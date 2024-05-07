Twitch bans CS2 superstar donk for violating TOS

Counter-Strike 2 superstar and Team Spirit rifler Danil “donk” Kryshkovets has been banned from Twitch.

CS2 star donk is a teenage prodigy with an IEM title to his name. The 17-year-old player burst onto the scene in late 2023 shortly after his promotion from the Team Spirit Academy team, helping the Russian team lift the BetBoom Dacha Dubai trophy in December 2023, and the IEM Katowice Cup in February 2024.

The young player has admitted to playing the game since early childhood and set up other online accounts at a young age, as well. On May 7, the player revealed his Twitch account had been banned, saying he was too young when he created the account.

“Got banned on Twitch because I created an account when I wasn’t 13 years old,” donk said on social media.

According to Twitch’s rules, people must be at least 13 years old to register for an account.

The player’s post about the ban is full of fans offering condolences, calling to #Freedonk, and advising a move over to rival streaming platform Kick.

The ban comes a little over a month after the player’s last tournament matchup. Team Spirit placed in the top eight at the PGL Copenhagen Major back in March. The team was eliminated in the first round of the playoff stage by FaZe Clan. Donk and his team are set to play in the BetBoom Dacha Belgrade event later in May.

This article will be updated as more information comes to light, or if the ban is reversed.