How to watch IEM Winter 2021: Stream, schedule, teams

CSGO is winding down for the year, but IEM Winter 2021 is here to send it off in style. The second-last “big event” of 2021 sees 16 teams duking it out for $250,000. We’ve got all the details on IEM Winter 2021 right here, including the latest results as they happen.

IEM Winter 2021 is one of the final big events on the CS:GO calendar for 2021

16 teams are fighting for $250,000, but Major champions NAVI aren’t in attendance

Points for the 2022 ESL Pro Tour are on the line as well

There’s only two big CS:GO events left on the calendar in 2021: IEM Winter 2021, and the BLAST Premier World Final. It’s a bit of a pre-holiday treat for Counter-Strike fans, especially after November’s Stockholm Major.

IEM Winter 2021 will feature 16 sides looking for redemption after the Major. Although champions Natus Vincere won’t be in attendance, their rivals will be fighting tooth and nail to try and claim one last bit of silverware heading into the player break.

We’ve got all the details on IEM Winter 2021 right here, including the streams to watch, the latest schedule and results, and the teams participating.

IEM Winter 2021: Stream

IEM Winter 2021 will be streamed live on the ESL CS:GO Twitch channels, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Miss the games? Highlights and VODs will be posted on the ESL Counter-Strike YouTube channel after each day.

Main Stream

B Stream

IEM Winter 2021: Schedule & results

Group Stage

Day 1: December 2

Group Match PT ET GMT Group A Upper Bracket Round 1 NiP vs Astralis 3AM 6AM 11AM MOUZ vs Vitality 3AM 6AM 11AM G2 Esports vs TYLOO 4:10AM 7:10AM 12:10PM OG vs Liquid 4:10AM 7:10AM 12:10PM Group B Upper Bracket Round 1 Gambit vs Fnatic 5:20AM 8:20AM 1:20PM ENCE vs Virtus.pro 5:20AM 8:20AM 1:20PM FaZe Clan vs BIG 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM GODSENT vs Heroic 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Group A Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 7:40AM 10:40AM 3:40PM Group A Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 7:40AM 10:40AM 3:40PM Group A Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 11:10AM 2:10PM 7:10PM Group A Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:10AM 2:10PM 7:10PM

Day 2: December 3

Group Match PT ET GMT Group B Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 12:30PM TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 12:30PM Group A Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 7:45AM 10:45AM 3:45PM Group B Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 7:45AM 10:45AM 3:45PM Group A Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM Group B Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM

Day 3: December 4

Group Match PT ET GMT Group B Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 12:30PM TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 12:30PM Group A Upper Bracket Round 3 TBD vs TBD 7:45AM 10:45AM 3:45PM Group A Lower Bracket Round 3 TBD vs TBD 7:45AM 10:45AM 3:45PM Group B Upper Bracket Round 3 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM Group B Lower Bracket Round 3 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM

Playoffs

Day 1: December 5

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM TBD vs TBD 10:15AM 1:15PM 6:15PM

Day 2: December 11

Stage Match PT ET GMT Semifinals TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM TBD vs TBD 10:15AM 1:15PM 6:15PM

Day 3: December 12

Stage Match PT ET GMT Grand Final TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM

IEM Winter 2021: Teams & groups

16 teams will be taking part in IEM Winter 2021 ⁠— but Major champions Natus Vincere are not one of them. However, G2 Esports and Team Vitality ⁠— their finals opponents from both the Major and BLAST Fall Finals respectively ⁠— will be in attendance.

The new-look Astralis will also be contending for their first title with the overhauled roster, with squads from all over the world converging on Stockholm eager to get an early Christmas present.

You can find the IEM Winter 2021 teams, and the groups they’ve been divided into, below.

Group A

Team Region Players Astralis Europe Xyp9x, gla1ve, Lucky, k0nfig, blameF G2 Esports Europe JaCkz, AmaNEk, huNter-, NiKo, kennyS MOUZ Europe ropz, frozen, Bymas, acoR, dexter Ninjas in Pyjamas Europe REZ, Plopski, hampus, dev1ce, es3tag OG Europe Aleksib, valde, mantuu, niko, flameZ Team Liquid North America EliGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN Team Vitality Europe apEX, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Kyojin TYLOO Asia somebody, Summer, Attacker, SLOWLY, DANK1NG

Group B