Some CSGO pros already prefer Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 has been receiving positive praise from many players, including pro player Ropz, who has stated that CS2 is greater than CS:GO, despite the game still being in beta testing.

Counter-Strike 2’s full release is imminent, and players have been flooding into the beta testing of the highly anticipated CS:GO sequel in order to try it out themselves. Valve first released the Counter-Strike series in 2000 and ever since, the game has been a staple of the FPS scene.

Counterstrike: Global Offensive itself has shown no signs of slowing down, as surprisingly even though the game has been out for over 10 years, in May 2023, it achieved its highest peak player count of 1.8 million in May.

This has put a lot of pressure on the release of CS2, which has been overhauled by the developers to include fresh features and it is even powered by a brand-new Source 2 engine. Fundamental changes include server tick rates, smoke physics, spray patterns, buy menus, and map upgrades.

These of course all impact competitive Counter-Strike in the world of esports and their ranked mode, such as the round length changing from teams having to secure the classic minimum of 16 rounds to win, to just 13 which is the same in esports rival Valorant, which both have 12 round halves.

After pro players got their hands on the game, the limited beta version of Counter-Strike 2 has been generally well-received in the pro community, with Ropz even already stating Counter-Strike 2 is better than CS:GO.

CSGO pro players have said they prefer Counter-Strike 2 already

Many pro players have been expressing their views over social media and within their livestreams as they rack up the hours in the CS2 beta.

A leading figure in the scene of Ropz, simply tweeted out on September 2 that CS2 is greater than CSGO. This is a game he went professional in back in 2016 and he has earned over $1 million dollars in prize money from over 90 tournaments.

Retired Counter-Strike Legend Taz has also praised the game’s transition compared to previous games in the series.

English pro player Smooya and CS personality Launders have further highlighted the game’s potential, with Smooya stating: “It will be INSANE.”

Despite, not many major changes coming to the game over the years for CS:GO esports, it has still continued to thrive amassing millions of viewers and prize money to be won each year.

Therefore, the complete overhaul of CS2 and its monumental transition will be interesting to see how pros’ opinions shift as the esport enters a whole new era with the release of Counter-Strike 2.