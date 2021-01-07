 Cloud9 reportedly bench woxic for Xeppaa in CSGO's "colossus" - Dexerto
Cloud9 reportedly bench woxic for Xeppaa in CSGO’s “colossus”

Published: 7/Jan/2021 0:40

by Andrew Amos
Woxic playing for mousesports at EPICENTER 2019
Cloud9 are making another change to their long-term CS:GO “colossus,” reportedly benching Turkish AWPer Özgür ‘woxic’ Eker for ex-Chaos’ Erick ‘Xeppaa’ Bach. The former mousesports star is just three months into his three-year contract.

Cloud9 is undergoing big changes heading into the 2021 season. Turkish star woxic could be on his way out of the colossus just three months into his three-year contract.

The star AWPer is reportedly being benched “due to non-performance related issues,” according to Rush B Media, but a person close to the team “did not believe that there was an internal disagreement that took place which would cause [woxic] to be [benched].”

woxic playing for mousesports at DreamHack Open
Woxic is set to be benched on Cloud9’s CS:GO colossus for American rifler Xeppaa.

The team had mixed results after their late-2020 rebuild, finishing last in Flashpoint Season 2, but third in the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.

W0xic has posted middling results at these recent events, with an average HLTV rating of 1.00 since joining Cloud9. He has struggled to shine like his 2019 peak with mousesports, where he played a part in claiming the European squad a ESL Pro League Season 10 title.

First in line to replace woxic is the now teamless Xeppaa. After the disbanding of Chaos, the squad has gone their separate ways, with the likes of Nathan ‘leaf’ Orf and Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina swapping to Valorant.

The 20-year-old American rifler shone during Chaos’ rise at the end of 2020, helping the squad win IEM Beijing 2020, DreamHack Masters Winter, and secure a podium spot at ESL One Cologne and DreamHack Open Summer.

Speculation has also been rife about who else Cloud9 could potentially be signing. Cloud9 General Manager Henry ‘HenryG’ Greer posted a Tweet with four emojis indicating two contracts being signed.

With the removal of Kassad at the end of 2020, the second signing could indicate a return of former Assistant Coach Chris ‘Elmapuddy’ Tebbit. The Australian coach has been linked with Cloud9 yet again, less than two months after leaving the squad for Gen.G.

Cloud9 are yet to confirm either the benching of woxic, or the signing of Xeppaa. We will update you as more information arises.

CSGO pro fnx accused of leaking private video of Twitch streamer without consent

Published: 6/Jan/2021 17:41

by Calum Patterson
fnx and Elfa
Professional CS:GO player Lincoln ‘fnx’ Lau has been accused by Twitch streamer and esports host Renata ‘Elfa’ Schozen of sharing private videos of them together without her permission. He allegedly shared them in a WhatsApp group.

On January 5, Schozen explained that she and fnx had started a physical relationship in 2019. During the relationship, fnx recorded an intimate video of them together, which Schozen alleges he later sent to WhatsApp group without her consent.

Schozen explains that she was made aware of the incident from three separate people, explaining that regardless of whether the video was made with consent, distributing it publicly was not.

Alongside a screenshot of the video in question, the streamer shared a conversation with fnx via Instagram.

“I am not afraid, I have countless witnesses who prove what I say,” Schozen said in a follow-up tweet. “He may even delete the video and retaliate in some way, but this will not be in vain, I want justice for me and for all the others, I know that I’m not alone.”

Schozen also posted a video, which sounds like fnx talking. In the video he says (via translation): “A girl sent me a message saying that one of you, not sure if it were the CS guys or Titan, who was in the group, can’t remember if I’ve sent anything… saying that one of you sent a video of mine having sex with some girl. I’m gonna meet her this week and she’s gonna tell me who did it. I’m asking you guys to tell the truth about what happened, otherwise it’s gonna get worse later.”

Schozen is also a lawyer, and has said “I have a copy of the video, I have more than one eyewitness to prove it;” I am a lawyer and I know the consequences of untrue information in a judicial process.”

Fnx currently plays for Imperial Esports. He has previously represented MiBR, Immortals, SK Gaming, and Luminosity. He also had a short stint on 100 Thieves, before the organization temporarily left CS:GO.

The accusations come following a series of other allegations in the Brazilian esports scene, relating also to League of Legends and Rainbow 6 players.

Brazilian CS:GO streamer Gaules said of the controversy, “I wanted to tell the victims that you shouldn’t justify anything and that you shouldn’t feel guilty or wrong for something that happened either! To abusers [I hope] justice is done! I hope that one day women can feel safe!”

In 2020, esports had a widescale ‘Me Too’ movement, that lasted a number of months, as community members came forward with stories of abuse.