Top 20 highest earning CSGO pros – Updated June 22, 2020

Published: 10/Dec/2018 16:13 Updated: 22/Jun/2020 10:08

by Ross Deason

Winning three consecutive CS:GO majors has vaulted Astralis‘s dominant squad to the top of the richest player rankings – with some top players in the chasing pack behind them.


Astralis dominate the charts

Back in 2018, Astralis stars Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz, Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen and Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth became the first CS:GO stars to ever break the $1 million threshold in prize money won.

Since then, and their Major wins at IEM Katowice and StarLadder Berlin, they’ve been joined in the millionaire’s club by teammates Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander and Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif. While the Danes may have given up their stranglehold on every tournament – with Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and Fnatic claiming event wins too – they have still cemented themselves as the top five highest-earning players.

In fact, they’ve taken the lead at the top of the table to such a level that hitting $2 million each in the near future isn’t totally out the question.

ESLAstralis have dominated CS:GO for the last two years, raking in bunches of prize money.

Team Liquid chasing

As has been the story in-game for much of 2019, Team Liquid provide the greatest challenge to Astralis’ dominace atop the highest-earners list. Despite falling short at the Major and suffering some less than ideal results, the North American squad has risen through the ranks and overtaken legendary teams such as MIBR and Fnatic.

After a 406-day run of Danish dominance, Team Liquid finally broke the mould in June 2019, becoming the first North American team to claim the number one ranking – also becoming the second team to claim the Intel Grand Slam bonus of $1,000,000.

That incredible run has helped former Major winner Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip rise up the ranks, as he is closest to breaking into the top five – sitting in sixth on just breaking $1,000,000 won for himself.

ESLTeam Liquid made history by claiming the INTEL Grand Slam in just four events with their win at ESL One Cologne.

As well as leading his countrymen in the rankings, Stewie2K made history following IEM Chicago by surpassing all Brazilian professional players in the standings – including his former MIBR teammates.

The North American star still has a long way to go if he wants to catch Astralis in prize winnings, however, and after a couple of underwhelming results, Team Liquid will need to rediscover the form they had in their run prior to the player break if he’s to do so.

Who is the richest CS:GO player of all-time?

Outside of the team battle, the Clutch Minister himself, Xyp9x, is still the highest earning player in CS:GO. The 24-year-old’s total earning from prize money eclipsed $1.5 million following the Berlin Major success, but he’s being closely followed by long-time teammate dupreeh.

The top 20 highest-earning CS:GO pros on June 22, 2020, according to esportsearnings.com, can be found below. This post will be updated after every premier CS:GO event.

Top 20 Richest CS:GO Players in Prize Money – Updated June 22nd, 2020

Position Name Nationality Earnings
1st Xyp9x Denmark $1,771,621.90
2nd dupreeh Denmark $1,770,422.74
3rd dev1ce Denmark $1,734,923.21
4th gla1ve Denmark $1,602,084.08
5th Magisk Denmark $1,363,881.97
6th Stewie2k USA $1,064,340.00
7th TACO Brazil $1,062,839.89
8th FalleN Brazil $1,058,920.54
9th fer Brazil $1,053,020.54
10th coldzera Brazil $1,001,181.46
11th NAF Canada $959,765.66
12th karrigan Denmark $944,285.39
13th nitr0 USA $917,751.73
14th ELiGE USA $907,696.42
15th Olofmeister Sweden $876,761.52
16th JW Sweden $867,560.68
17th flusha Sweden $847,468.95
18th KRiMZ Sweden $837,623.34
19th Twistzz Canada $812,376.43
20th GuardiaN Slovakia $798,520.80

 

Allu speaks out after ENCE roster divide with suNny, sergej

Published: 24/Dec/2020 5:13

by Andrew Amos
ESL

allu ENCE

ENCE star and captain Aleksi ‘allu’ Jalli has spoken out after the Finn was criticized for crippling the once-stars of CS:GO by former teammates Miikka ‘suNny’ Kemppi and Jere ‘sergej’ Salo, stating that some of the claims are “very absurd.”

ENCE were the golden child of CS:GO in 2019.

The Finnish team could seemingly do no wrong, as they continued to stun everyone’s expectations all the way through with Major finals appearances and titles galore.

However, it all came to a head after the team dropped Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen in December 2019. The IGL’s loss crippled ENCE, sending them on one of the biggest falls from grace in CS:GO history.

Starladder
StarLadder
Aleksib’s removal from ENCE has been highlighted as start of the Finn’s downfall.

Fingers have been pointed at many, but none more so than Allu ⁠— the final remaining member of the original ENCE squad. He criticized Jere ‘sergej’ Salo on the HLTV Confirmed podcast, claiming Salo had no motivation.

“In the Spring we already took a one-month break for him, to maybe get him motivation, to maybe get his things going on, and it wasn’t enough,” allu said. “He still tried and played with us for six months and really tried to make it work, really much respect.”

“I wouldn’t take everything what [Allu] says as granted. He isn’t as simple and harmless persona as it may look. There’s a reason he’s the only one left in the team from the original roster,” sergej replied, which was also circulated by other former ENCE members.

Allu was called out yet again on a Finnish CS:GO podcast “Urheilucast,” who furthered the claims. However, Jalli has denied all accusations, and while he says he’s not the perfect teammate, not everything is his fault.

“We react to events in different ways when under pressure, and sometimes comments that one thinks are harmless can lead to big problems. Therefore it would be important to talk things through in a timely manner and in the correct way,” he said on Twitter, according to a translation by /u/Reporanka.

“I’m confused and sad about how issues are being brought to the public now. I’ve been the teammate of Jere [sergej] for two and a half years. We’ve been roommates in tournaments throughout the whole journey and have also spent time off the server as friends.

“Jere has never mentioned anything about the issues related to this tweet to me. Through my whole professional career I’ve done things to my best ability. The road hasn’t always been rosy and I’ve made miscalculations, too.”

He also said that all the decisions about benching players, as well as kicking Aleksib, were not individual ones, but the team’s one.

“One thing has always been unmistakably clear to me: I don’t have the power to ⁠— and I don’t want to ⁠— make any team decisions alone. I’ve always tried to and wanted to resolve issues in private.”

“What comes to the Urheilucast-podcast, I’ll note that the claims are very absurd. I wish that each one of us would consider what kind of allegations we make about other people,” he added.

ENCE is currently ranked 38th in the world. Only Allu, Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen, and Joonas ‘doto’ Forss remain on the roster.