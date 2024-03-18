EsportsCounter-Strike 2

Most popular mice, keyboards, and settings at CS2 Copenhagen Major used by pros

Declan Mclaughlin
Bart Oerbekke for ESL

Karrigan and Mouz have provided some shocks during his reign.

The Counter-Strike 2 PGL Copenhagen Major is underway as pros use their best gear and most optimal settings to give themselves a fighting chance at the tournament.

Counter-Strike is a complicated FPS with players using different settings and gear to try to win their matches. Pro players are the kings of optimizing their setups and CS2 settings to best fit their standards, making themselves feel more comfortable during intense on-stage matches.

Casual players can learn a thing or two from how pros set up their menus and what kind of mouse and keyboard setup they have.

One of the two CS2 Majors, PGL Copenhagen, is ongoing and features top teams worldwide. Thanks to data compiled by pro guides, fans of CS2 esports and the game in general now know the most popular gear and settings players are running at the top level.

João Ferreira/PGL
The 2022 PGL Major stage.

These are the most popular mice, keyboards, monitors, and more for pros at the Copenhagen CS2 Major.

Contents

Most popular mice at CS2 Copenhagen Major

Players may see a trend with what mouse brands pros like to use, however, there is a variety of gear that will be used at the event.

MousePopularity Percentage
Logitech G Pro X Superlight22%
Logitech G Pro X Superlight 220%
Zowie EC2-CW18%
Raze Deathadder V3 Pro12%
Zowie EC-CW4%

Most popular keyboards at CS2 Copenhagen Major

Keyboards are no different than mice at the CS2 major as players favor Logitech boards, but the most popular brand to click keys with is Razer.

KeyboardPopularity Percentage
Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL18%
Logitech G71513%
Logitech G Pro X7%
Logitech G Pro X TKL7%
Logitech G915 TKL6%

Most popular headsets at CS2 Copenhagen Major

apex CSGOMichal Konkol/BLAST
HeadsetPopularity Percentage
HyperX Cloud II39%
Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed14%
Logitech G Pro X10%
Razer Blackshark V2 Pro4%
HyperX Cloud Alpha S3%

Most popular monitors at CS2 Copenhagen Major

MonitorPopularity Percentage
Zowie XL2566K53%
Zowie XL2546K38%
Zowie XL25467%

Most popular video stats at CS2 Copenhagen Major

The data compiled for this section includes pro’s resolution, scaling mode, and refresh rate.

ResolutionPopularity Percentage
1280×96053.7%
1920×108015.7%
Other9.1%
1024×7688.3%
1152×8645%
1280×10248.3%

Pros have little choice regarding scaling mode, with most choosing one of three options.

Scaling ModePopularity Percentage
Stretched74.4%
Native15.7%
Black Bars9.9%

The same goes for refresh rate, with most pros opting for 360 or 240 Hz.

Refresh ratePopularity Percentage
360Hz53.7%
240Hz46.3%

For specific pro settings, readers should check out Dexerto’s guides for Donk and m0NESY.

