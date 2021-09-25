How to watch PGL Major Stockholm 2021: schedule, format, teams

The first CS:GO Major in two years is almost here. PGL Major Stockholm 2021 marks a return to the best of Counter-Strike with 24 teams across the world fighting it out for a $2 million prize pool.

The Stockholm Major is CS:GO’s first since 2019

$2 million is up for grabs, with $1 million for the outright winner

24 teams across the globe will qualify in three different tiers

Since Astralis was crowned four-time champions at the Berlin Major 2019, a lot has changed in Counter-Strike. New dynasties have risen and fallen, and the global order is shifting.

Now, all of that will be put to the test at PGL Major Stockholm 2021. The world’s best squads will be descending on Sweden ⁠— almost 10 years on from when the country held CS:GO first’s major in 2013 ⁠— to fight it out for a $1 million grand prize, and $2 million purse overall.

PGL Major Stockholm 2021: Stream

The PGL Major Stockholm 2021 broadcast will take place on the PGL Twitch channel, which you can find embedded below.

PGL Major Stockholm 2021: Format and schedule

PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will follow the same three-tier format previous majors have implemented. Teams will be divided between Legends, Challengers, and Contenders stages depending on how they perform in their regional qualifiers.

The tournament will then progress from the lower Challengers stage, all the way to Champions. Legends Teams will get a free pass to the second Legends stage, while Challengers and Contenders teams will start from square one.

The top 8 in Legends will progress to the Champions stage, where one final single elimination bracket awaits them. The games are expected to start on October 26, running until November 7.

PGL Major Stockholm 2021: All qualified teams

Teams are still qualifying for the Stockholm Major through domestic Regional Major Rankings (RMR) events. A smattering of squads from Europe, North America, CIS, South America, Oceania, and Asia will be making the journey.

There are some expected names you can pencil in: Heroic, G2 Esports, Vitality, Astralis, Team Liquid, Team Spirit, Gambit, and more. However, only one team is 100% confirmed so far: Natus Vincere.

PGL Major Stockholm 2021: Legends teams

Final rankings subject to change depending on IEM Fall results.

PGL Major Stockholm 2021: Challengers teams

Final rankings subject to change depending on IEM Fall results.

PGL Major Stockholm 2021: Contenders teams

