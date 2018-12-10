Top 20 highest earning CSGO pros – Updated June 22, 2020

Winning three consecutive CS:GO majors has vaulted Astralis‘s dominant squad to the top of the richest player rankings – with some top players in the chasing pack behind them.

Astralis dominate the charts

Back in 2018, Astralis stars Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz, Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen and Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth became the first CS:GO stars to ever break the $1 million threshold in prize money won.

Since then, and their Major wins at IEM Katowice and StarLadder Berlin, they’ve been joined in the millionaire’s club by teammates Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander and Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif. While the Danes may have given up their stranglehold on every tournament – with Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and Fnatic claiming event wins too – they have still cemented themselves as the top five highest-earning players.

In fact, they’ve taken the lead at the top of the table to such a level that hitting $2 million each in the near future isn’t totally out the question.

Team Liquid chasing

As has been the story in-game for much of 2019, Team Liquid provide the greatest challenge to Astralis’ dominace atop the highest-earners list. Despite falling short at the Major and suffering some less than ideal results, the North American squad has risen through the ranks and overtaken legendary teams such as MIBR and Fnatic.

After a 406-day run of Danish dominance, Team Liquid finally broke the mould in June 2019, becoming the first North American team to claim the number one ranking – also becoming the second team to claim the Intel Grand Slam bonus of $1,000,000.

That incredible run has helped former Major winner Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip rise up the ranks, as he is closest to breaking into the top five – sitting in sixth on just breaking $1,000,000 won for himself.

As well as leading his countrymen in the rankings, Stewie2K made history following IEM Chicago by surpassing all Brazilian professional players in the standings – including his former MIBR teammates.

The North American star still has a long way to go if he wants to catch Astralis in prize winnings, however, and after a couple of underwhelming results, Team Liquid will need to rediscover the form they had in their run prior to the player break if he’s to do so.

Who is the richest CS:GO player of all-time?

Outside of the team battle, the Clutch Minister himself, Xyp9x, is still the highest earning player in CS:GO. The 24-year-old’s total earning from prize money eclipsed $1.5 million following the Berlin Major success, but he’s being closely followed by long-time teammate dupreeh.

The top 20 highest-earning CS:GO pros on June 22, 2020, according to esportsearnings.com, can be found below. This post will be updated after every premier CS:GO event.

Top 20 Richest CS:GO Players in Prize Money – Updated June 22nd, 2020