Counter-Strike 2 November 16 patch notes: Sniper changes, audio improvements, more

Jeremy Gan
CT model stood on Ramp in Nuke in Counter-Strike 2Valve

Counter-Strike 2’s newest November 16 patch notes are here, and they bring a ton of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements to the game. Here is all you need to know about the latest update.

We are nearly two months into the release of Counter-Strike 2, however, the long-awaited game was not released without its faults as the game’s many bugs have been well publicized. 

However, with some time into its opening months and a plethora of patches, the issues have slowly been whittled down as Valve works on refining the sequel.

And in the latest patch notes, Valve has set live a new update that seeks to fix a huge list of bugs which have been affecting various maps alongside some quality-of-life improvements. 

So here is all you need to know about the Counter-Strike 2 November 16 patch notes. 

Counter-Strike 2 November 16 patch notes

Gameplay 

  • More sub-tick visual and audio feedback improvements
  • Reduced sniper scope bob animation magnitude and frequency
  • Fixed a bug causing duck to be slower when the Duck Mode was set to Toggle
  • Fixed a case where grenade throws weren’t registering on the server
  • Thrown grenades no longer prematurely detonate if thrown while intersecting a teammate
  • Players can no longer mitigate fall damage by defusing the bomb
  • Adjusted weapon drop trajectories to make throwing weapons more consistent, especially when throwing weapons downward
  • When a network interruption is detected by official game servers, the affected match will be canceled
  • Added unique sounds for running and jumping on metal railings and poles

Animation

  • Fixed a bug that occurred when interrupting the CZ75a deploy with inspect
  • Fixed the inspect and other animations for the Push Knives
  • Fixed a ‘broken wrist’ animation with the Survival Knife
  • Adjusted the Mac10 first person animation to include strap and bolt movement
  • Fixed AWP and SSG firing animation/inspect behavior while zoomed in
  • Fixed a case where the Deagle slide would fail to reset on round restart
  • The Revolver barrel now incrementally rotates for each shot
  • Fixed some animation issues with weapons placed in community maps
  • Fixed cases where the C4 light would not blink when held or holstered by players
  • Fixed some cases where the player’s shadow would show an incorrect pose

Misc

  • Fixed a bug where bot_knives_only didn’t work for T’s
  • Fixed some visual issues with demo playback
  • Improved performance of screen particle effects
  • Fixed the Mute Enemy Team and Mute All But Friends settings failing to mute voice
  • Text from blocked players will no longer be visible in the premier pregame chat
  • Players frozen by half-time gamerules are now immune to certain damage types
  • Decals now evict the lowermost decal if enough decals overlap in a single location
  • Player visibility fog adjustment no longer applies to dead ragdolls
  • Smoke particles no longer stick to dead ragdolls
  • Fixed self/team burn damage getting recorded as enemy damage

UI

  • Revised some common chat strings
  • Added convar cl_deathnotices_show_numbers for observers to have quick access to player’s spectate index
  • Added a warning message for AMD and Nvidia graphics users with out-of-date drivers
  • “Kevlar & Helmet” entry in the Buy Menu will now present itself as simply “Helmet” when contextually correct
  • Added time to weekly rollover to the reduced XP message in the player profile tooltip
  • Fixed kill feed and death panel not displaying correct information if the killer died earlier or disconnected
  • Fixed round-delayed stats not updating at match end
  • Changed deathmatch scoreboard stats from K/D/A/Score to K/HS%/DMG/Score
  • Fixed case where text during defuse would get cut off
  • Added direction indicators to players in the square radar
  • Fixed case where kill icon would not display in the post-round damage info panel
  • Fixed bad string in the commend dialog panel
  • Fixed case where round stats in the Watch Menu would be assigned to the wrong side

Workshop

  • Fixed custom sound events files in workshop maps
  • Added some material settings for water refraction/caustics
  • Workshop maps can now be tagged as supporting Wingman mode
  • Linux clients can now run workshop maps without requiring -insecure
  • Added trigger_hostage_reset trigger and logic_eventlistener entities
  • Added convars sv_walkable_normal and sv_standable_normal to allow community servers to tweak player movement on angled surfaces
  • Fixed health getting clipped when it exceeds 3 digits

Maps

Overpass

  • Fixed various cases where level mesh was disappearing occasionally
  • Various visual updates and fixes to models and materials
  • Straightened out some collision that was pushing players off of walls or corners
  • Turned off the collision of some light fixtures that were pushing players off of walls
  • Added a metal plate to swat van to hide player feet, adjusted clipping around van
  • Fixed some small holes in the world
  • Fixed some texture mapping seams
  • Added player clipping on some floor grates to smooth player movement
  • Fixed some issues with the collision and surface property of fire extinguishers
  • Added and adjusted some grenade clipping
  • Adjusted some clipping on boxes and cable stacks in connector

Ancient 

  • More player and grenade clips adjustments
  • Closed various holes and cracks in the world

Mirage

  • Fixed clipping around scaffolding at bombsite b to prevent one-way peaking through geo

Office

  • Fixed player getting stuck on large crate in garage
  • General grenade clip polish
  • Vending machine break sequence now only happens once to avoid strobing lights
  • Removed collision from pipes and cctv cameras at ct spawn garage
  • Added grenade clips to doors at stairwell
  • Fixed hole in door frame at t-spawn
  • Fixed texture errors on ceiling at conference room
  • Fixed some lighting errors on low settings
  • Fixed weapons getting stuck behind crates at back way
  • Fixed lighting artifacts in front courtyard
  • Fixed bad boost onto electrical boxes in garage

Anubis

  • Fixed z-fighting on stairs in connector
  • Improved ground at bombsite A so that it has more accurate footstep sounds
  • Fixed gap in world around b-site planting area
  • Fixed z-fighting a backdrop temple near t-spawn
  • Fixed missing collision at connector that would allow grenades to fall through world
  • Fixed hole in world at street that allowed players to see through to canal
  • Fixed vis issue on street looking back to t-spawn
  • Fixed UV stretching in connector
  • Sealed up holes in building rooftops for entire level to prevent grenades getting stuck in void
  • Fixed holes in lower tunnel
  • Fixed hole in canal

Inferno

  • Moved bucket on scaffolding on bombsite B that could be mistaken for player during combat
  • Closed hole to prevent grenades from falling through the map on bombsite A
  • More player clip adjustments
  • Fixed various micro gaps

Nuke

  • Minor clipping fixes on rooftops and hut
  • Better caustics in pool at B site
  • Fixed vis issue in garage looking towards hell

Vertigo

  • Fixed some light fixtures showing backfaces
  • Fixed some light fixtures being misaligned
  • Fixed missing vent pieces in Tunnels
  • Attempt to fix players clipping through wood boards by stairwell at bombsite b
  • Fixed bad clip above door at elevator
  • Fixed flashbang inconsistency with metal gratings at scaffolding
  • Fixed missing collision on horizontal tower beams at b-site
  • Added grenade clips around bombsite b to prevent smokes getting caught in bad spaces
  • Cleaned up geo and did a grenade clip pass around scaffold to make grenades work better
  • Added grenade clip to b platform
  • Fixed disconnected girders at mid
  • Moved stack of drywall at back door>b for better movement/cover
  • Improved clipping at side
  • Jobsite injury signs are more responsive

