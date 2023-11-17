Counter-Strike 2 November 16 patch notes: Sniper changes, audio improvements, more

Counter-Strike 2 November 16 patch notes: Sniper changes, audio improvements, moreValve
Counter-Strike 2’s newest November 16 patch notes are here, and they bring a ton of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements to the game. Here is all you need to know about the latest update.
We are nearly two months into the release of Counter-Strike 2, however, the long-awaited game was not released without its faults as the game’s many bugs have been well publicized.
However, with some time into its opening months and a plethora of patches, the issues have slowly been whittled down as Valve works on refining the sequel.
And in the latest patch notes, Valve has set live a new update that seeks to fix a huge list of bugs which have been affecting various maps alongside some quality-of-life improvements.
So here is all you need to know about the Counter-Strike 2 November 16 patch notes.
Counter-Strike 2 November 16 patch notes
Gameplay
- More sub-tick visual and audio feedback improvements
- Reduced sniper scope bob animation magnitude and frequency
- Fixed a bug causing duck to be slower when the Duck Mode was set to Toggle
- Fixed a case where grenade throws weren’t registering on the server
- Thrown grenades no longer prematurely detonate if thrown while intersecting a teammate
- Players can no longer mitigate fall damage by defusing the bomb
- Adjusted weapon drop trajectories to make throwing weapons more consistent, especially when throwing weapons downward
- When a network interruption is detected by official game servers, the affected match will be canceled
- Added unique sounds for running and jumping on metal railings and poles
Animation
- Fixed a bug that occurred when interrupting the CZ75a deploy with inspect
- Fixed the inspect and other animations for the Push Knives
- Fixed a ‘broken wrist’ animation with the Survival Knife
- Adjusted the Mac10 first person animation to include strap and bolt movement
- Fixed AWP and SSG firing animation/inspect behavior while zoomed in
- Fixed a case where the Deagle slide would fail to reset on round restart
- The Revolver barrel now incrementally rotates for each shot
- Fixed some animation issues with weapons placed in community maps
- Fixed cases where the C4 light would not blink when held or holstered by players
- Fixed some cases where the player’s shadow would show an incorrect pose
Misc
- Fixed a bug where bot_knives_only didn’t work for T’s
- Fixed some visual issues with demo playback
- Improved performance of screen particle effects
- Fixed the Mute Enemy Team and Mute All But Friends settings failing to mute voice
- Text from blocked players will no longer be visible in the premier pregame chat
- Players frozen by half-time gamerules are now immune to certain damage types
- Decals now evict the lowermost decal if enough decals overlap in a single location
- Player visibility fog adjustment no longer applies to dead ragdolls
- Smoke particles no longer stick to dead ragdolls
- Fixed self/team burn damage getting recorded as enemy damage
UI
- Revised some common chat strings
- Added convar cl_deathnotices_show_numbers for observers to have quick access to player’s spectate index
- Added a warning message for AMD and Nvidia graphics users with out-of-date drivers
- “Kevlar & Helmet” entry in the Buy Menu will now present itself as simply “Helmet” when contextually correct
- Added time to weekly rollover to the reduced XP message in the player profile tooltip
- Fixed kill feed and death panel not displaying correct information if the killer died earlier or disconnected
- Fixed round-delayed stats not updating at match end
- Changed deathmatch scoreboard stats from K/D/A/Score to K/HS%/DMG/Score
- Fixed case where text during defuse would get cut off
- Added direction indicators to players in the square radar
- Fixed case where kill icon would not display in the post-round damage info panel
- Fixed bad string in the commend dialog panel
- Fixed case where round stats in the Watch Menu would be assigned to the wrong side
Workshop
- Fixed custom sound events files in workshop maps
- Added some material settings for water refraction/caustics
- Workshop maps can now be tagged as supporting Wingman mode
- Linux clients can now run workshop maps without requiring -insecure
- Added trigger_hostage_reset trigger and logic_eventlistener entities
- Added convars sv_walkable_normal and sv_standable_normal to allow community servers to tweak player movement on angled surfaces
- Fixed health getting clipped when it exceeds 3 digits
Maps
Overpass
- Fixed various cases where level mesh was disappearing occasionally
- Various visual updates and fixes to models and materials
- Straightened out some collision that was pushing players off of walls or corners
- Turned off the collision of some light fixtures that were pushing players off of walls
- Added a metal plate to swat van to hide player feet, adjusted clipping around van
- Fixed some small holes in the world
- Fixed some texture mapping seams
- Added player clipping on some floor grates to smooth player movement
- Fixed some issues with the collision and surface property of fire extinguishers
- Added and adjusted some grenade clipping
- Adjusted some clipping on boxes and cable stacks in connector
Ancient
- More player and grenade clips adjustments
- Closed various holes and cracks in the world
Mirage
- Fixed clipping around scaffolding at bombsite b to prevent one-way peaking through geo
Office
- Fixed player getting stuck on large crate in garage
- General grenade clip polish
- Vending machine break sequence now only happens once to avoid strobing lights
- Removed collision from pipes and cctv cameras at ct spawn garage
- Added grenade clips to doors at stairwell
- Fixed hole in door frame at t-spawn
- Fixed texture errors on ceiling at conference room
- Fixed some lighting errors on low settings
- Fixed weapons getting stuck behind crates at back way
- Fixed lighting artifacts in front courtyard
- Fixed bad boost onto electrical boxes in garage
Anubis
- Fixed z-fighting on stairs in connector
- Improved ground at bombsite A so that it has more accurate footstep sounds
- Fixed gap in world around b-site planting area
- Fixed z-fighting a backdrop temple near t-spawn
- Fixed missing collision at connector that would allow grenades to fall through world
- Fixed hole in world at street that allowed players to see through to canal
- Fixed vis issue on street looking back to t-spawn
- Fixed UV stretching in connector
- Sealed up holes in building rooftops for entire level to prevent grenades getting stuck in void
- Fixed holes in lower tunnel
- Fixed hole in canal
Inferno
- Moved bucket on scaffolding on bombsite B that could be mistaken for player during combat
- Closed hole to prevent grenades from falling through the map on bombsite A
- More player clip adjustments
- Fixed various micro gaps
Nuke
- Minor clipping fixes on rooftops and hut
- Better caustics in pool at B site
- Fixed vis issue in garage looking towards hell
Vertigo
- Fixed some light fixtures showing backfaces
- Fixed some light fixtures being misaligned
- Fixed missing vent pieces in Tunnels
- Attempt to fix players clipping through wood boards by stairwell at bombsite b
- Fixed bad clip above door at elevator
- Fixed flashbang inconsistency with metal gratings at scaffolding
- Fixed missing collision on horizontal tower beams at b-site
- Added grenade clips around bombsite b to prevent smokes getting caught in bad spaces
- Cleaned up geo and did a grenade clip pass around scaffold to make grenades work better
- Added grenade clip to b platform
- Fixed disconnected girders at mid
- Moved stack of drywall at back door>b for better movement/cover
- Improved clipping at side
- Jobsite injury signs are more responsive