Astralis star k0nfig in doubt for IEM Rio CSGO Major qualifier

Astralis could be without the services of Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke for the upcoming RMR tournament leading to the IEM Rio Major.

k0nfig could spend a period on the sidelines after suffering “a complicated ankle fracture” that leaves him in doubt for the upcoming RMR, the qualifying event for the Rio Major.

Mikkel ‘MistR’ Thomsen, who plays for Astralis’ academy squad, has been added to the main roster and could feature for the team at the event if necessary.

It is unclear how long k0nfig will be out for, but even if he is deemed fit to play at the RMR, the news will certainly rock Astralis’ preparation for this season-defining event. If Astralis fail to finish top eight at this 16-team tournament, they will miss their first Major since the organization was launched, in 2016.

k0nfig’s injury places even more pressure on Astralis, who have been unable to challenge for trophies this year. Since returning from the player break, the Danish team have placed 7th-9th in the BLAST Premier Fall Groups and 13th-16th in ESL Pro League Season 16.

k0nfig has been with Astralis since November 2021, when he joined the Danish giants together with his Complexity teammate Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer. While playing for Complexity, he broke a wrist in a freak accident at an airport and ended up missing several weeks of action.