Le, Hobbit
|GODSENT
|Brazil
|TACO, felps, latto, b4rtiN, dumau
|Heroic
|Europe
|stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush
|Virtus.pro
|CIS
|buster, qikert, Jame, SANJI, YEKINDAR