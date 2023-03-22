Can you play Counter-Strike 2 on console? Will it come to PS5 or Xbox Series X?

With Counter-Strike 2 now a reality, PC gamers are jumping in en masse to check out the highly anticipated version of the game. But can console players expect to join in as well? Here’s what we know.

After weeks of leaked details slipping through the cracks and high-profile reports sharing new insight, Counter-Strike 2 is finally upon us. The fresh version of Valve’s iconic shooter brings a surplus a crucial gameplay changes, system improvements, and of course, visual upgrades for fans to enjoy.

For PC gamers, those lucky enough to be invited are already jumping into CS2 as of March 22. Though with almost random access, a range of popular personalities and pro players alike have even been missing out early on.

But where does all of this leave console players? While some Counter-Strike games, including the original CSGO, have indeed been playable on console before, what can we expect from this new release? Here’s what we know about Counter-Strike 2 on console.

Valve Counter-Strike 2 is finally real, but can console players get in on the fun?

Can you play Counter-Strike 2 on console?

For the time being, there is no way to play Counter-Strike 2 on console. This includes PlayStation and Xbox hardware, along with Nintendo systems as well. The game is strictly limited to PC at this point in time, with even those on Linux and MacOS unable to access the early test build.

Is Counter-Strike 2 coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X | S?

Currently, there’s no indication Counter-Strike 2 will release on console anytime soon, if at all. Historically, the franchise has been at home on PC given the use of mouse and keyboard peripherals rather than a controller.

At this stage, Valve has not yet addressed the possibility of porting CS2 over to any other platforms, including PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. So fans not on PC would be wise not to hold their breath in hoping for a release on their platform of choice in the near future.

Should anything change in the coming weeks and months, we’ll be sure to update you right here with all the latest. In the meantime, be sure to brush up on all things Counter-Strike 2 with our other guides here:

