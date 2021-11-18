BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021: stream, schedule, teams

The BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021 are the final chance to get points ahead of December’s World Final. With four spots up for grabs, and seven teams still in the running, the Fall Finals results will determine who makes it to LAN.
- Eight teams are fighting it out for four BLAST Premier World Final spots in the Fall Finals 2021
- $425,000 in prize money is also on the line
- G2 Esports, NAVI, Heroic have already qualified for December’s LAN, with seven teams in contention
We’ve had Fall Groups and Fall Showdown, now there’s only one more tournament between now and the BLAST Premier World Final.
The BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021 mark one last event for teams to earn crucial points and make it to the World Final LAN in December.
With four spots still up for grabs, seven teams in contention, and five playing in the Fall Finals, every result will matter. We’ve got all the details on the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021 right here, including the latest schedule & results, the teams playing, and more.
BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021: stream
The BLAST Premier Fall Finals will be streamed on the BLAST Premier Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.
Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the BLAST Premier YouTube channel.
BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021: schedule & results
Day 1: November 24
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
|Vitality vs Liquid
|3AM
|6AM
|11AM
|Heroic vs FaZe Clan
|6AM
|9AM
|2PM
|NAVI vs BIG
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|NiP vs Astralis
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
Day 2: November 25
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|6AM
|9AM
|2PM
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
Day 3: November 26
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30AM
|7:30AM
|12:30PM
|TBD vs TBD
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 4: November 27
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30AM
|7:30AM
|12:30PM
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|7AM
|10AM
|3PM
|Lower Bracket Round 3
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 5: November 28
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021: teams
Eight teams are fighting it out in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021 for the final four spots in December’s World Final.
Three squads have already locked their place: Stockholm Major winners Natus Vincere, Heroic, and G2 Esports. The other five squads are all in contention though, and a good result in the Fall Finals could see them qualify.
You can find the full list of teams below.
|Team
|Region
|Players
|Team Vitality
|Europe
|apEX, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Kyojin
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|Europe
|REZ, Plopski, hampus, dev1ce, es3tag
|Natus Vincere
|CIS
|s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t
|Astralis
|Europe
|Xyp9x, gla1ve, Lucky, k0nfig, blameF
|BIG
|Europe
|tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, k1to, gade
|FaZe Clan
|Europe
|rain, olofmeister, broky, Twistzz, karrigan
|Heroic
|Europe
|stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush
|Team Liquid
|North America
|EliGE, NAF, Stewie2k, Grim, FalleN