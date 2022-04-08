The making of ropz: My redemption after cheating accusations

Estonian native Robin ‘ropz’ Kool is a clear star in CS:GO but there was a time when he almost called it quits after cheating allegations marred the beginning of his career.

But that didn’t stop ropz, now 22, from proving himself in the FPL servers, eventually earning his spot in the pro leagues. His tenure with mousesports propelled him as one of EU’s best talents and dangerous rifler.

Now with FaZe Clan, ropz is looking to make his mark on the CS:GO landscape and add to his trophy case after coming out on top at IEM Masters Katowice with the PGL Antwerp Major on the horizon.

Advertisement

Discover More: Pop Flash: NiKo Has Dropped Off a Cliff! | ESL Pro League Review