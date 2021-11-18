BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021: stream, schedule, teams

The BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021 are the final chance to get points ahead of December’s World Final. With four spots up for grabs, and seven teams still in the running, the Fall Finals results will determine who makes it to LAN.

Eight teams are fighting it out for four BLAST Premier World Final spots in the Fall Finals 2021

$425,000 in prize money is also on the line

G2 Esports, NAVI, Heroic have already qualified for December’s LAN, with seven teams in contention

We’ve had Fall Groups and Fall Showdown, now there’s only one more tournament between now and the BLAST Premier World Final.

The BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021 mark one last event for teams to earn crucial points and make it to the World Final LAN in December.

With four spots still up for grabs, seven teams in contention, and five playing in the Fall Finals, every result will matter. We’ve got all the details on the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021 right here, including the latest schedule & results, the teams playing, and more.

Advertisement

Contents

BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021: stream

The BLAST Premier Fall Finals will be streamed on the BLAST Premier Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the BLAST Premier YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021: schedule & results

Day 1: November 24

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Quarterfinals Vitality vs Liquid 3AM 6AM 11AM Heroic vs FaZe Clan 6AM 9AM 2PM NAVI vs BIG 8AM 11AM 4PM NiP vs Astralis 11AM 2PM 7PM

Day 2: November 25

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Bracket Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM

Day 3: November 26

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 12:30PM TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM

Day 4: November 27

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 12:30PM Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 3PM Lower Bracket Round 3 TBD vs TBD 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM

Day 5: November 28

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM

BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021: teams

Eight teams are fighting it out in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021 for the final four spots in December’s World Final.

Three squads have already locked their place: Stockholm Major winners Natus Vincere, Heroic, and G2 Esports. The other five squads are all in contention though, and a good result in the Fall Finals could see them qualify.

Advertisement

You can find the full list of teams below.