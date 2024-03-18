Most popular mice, keyboards, and settings at CS2 Copenhagen Major used by pros

Karrigan and Mouz have provided some shocks during his reign.

The Counter-Strike 2 PGL Copenhagen Major is underway as pros use their best gear and most optimal settings to give themselves a fighting chance at the tournament.

Counter-Strike is a complicated FPS with players using different settings and gear to try to win their matches. Pro players are the kings of optimizing their setups and CS2 settings to best fit their standards, making themselves feel more comfortable during intense on-stage matches.

Casual players can learn a thing or two from how pros set up their menus and what kind of mouse and keyboard setup they have.

One of the two CS2 Majors, PGL Copenhagen, is ongoing and features top teams worldwide. Thanks to data compiled by pro guides, fans of CS2 esports and the game in general now know the most popular gear and settings players are running at the top level.

João Ferreira/PGL The 2022 PGL Major stage.

These are the most popular mice, keyboards, monitors, and more for pros at the Copenhagen CS2 Major.

Contents

Most popular mice at CS2 Copenhagen Major

Players may see a trend with what mouse brands pros like to use, however, there is a variety of gear that will be used at the event.

Mouse Popularity Percentage Logitech G Pro X Superlight 22% Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 20% Zowie EC2-CW 18% Raze Deathadder V3 Pro 12% Zowie EC-CW 4%

Most popular keyboards at CS2 Copenhagen Major

Keyboards are no different than mice at the CS2 major as players favor Logitech boards, but the most popular brand to click keys with is Razer.

Keyboard Popularity Percentage Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 18% Logitech G715 13% Logitech G Pro X 7% Logitech G Pro X TKL 7% Logitech G915 TKL 6%

Most popular headsets at CS2 Copenhagen Major

Michal Konkol/BLAST

Headset Popularity Percentage HyperX Cloud II 39% Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed 14% Logitech G Pro X 10% Razer Blackshark V2 Pro 4% HyperX Cloud Alpha S 3%

Most popular monitors at CS2 Copenhagen Major

Monitor Popularity Percentage Zowie XL2566K 53% Zowie XL2546K 38% Zowie XL2546 7%

Most popular video stats at CS2 Copenhagen Major

The data compiled for this section includes pro’s resolution, scaling mode, and refresh rate.

Resolution Popularity Percentage 1280×960 53.7% 1920×1080 15.7% Other 9.1% 1024×768 8.3% 1152×864 5% 1280×1024 8.3%

Pros have little choice regarding scaling mode, with most choosing one of three options.

Scaling Mode Popularity Percentage Stretched 74.4% Native 15.7% Black Bars 9.9%

The same goes for refresh rate, with most pros opting for 360 or 240 Hz.

Refresh rate Popularity Percentage 360Hz 53.7% 240Hz 46.3%

For specific pro settings, readers should check out Dexerto’s guides for Donk and m0NESY.