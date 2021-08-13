BIG releases XANTARES amid “Turkish super team” rumors

BIG has announced that it has parted ways with Ismailcan ‘XANTARES⁠’ Dörtkardeş to allow him to pursue his wish to play for a Turkish team.

XANTARES spent almost three years in BIG’s ranks following a high-profile transfer from Turkish side Space Soldiers in December 2018. He had been moved to the bench at the start of the month following the arrival of Nicklas ‘gade’ Gade, and had only three months left on his contract with the German organization.

“We made the decision to fulfill XANTARES’ wish and to prematurely dissolve his still-active player contract,” BIG CEO Daniel Finkler said in a statement. “Thereby, we would like to contribute to helping XANTARES continue his playing career with a Turkish team.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we wish him all the best and much success with his new team and would like to thank him on behalf of everyone for his achievements and successes with BIG.”

XANTARES was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of DreamHack Open Summer 2020, one of the two tournaments that BIG won during an incredible run of form in which they sat at the top of the world rankings.

Thank you and goodbye @XANTAREScsgo! We have made the decision to release Can from his contract so he can pursue his wish of competing for a Turkish team. 📰 https://t.co/8AAfrVyCLR pic.twitter.com/1u0nq1JL0V — BIG (@BIGCLANgg) August 13, 2021

For the past month, he has been heavily linked with a new Turkish project that is also rumored to include his ex-Space Soldiers teammate Buğra ‘Calyx’ Arkın, as well as former mousesports and Cloud9 member Özgür ‘woxic’ Eker.

Another player who is believed to be part of this new Turkish team is Ömer ‘imoRR’ Karataş, who was on Friday released from his contract with Sangal. It looks as though it will only be a matter of time before what has been dubbed the “Turkish super team” begins competing on an international level.