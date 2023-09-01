CS2 jump throw bind: How to jump throw nades in Counter-Strike 2
There are a lot of changes in Counter-Strike 2, that will require getting used to for long-time CS:GO players. One such concern is jump throw binds, which players needed in order to jump throw nades consistently. But, do you need a CS2 jump throw bind?
Jump throwing is a crucial technique to know about in CS:GO. Due to the need for consistent nade lineups in competitive matches, and many of them requiring a jump to get the distance, a jump throw bind is used.
Without a bind, it is practically impossible to consistently hit the lineups, resulting in missed smokes and Molotovs.
But, players in Counter-Strike 2 have quickly realized that their existing bind from CS:GO is not working. So, can you use a jump throw bind in CS2, and is it even necessary?
CS2 jump throw bind: how to jump throw
In Counter-Strike 2, it is not possible to set a jump throw bind, as binding multiple actions to one key is not available in the console.
In CS:GO, you could create ‘alias’ binds, which runs two commands with one key. Alias commands are currently not possible in the CS2 beta.
As a result, it is not possible to bind both jump and attack (throw) with one single command.
Additionally, CS2 doesn’t use 64 or 128-tick servers like CS:GO did. Instead, CS2 uses a subtick system, which means jump throws wouldn’t be possible as they previously were.
How to jump throw in CS2
However, don’t panic. You don’t need a bind to consistently jump throw in CS2.
Instead, Valve has designed the jump system to allow for consistent jump throws every time – if you time it right.
When you jump, release Mouse 1 (fire) at the peak of your jump. You should hear your in-game character make a ‘grunt’ noise – this tells you if the throw was successful or not.
If your character does not grunt when you hit the throw, it means the jump throw was not perfect. This means that jump throwing now requires some practice and skill, as opposed to using a simple keybind.
Valve confirmed this back in March when the beta released:
Whether this is kept in the game when CS2 releases fully remains to be seen. But for now, you need to make a jump throw bind – instead, just train hitting your jump throws in a practice server.
If you need commands for a practice server, use our best commands for CS2 guides here.
Another change existing players may not be a fan of is the inability to use left-hand view in CS2.
