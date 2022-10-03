CSGO star dupreeh becomes first pro to reach $2m earnings milestone

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen has become the first CS:GO player to pass $2 million in career earnings after Vitality won ESL Pro League Season 16.

The Danish player solidified his position at the top of CS:GO’s highest earners on October 2 as he helped Vitality to beat Team Liquid in the grand final of ESL Pro League Season 16 — a marathon of a best-of-five series that went the full distance.

dupreeh’s share of Vitality’s $200,000 prize was enough to make him the first CS:GO player to pass $2 million in career earnings. He’s now at $2,014,331, according to esportsearnings.

Helena Kristiansson/ESL Gaming via ESPAT Vitality won ESL Pro League Season 16 after beating Team Liquid

By the looks of it, it could be a while before another player passes this mark. Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth is the closest at $1,977,550 but his Astralis team have been in disappointing form of late and could miss the IEM Rio Major after Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke fractured his ankle — an injury that will keep him out of the upcoming RMR qualifying event.

Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz is third on the list of all-time earners at $1,921,931. But ‘Mr Consistent’ has been inactive on NIP’s bench since December 2021 due to mental health issues.

dupreeh has been competing at the highest level since the launch of CS:GO, making every HLTV.org Top 20 player of the year ranking between 2013 and 2020. In August, he was named the tenth-best player of the decade by Dexerto.

He is one of just three players who have attended all CS:GO Majors, along with Xyp9x and Richard ‘shox’ Papillon. He will be looking to qualify for his 18th Major later this week as Vitality attend the European RMR in Malta.

Top five CS:GO earners: