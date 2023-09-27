GamingCounter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 Day 1 patch notes: Competitive launch, bug fixes, more

players attacking in counter-strike 2Valve Corporation

Counter-Strike 2 has finally been released for all fans to enjoy, and Valve has already issued the first set of Patch Notes for Day 1 of the launch.

After months of the game being in beta, Counter-Strike 2 has finally released to the public on September 27, 2023.

Valve also deployed a Day 1 patch for the game, and quickly uploaded the patch notes to Steam.

CounterStrike 2 wallpaperValve

Counter-Strike 2 Day 1 patch notes

Here are the patch notes for the Day 1 update to CS2:

[ COUNTER-STRIKE 2 ]

  • Counter-Strike 2 is now available and free to play
  • Season One of Premier has begun

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Enabled Competitive matchmaking
  • Enabled Wingman matchmaking
  • Enabled Private Matchmaking
  • Added Training Day, a brief introductory experience for brand new players
  • Improved player-against-player movement collision
  • Improved consistency of bullet penetration
  • Player reflections in water are now occluded by smoke
  • Molotov fire now floats above the water
  • Fixed character ambient occlusion being visible through walls
  • C4 bomb lights don’t reflect through walls
  • Fixed some rare cases of viewmodel lighting corruption
  • Adjusted smoke behavior to cover cases where smoke would stop less than a player’s height above the ground
  • Fix various bugs with switching teams in the middle of offline Deathmatch
  • Fixed Famas reloading too early
  • Chickens can finally fall off Vertigo

[ SOUND ]

  • Added the new CS2 default music kit
  • Added new audio customization settings
  • Various mix tweaks and adjustments
  • Various bug fixes related to music kits
  • Updated the game startup sound
  • Added background ambience to main menu scenes
  • Restored the clutch_mode_toggle function
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes c4 defuse and planting sounds could not be heard in certain locations
  • Fixed some surfaces being incorrectly tagged causing incorrect footstep sounds in certain locations
  • Fixed a bug where attackers could not hear headshot feedback through wallbangs or smokes
  • Body damage feedback for attackers will now play within the same distance as it does for onlookers through smokes and wallbangs
  • Fixed a bug where scoping in affected directional sound
  • First person damage sounds are now more impactful
  • Removed several legacy audio convars that existed in CS:GO but never had an effect in CS2

[ ANIMATION ]

  • Adjusted character additive lean animation
  • Adjusted jump animation, particularly when repeatedly jumping
  • Adjusted jiggle-peeking animation
  • Adjusted animated character head position relative to camera position
  • Added bullet belt to negev
  • Reduced foot sliding when carrying slower weapons
  • Fixed character momentarily standing during crouch-planting animation
  • Fixed incorrect viewmodel deploy speeds
  • Fixed pops in some weapon inspect animations
  • Inspecting weapons may now interrupt deploy animation

[ MATCHMAKING ]

  • When one or more party members get convicted of cheating and permanently banned, all their associates will be penalized with loss of Profile Rank and CS Rating
  • In Premier, players with a very high established CS Rating are not allowed to party with accounts that do not have an established CS Rating

[ MAPS ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks for all shipped maps
  • Adjusted vertical audio occlusion boundaries in Nuke and Vertigo
  • Added an extra bell in Inferno
  • Casual and Deathmatch maps are now separated into multiple map groups

[ MISC ]

  • CS:GO Players who started playing more than a week ago will receive a commemorative CS:GO coin and CS:GO Music Kit
  • Added Store tab to main menu
  • Enabled all interactions with inventory items
  • Replaced weekly drops with a weekly Care Package. Choose from weapon cases, weapon finishes, and graffiti
  • Added demo playback support
  • Added the ability to favorite and shuffle loadout items
  • Added new item icons
  • Office and Vertigo are available as main menu scenery
  • Various updates for weapon finishes, including fixing overly strong wear on several Custom Paint Job finishes
  • Reworked Phoenix Street Soldier balaclava texture to resolve visibility issues
  • Enabled animated eyes on agent character models

[ WORKSHOP TOOLS ]

  • Game clients running in workshop tools mode are not allowed to connect to VAC secure game servers
  • Added an all-new help system featuring contextually relevant guides and information. Guides include gray scale value ranges for alpha channel masking, paint-by-number mask color assignments based on current finish type, and much more!
  • Removed dynamic props from solid color inspect backgrounds

For more news and guides for Counter-Strike 2, head over to check out our coverage.

