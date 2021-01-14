PGL to host $2m CSGO Major in Stockholm

In a shocking turn of events, PGL have announced that the first CSGO Major in two years will be hosted in Stockholm, Sweden.

CSGO is renowned for having some of the most popular esports tournaments that the sector sees each year, with events like DreamHack and Blast being pretty much household names for anyone following esports.

However due to current global affairs any talks of a CSGO Major, now an elusive championship in the CS sphere, were thwarted last year.

So, it’s come as a welcome surprise to fans everywhere that PGL have announced another Major tournament, making the 2021 iteration the first one in two years.

PGL announce Stockholm Major

On January 14, PGL announced that they will finally be hosting a new Major tournament at the Ericsson Globe, the site of the 2014 DreamHack Invitational and 2018 DreamHack Masters Stockholm.

Read More: FURIA add Junior to CSGO roster ahead of BLAST Premier Finals

Taking place from October 23 to November 7, the competition hosts an astounding $2 million prize pool. It also becomes the first ever Major tournament to be streamed in 4K, something that fans everywhere will be delighted to hear.

Importantly, PGL and Valve have confirmed that the Major will only go ahead if “all safety conditions to hold live competitive events are met by that time.”

📢 PGL TO HOST THE FIRST CS:GO MAJOR AFTER A TWO-YEAR BREAK 📰 Read more -> https://t.co/V7nBgesXnf#PGLMAJOR pic.twitter.com/qexpQgeTRo — PGL (@pglesports) January 14, 2021

This is the perfect news for CS:GO fans, who have seen recurrent issues with competitive CS over the past year. With ESL: Rio being postponed and eventually cancelled, this new chapter in CS history promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The last Major tournament the CS:GO community got to enjoy was the StarLadder Berlin Major in August 2019, which saw Astralis lift the trophy after a victory over surprise finalists AVANGAR. The competitive landscape has changed quite a lot since then, so it will be interesting to see which teams come out on top when LAN Majors roll around once more.

So, keep your eyes on Dexerto’s CS coverage, as we’ll be bringing you all of the important news you need to stay informed about this awesome announcement.