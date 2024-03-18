Most popular mice, keyboards, and settings at CS2 Copenhagen Major used by pros

Most popular mice, keyboards, and settings at CS2 Copenhagen Major used by prosBart Oerbekke for ESL
The Counter-Strike 2 PGL Copenhagen Major is underway as pros use their best gear and most optimal settings to give themselves a fighting chance at the tournament.
Counter-Strike is a complicated FPS with players using different settings and gear to try to win their matches. Pro players are the kings of optimizing their setups and CS2 settings to best fit their standards, making themselves feel more comfortable during intense on-stage matches.
Casual players can learn a thing or two from how pros set up their menus and what kind of mouse and keyboard setup they have.
One of the two CS2 Majors, PGL Copenhagen, is ongoing and features top teams worldwide. Thanks to data compiled by pro guides, fans of CS2 esports and the game in general now know the most popular gear and settings players are running at the top level.
These are the most popular mice, keyboards, monitors, and more for pros at the Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Contents
Most popular mice at CS2 Copenhagen Major
Players may see a trend with what mouse brands pros like to use, however, there is a variety of gear that will be used at the event.
|Mouse
|Popularity Percentage
|Logitech G Pro X Superlight
|22%
|Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2
|20%
|Zowie EC2-CW
|18%
|Raze Deathadder V3 Pro
|12%
|Zowie EC-CW
|4%
Most popular keyboards at CS2 Copenhagen Major
Keyboards are no different than mice at the CS2 major as players favor Logitech boards, but the most popular brand to click keys with is Razer.
|Keyboard
|Popularity Percentage
|Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL
|18%
|Logitech G715
|13%
|Logitech G Pro X
|7%
|Logitech G Pro X TKL
|7%
|Logitech G915 TKL
|6%
Most popular headsets at CS2 Copenhagen Major
|Headset
|Popularity Percentage
|HyperX Cloud II
|39%
|Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed
|14%
|Logitech G Pro X
|10%
|Razer Blackshark V2 Pro
|4%
|HyperX Cloud Alpha S
|3%
Most popular monitors at CS2 Copenhagen Major
|Monitor
|Popularity Percentage
|Zowie XL2566K
|53%
|Zowie XL2546K
|38%
|Zowie XL2546
|7%
Most popular video stats at CS2 Copenhagen Major
The data compiled for this section includes pro’s resolution, scaling mode, and refresh rate.
|Resolution
|Popularity Percentage
|1280×960
|53.7%
|1920×1080
|15.7%
|Other
|9.1%
|1024×768
|8.3%
|1152×864
|5%
|1280×1024
|8.3%
Pros have little choice regarding scaling mode, with most choosing one of three options.
|Scaling Mode
|Popularity Percentage
|Stretched
|74.4%
|Native
|15.7%
|Black Bars
|9.9%
The same goes for refresh rate, with most pros opting for 360 or 240 Hz.
|Refresh rate
|Popularity Percentage
|360Hz
|53.7%
|240Hz
|46.3%
For specific pro settings, readers should check out Dexerto’s guides for Donk and m0NESY.