PGL to host $2m CSGO Major in Stockholm

Published: 14/Jan/2021 15:45 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 16:10

by Lauren Bergin
PSL CSGO Major
PSLEsports

PGL

In a shocking turn of events, PGL have announced that the first CSGO Major in two years will be hosted in Stockholm, Sweden.

CSGO is renowned for having some of the most popular esports tournaments that the sector sees each year, with events like DreamHack and Blast being pretty much household names for anyone following esports.

However due to current global affairs any talks of a CSGO Major, now an elusive championship in the CS sphere, were thwarted last year.

So, it’s come as a welcome surprise to fans everywhere that PGL have announced another Major tournament, making the 2021 iteration the first one in two years.

DreamHackThe last Major competition was the StarLadder Major in 2019.

PGL announce Stockholm Major

On January 14, PGL announced that they will finally be hosting a new Major tournament at the Ericsson Globe, the site of the 2014 DreamHack Invitational and 2018 DreamHack Masters Stockholm.

Taking place from October 23 to November 7, the competition hosts an astounding $2 million prize pool. It also becomes the first ever Major tournament to be streamed in 4K, something that fans everywhere will be delighted to hear.

Importantly, PGL and Valve have confirmed that the Major will only go ahead if “all safety conditions to hold live competitive events are met by that time.”

This is the perfect news for CS:GO fans, who have seen recurrent issues with competitive CS over the past year. With ESL: Rio being postponed and eventually cancelled, this new chapter in CS history promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The last Major tournament the CS:GO community got to enjoy was the StarLadder Berlin Major in August 2019, which saw Astralis lift the trophy after a victory over surprise finalists AVANGAR. The competitive landscape has changed quite a lot since then, so it will be interesting to see which teams come out on top when LAN Majors roll around once more.

So, keep your eyes on Dexerto’s CS coverage, as we’ll be bringing you all of the important news you need to stay informed about this awesome announcement.

FURIA add Junior to CSGO roster ahead of BLAST Premier Finals

Published: 14/Jan/2021 6:30

by Andrew Amos
Junior playing CSGO for FURIA
FURIA

FURIA

FURIA have brought in their first non-Brazilian player in Paytyn ‘Junior’ Johnson to bolster their squad for 2021. The former Triumph AWPer will be thrown into the deep end with FURIA, competing in the BLAST Premier Global Finals on Jan. 19.

FURIA are getting acclimatized to North America by picking up some homegrown talent and adding some regional diversity to their roster.

The Brazilian team has picked up their first ever American player in Triumph’s Junior just before the 2021 season is set to kick off.

“Ever since FURIA moved to NA, they’ve been my favorite team on and off the server. I’ve looked up to their lineup, raw skill, and supportive fans for a long time now. I couldn’t be happier to join them and make the Brazilian community proud,” he said on Twitter after the announcement.

Triumph, alongside Chaos, made a mark on North American CS:GO during its darkest hour. While the plug was pulled on many teams ⁠— including Chaos themselves ⁠— Triumph thrived, ending the year on a high by coming second at IEM Beijing 2020.

Junior himself posted decent stats for the squad, sitting on an average rating of 1.13 for 2020. He was the leading force behind their unlikely surge to the top of NA, and he’s gotten the reward for his efforts.

Junior’s pickup also comes after FURIA’s rise in 2020 to become arguably the best team in the Americas. They currently sit in sixth on the HLTV standings, with Liquid sitting behind them in ninth.

HEN1 to leave FURIA
DreamHack
HEN1 is yet to find a new squad after being benched by FURIA.

However, there have been concerns about the language barrier between Junior and his teammates. The Brazilian squad communicates in Portuguese, while Junior is an English native speaker.

The new squad will be instantly put to the test at the BLAST Premier Global Finals. They are set to face G2 on January 19 as their first major challenge, with no easing into this new project.